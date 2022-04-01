Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lea Maurer Named Next Head Coach of USC Swimming & Diving

Comments: 11

USC has announced Lea Maurer as the next head coach of the men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs. Maurer has been serving as interim head coach with the program since this past fall, when previous head coach Jeremy Kipp was placed on administrative leave. Under Maurer’s leadership this season, USC took 3rd at the women’s Pac-12 Championships, and 4th at the men’s meet. The women’s team would go on to take 16th at NCAAs, improving from their 22nd-place finish last year, while the men’s team finished 26th, better than the 27th-place finish from last year.

Maurer is an Olympic medalist, providing the backstroke leg of the U.S. women’s 4×100 medley relay at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, which would go on to win Gold. She also won a Bronze medal in the individual 100 back in Barcelona as well. She also won Gold in the individual 100 back at the 1998 World Championships, as well as Gold in the 4×100 medley relay.

Prior to joining the USC coaching staff in July of 2020, Maurer served as the head coach of the Stanford women’s team from 2006-2012. A graduate of Stanford, Maurer was also named to the Stanford Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006.

The hire makes Maurer the first female head coach of a USC aquatics team since Pokey Richardson was the head coach of the women’s swimming & diving team in 1979. Maurer is also the first female head coach of a combined men’s and women’s swimming & diving team in USC history.

Speaking on the hire, Maurer said “I am so excited for the opportunity to continue building on the amazing tradition at USC.” She added “Troy is such a special place, and it is with you for a lifetime. Fight on!”

USC athletic director Mike Bohn said of the hire, “We are very fortunate and proud to name Lea Maurer the permanent head coach of our men’s and women’s swimming program.” Bohn continued, saying “Lea demonstrated her tremendous leadership and relationship-building abilities over the past few months leading our teams. Her values align with our vision to be the most student-athlete centered program in the country.”

11
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
11 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Lil Swimmy
5 minutes ago

*pretends to be shocked*

0
0
Reply
PNW
24 minutes ago

Sources say that Luke Maurer just begrudgingly said “Fight On ✌️“

Last edited 22 minutes ago by PNW
8
-1
Reply
FormerMG
29 minutes ago

Love to see it! Congrats.

6
-3
Reply
Taa
31 minutes ago

Probably the safe choice. The men kinda fizzled out at the end of the season but overall both teams came back pretty strong from the covid stuff that slowed a lot of teams down.

2
-4
Reply
YourLocalD3Swimmer
32 minutes ago

Not surprising. Congrats!

4
-3
Reply
Anonymous
32 minutes ago

Please don’t April fool us with this. I think it’s amazing. Congrats!

6
-2
Reply
swimswamswum
33 minutes ago

Does this make Lea the first female head coach of a top 25 men’s team?

2
-7
Reply
Put Some Respect
Reply to  swimswamswum
31 minutes ago

Alabama smoked USC at NCAAs like a week ago…

16
-3
Reply
thezwimmer
Reply to  Put Some Respect
27 minutes ago

GT as well has been lead by Courtney (Shealy) Hart for many years now.

5
-1
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  swimswamswum
27 minutes ago

Are we defining top 25 by NCAA finish?

Because, Northwestern was ranked in the top 25 in polls throughout the year but were 32nd at NCAAs….but the USC men were also only 26th at NCAAs.

Georgia Tech, however, led by Courtney Hart, was 21st at NCAAs, and Alabama led by Margo Geer was 14th.

So I think in either case, the answer is ‘no.’

10
0
Reply
swimswamswum
Reply to  Braden Keith
right now

Wow major miss on my part given Alabama, I knew Hart was leading GT but was thinking more in terms of the more consistently top 25 at NCAAs schools. Alas still really great to see more women leading top programs.

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!