Wyatt Davis Swims First Sub-2:00 LCM 200 Back Since 2019 to Open Indy Sectional

2022 SPEEDO SPRING SECTIONALS – INDIANAPOLIS

March 31 – April 3, 2022

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

LCM (50m)

Psych Sheet

Live Results on MeetMobile, “Spring 2022 Speedo Sectionals”

Team Scores (Top 5)

WOMEN

Carmel Swim Club – 313.5 SwimMAC Carolina – 247 Fishers Area Swimming Tigers – 105 The Swim Team – 101 Mason Manta Rays – 91

MEN

SwimMAC Carolina – 303 Carmel Swim Club – 182 The Swim Team – 162 Indiana University – 153 Zionsville Swim Club – 78

The final Speedo Sectionals meet of the month kicked off tonight in Indianapolis. The meet attracted a highly competitive field, despite the other high profile meets going on this week, such as the Pro Swim Series in San Antonio, YMCA Nationals, Open Water Nationals, and the Meet of Champions in Mission Viejo.

Speaking of Mission Viejo, former MVN head coach Mark Schubert is at the Indy Sectionals this meet with his new team “The Swim Team,” also based out of Southern California.

On the first night of the meet, Ohio State’s Charlie Clark swam a 15:06.92 to win the men’s 1500 free. Coming off a new personal best in the SCY 1650 at NCAAs last week, Clark’s swim was just 2.5 seconds off his career best in the 1500 tonight. Perhaps more importantly, it sets him up well 4 weeks out from the U.S. International Trials. Bobby Finke is, of course, a favorite to qualify for the World Champs team in the 1500, but the 2nd roster spot could well go to someone swimming in the 14:50s.

Club Wolverine’s Hannah Bellard won the women’s 800 free in 8:48.69. The swim was 10 seconds off her personal best, but Bellard split the race well, swimming a 4:23.07 on the first 400, then coming home in 4:25.62. Carmel Swim Club 14-year-old Lynsey Bowen had a terrific swim to finish 2nd, clocking an 8:51.62 to blow away her previous best time of 9:08.13.

Michigan’s Wyatt Davis, who spent this semester of school home training at Carmel Swim Club, won the men’s 200 back with a 1:59.38. The swim marks Davis’ first time under 2:00 since 2019, when he established his personal best of 1:58.18 at the World Junior Championships.

Justina Kozan, now representing The Swim Team, won the women’s 200 back in a new personal best of 2:13.28. Lakeside Aquatic Club 15-year-old Haley McDonald gave Kozan a bit of a race, but ultimately finished 2nd in 2:14.55, also a personal best. Kozan, as she is inclined to do, came home extremely fast, even negative splitting the race 1:06.81/1:06.47.

Irish Aquatics 16-year-old Lily Christianson clocked a new personal best of 25.60 to win the women’s 50 free. Behind Christianson, Carmel’s Alex Shackell (15) took 2nd with a huge new personal best of 25.76. Erin Gemmell (NCAP) was 3rd with a 25.80, chipping 0.01 seconds off her personal best.

Indiana’s Finlay Brooks won the men’s 50 free in 23.50, marking a new career best. Brooks entered the meet with a best time of 24.03, which he swam at last year’s Spring Sectional meet at IUPUI.

SwimMAC Carolina 14-year-old Avery Klamfoth and Mason Manta Rays 14-year-old Adalene Robillard battled it out in the women’s 200 breast, with Klamfoth getting the win in 2:31.23 (Robillard 2:31.61). The pair were stroke-for-stroke through the first 100 of the race, then Klamfoth made her move on the 3rd 50, out-splitting Robillard by half a second.

IU picked up another win in the men’s 200 breast, with Jassen Yep touching first in 2:15.50.