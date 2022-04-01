2022 US Open Water Nationals: 15 Year-Old Olympian Katie Grimes Wins 10k

2022 US Open Water National Championships

April 1st- April 3rd, 2022

Lynn Hall Park, Fort Myers Beach, FL

Though it’s April Fools, this is no joke! Katie Grimes (SAND) is your women’s 10k National Champion. The Tokyo pool Olympian finished 6 laps around the Fort Meyers Beach course ahead of Mariah Denigan and France’s Carolina Jouisse.

The conditions appeared to be extremely rough as cloudy skies, high winds, and massive waves could be seen throughout the swimmer’s course.

2022 US Open Water Nationals Top 3 Finishers – Women’s 10k

It was actually Grimes’ Sandpipers and Olympic teammate Erica Sullivan who took the early lead over the entire field through the first 3 laps. Grimes was hanging onto the 2nd spot, and made her move heading into the 4th lap. Grimes would maintain her lead through the final 3 laps to win the event.

Sullivan, who won the women’s 10k last year, faded out of the top 3 finishers.

The event will serve as a selection meet for the 2022 US Open Water National Team, as well as the perks and funding that go along with that status. The top 6 finishers in the 10k will automatically earn a spot on the National Team, which means that Grimes and Denigan have both qualified for the National Team. This is Grimes’ 1st Open Water National Team appearance.

This week’s meet also serves as a selection event for the 2022 World Junior Open Water Swimming Championships, set for September 1st-4th in Beau Vallon, Seychelles.

Grimes’ swim earns her a spot on both the 2022 US Open Water National Team and Junior Team, as well as a roster spot on the 2022 FINA World Junior Open Water Championships which will take place in Beau Vallon, Seychelles.

We’ll have to wait until the end of the meet for the selection of the 2022-2023 US Open Water National Team and 2022 World Championship Team, as these both follow a points-based system throughout the National Championships.

The 2022 Open Water National Championships didn’t include the United States’ two female open water Olympians, Haley Anderson and Ashley Twitchell. Anderson announced her retirement yesterday, and Twitchell is expecting her first child in 2022. This would’ve been their 13th-consecutive appearance at the US Open Water Nationals.

Full results are not yet available, but we will update as they are published.