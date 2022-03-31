Club Wolverine Wins MI Age Group Championships

2022 Michigan Age Group Championships

March 25-March 27, 2022

Holland Community Aquatic Center

Results (PDF)

Club Wolverine took home the top spot during the Michigan Age Group State Championships. The team won overall high point by over 1,000 points with a total score of 3,538 points.

The team shone in the 11-12 age group, with 12-year-old Jayla Kuzak winning the high-point award for the girls and 12-year-old Issac Adanin winning for the boys. The team’s Edward Zhang, 13, also won in the boys’ 13-14 age group.

Top 10 Teams:

Club Wolverine: 3,538 points Birmingham ‘Y’ Blue Dolphins: 2,155.50 points Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics: 1,233 points Utica Shelby Swim Club: 1,201.50 points Plymouth-Canton Cruisers: 889.50 points East Grand Rapids Aquatics: 793 points Greater Kalamazoo Crocs: 765 points Spartan Aquatic Club: 626.50 points Grosse Pointe Gators: 562 points Oly Swimming: 509.50 points

Girls’ Meet

Supernova’s Elizabeth Eichbrecht, 14, narrowly won the 13-14 age group high point, winning five individual events–almost sweeping the freestyle events. Eichbrecht won the 50 free (23.87), 100 free (51.80, Futures cut and personal best), 200 free (1:52.29), 500 free (5:03.64), and 1000 free (10:21.95, personal best).

During a short-course meet in July, Eichbrecht dropped almost four seconds to earn a 200 free personal best at 1:52.08. Eichbrecht hovered around or broke personal bests in all of those events–including in the 50, where she swam a personal best in prelims–marking consistent swimming over the past few months.

Sophia Lickman, 14, came in 2nd for the high point by just three points, winning four individual events for the Wolverines. She won the 100 back (56.25, personal best), 200 back (2:03.43, Futures cut, personal best), 100 IM (58.95, personal best), and 200 fly (2:06.50).

Notably, Lakeshore swept all five 13-14 relays, swimming the same four swimmers in all relays: Camryn Siegers, Layla Umstead, Laney Wolf, and Madison Ensing.

In the 11-12 age group, Kuzak won six individual events for the Wolverines, and swam on all four winning relays. She won the 100 free (54.33, personal best), 500 free (5:16.66), 100 back (1:01.35, personal best), 200 back (2:11.04, personal best), 200 IM (2:10.95, personal best), and 400 IM (4:38.51).

Kuzak led a 1-2-3 sweep of the high point awards for the Wolverines, followed by Victoria Setyabudhy and Maria El-Koudsi, who won four and three individual events, respectively.

Setyabudhy also swam on all four winning relays with Kuzak, and El-Koudsi swam on all of the winning relays except for the 200 medley relay.

In an exciting 10&U meet, Miranda Phelps from Life Time and Andrea Amaro from Southwest Y tied for first in high point, while Emma Ng and Sophia Vanheest tied for third. Phelps and Amaro both won three individual events, together sweeping the back and fly events.

Boys’ Meet

Zhang may have won the high point in the 13-14 age group–winning the 100 IM and 200 free, as well as swimming on the winning 400 medley relay and 800 free relay–but Greater Kalamazoo’s Liam Smith also swam outstanding times.

Smith, winning four individual events, nailed a 4:08.35 400 IM, which earned him over 950 power points and ranked him as one of the best swimmers in the event in the nation. Smith also swam a 1:55.75 200 fly, also earning him over 950 power points.

Similarly to the girls 11-12 age group, the Wolverines led a 1-2-3 sweep of the boys 11-12 age group high-point awards. Adanin, 12, won four individual events to take the top spot, as well as swimming on three of the four winning relays.

Adanin notably swept the IM events, swimming a 1:01.44 in the 100 (personal best), 2:11.48 in the 200 (personal best), and 4:32.72 in the 400 (personal best).

His teammates, Charles Knoepp and Antonio Alejandro Belleza, took the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. Knoepp and Belleza swam on all four winning relays and won three individual events each.

In the 10&U meet, Ronin Hobson won the high point in a close meet that saw him, Austen Wack, and Edward Lesnau win three individual events and take 1-2-3 with just a difference of five points between the three of them.

Hobson won the 50 back (31.96, personal best), 100 back (1:08.60, personal best), and 50 fly (30.51, personal best).