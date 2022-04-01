Pro Swim Series- San Antonio: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES SAN ANTONIO

FRIDAY PRELIM HEAT SHEETS

The third day of the San Antonio Pro Swim Series kicks off with the prelim session this morning at 9 AM CST in San Antonio. This morning’s session will include the 200 fly, 50 free, 100 back, 200 breast and 400 free.

Arizona State pro Hali Flickinger leads the psych sheet in the women’s 200 fly, while Louisville pro Zach Harting leads the men’s field. Lurking just behind Harting is Arizona State freshman Leon Marchand, who posted the top time in the world last night in the 400 IM before being DQ’d for the “Lochte Rule.”

Yesterday’s 100 fly winner Claire Curzan of the TAC Titans comes in as the top seed in the women’s 50 free, while defending Olympic champ Caeleb Dressel comes in as the top seed on the men’s side. Another Arizona State pro, Olivia Smoliga, comes in as the top seed in the women’s 100 back, while Shaine Casas leads the way in the men’s 100 back after winning the 100 fly last night.

Indiana pro Lilly King will attempt to sweep the breaststrokes this week after winning the 100 last night and coming in as the top seed in the 200 this morning. Metro Atlanta’s Nic Fink comes in as the top seed in the men’s 200 breast. Closing out the morning will be the 400 frees, with Katie Ledecky leading the women’s field. and Indiana Swim Club’s Marwan Aly El Kamash leading the men’s.

Women’s 200 fly

World Record: Zige Liu (CHN, 2009): 2:01.81

American Record: Mary Descenza (USA, 2009): 2:04.14

US Open Record: Hali Flickinger (USA, 2021): 2:05.85

(USA, 2021): 2:05.85 Junior World Record: Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN, 2017): 2:06.29

Pro Swim Record: Hali Flickinger (USA, 2020): 2:06.11

Men’s 200 fly

World Record: Kristof Milak (HUN, 2019): 1:50.73

American Record: Michael Phelps (USA, 2009): 1:51.51

US Open Record: Michael Phelps (USA, 2008): 1:52.20

Junior World Record: Kristof Milak (HUN, 2017): 1:53.79

Pro Swim Record: Luca Urlando (USA, 2019): 1:53.84

Women’s 50 free

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE, 2017): 23.67

American Record: Simone Manuel (USA, 2017): 23.97

US Open Record: Pernille Blume (DEN, 2019): 24.08

Junior World Record: Rikako Ikee (JPN, 2017): 24.33

Pro Swim Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE, 2016): 24.17

Men’s 50 free

World Record: Cesar Cielo Filho (BRA, 2009): 20.91

American Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA, 2019/2021): 21.04

(USA, 2019/2021): 21.04 US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA, 2021): 21.04

(USA, 2021): 21.04 Junior World Record: Michael Andrew (USA, 2017): 21.75

Pro Swim Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA, 2020): 21.51

Women’s 100 back

World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS, 2021): 57.45

American Record: Regan Smith (USA, 2019): 57.57

US Open Record: Regan Smith (USA, 2021): 57.92

Junior World Record: Regan Smith (USA, 2019): 57.57

Pro Swim Record: Regan Smith (USA, 2020): 58.18

Men’s 100 back

World Record: Ryan Murphy (USA, 2016): 51.85

American Record: Ryan Murphy (USA, 2016): 51.85

US Open Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA, 2009): 51.94

Junior World Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS, 2018): 52.53

Pro Swim Record: David Plummer (USA, 2016): 52.40

Women’s 200 breast

World Record: Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA, 2021): 2:18.95

American Record: Rebecca Soni (USA, 2012): 2:19.59

US Open Record: Rebecca Soni (USA, 2009): 2:20.38

Junior World Record: Viktoriya Gunes (TUR, 2015): 2:19.64

Pro Swim Record: Annie Lazor (USA, 2019): 2:20.77

Men’s 200 breast

World Record: Anton Chupkov (RUS, 2019): 2:06.12

American Record: Josh Prenot (USA, 2016): 2:07.17

US Open Record: Josh Prenot (USA, 2016): 2:07.17

Junior World Record: Haiyang Qin (CHN, 2017): 2:09.39

Pro Swim Record: Andrew Wilson (USA, 2018): 2:08.95

