Three-Time U.S. Olympian, Silver Medalist Haley Anderson Announces Retirement

Three-time U.S. Olympian Haley Anderson announced her retirement on Thursday, ending an international pool and open water career that lasted over a decade. With her retirement, Anderson has accepted a position in Colorado Springs working with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

Anderson grew up swimming for the Sierra Marlins Swim Team in Folsom, Calif. As an age grouper, she broke several Sierra Marlins team records and had a successful high school career. In college, Anderson attended USC and swam under Dave Salo, going on to become a three-time NCAA Champion – twice in the 500 free (2012, 2013) and once in the 1650 free (2013).

Anderson’s international career spanned over a decade, beginning in 2009 when she was 18. Anderson was selected for the United States’ 2009 Junior Pan Pacific Championship Team and won both the 800 and 1500 freestyle events in Guam. That summer, Anderson also qualified for the 2009 World Championships in Rome.

Anderson picked up open water swimming the following year when she earned a spot on the United States’ Open Water Team with a 6th-place finish in the 10K at 2010 Nationals. This was Anderson’s first ever open water race, which led the way for a dominant open water career that spanned over three Olympic quads.

Anderson represented the United States in the 10k open water race at the 2012 (2nd), 2016 (5th), and 2020 (6th) Olympic Games. In becoming the Olympic silver medalist in London, Anderson became the first American woman to earn an Olympic medal in open water swimming.

Anderson’s open water dominance truly began in 2013 after her stellar Olympic performance in London. She won the 5K at the U.S. Open Water National Championships, which earned her a spot on the 2013 Open Water World Championships in Barcelona. Anderson won gold in the 5K in Barcelona and defended her World Championship Title in Kazan (2015).

Anderson was a five-time World Open Water Championship Qualifier, amassing 5 medals (2 golds, 2 silvers, 1 bronze) across relays and individual performances.

2010 – Roberval, Canada

2013 – Barcelona, Spain (Gold – Women’s 5K)

2015 – Kazan, Russia (Gold – Women’s 5K)

2017 – Budapest, Hungary (Gold – Mixed 5K Team Relay)

2019 – Gwangju, South Korea (Silver – Women’s 10K, Bronze – 5K Team Relay)

Based on her performances at the US Nationals and her international competitions, Anderson successfully defended her spot on the US National Team Roster for 12 consecutive years, culminating a career with USA Swimming that lasted 13 years.

In addition to her role with the United States, Anderson also competed for the Cali Condors during Season 2 of the International Swimming League (ISL).