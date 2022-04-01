Lea Maurer Named Next Head Coach of USC Swimming & Diving

USC has announced Lea Maurer as the next head coach of the men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs. Maurer has been serving as interim head coach with the program since this past fall, when previous head coach Jeremy Kipp was placed on administrative leave. Under Maurer’s leadership this season, USC took 3rd at the women’s Pac-12 Championships, and 4th at the men’s meet. The women’s team would go on to take 16th at NCAAs, improving from their 22nd-place finish last year, while the men’s team finished 26th, better than the 27th-place finish from last year.

Maurer is an Olympic medalist, providing the backstroke leg of the U.S. women’s 4×100 medley relay at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, which would go on to win Gold. She also won a Bronze medal in the individual 100 back in Barcelona as well. She also won Gold in the individual 100 back at the 1998 World Championships, as well as Gold in the 4×100 medley relay.

Prior to joining the USC coaching staff in July of 2020, Maurer served as the head coach of the Stanford women’s team from 2006-2012. A graduate of Stanford, Maurer was also named to the Stanford Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006.

The hire makes Maurer the first female head coach of a USC aquatics team since Pokey Richardson was the head coach of the women’s swimming & diving team in 1979. Maurer is also the first female head coach of a combined men’s and women’s swimming & diving team in USC history.

Speaking on the hire, Maurer said “I am so excited for the opportunity to continue building on the amazing tradition at USC.” She added “Troy is such a special place, and it is with you for a lifetime. Fight on!”

USC athletic director Mike Bohn said of the hire, “We are very fortunate and proud to name Lea Maurer the permanent head coach of our men’s and women’s swimming program.” Bohn continued, saying “Lea demonstrated her tremendous leadership and relationship-building abilities over the past few months leading our teams. Her values align with our vision to be the most student-athlete centered program in the country.”