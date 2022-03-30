European Jr Champion Mert Kilavuz Scratches 800 Free At San Antonio PSS

2022 TYR Pro Swim Series San Antonio

March 30th – April 2nd, 2022

Northside Swim Center, San Antonio, Texas (CDT)

Prelims 9AM /Finals 6PM (CDT)

Long Course Meters (50m)

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

Results can be found on Meet Mobile under “2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – San Antonio”

Wednesday Distance Heat Sheet

Alec Enyeart (Tsunami Swim Team – MV) was the #4 seed in the men’s 800m freestyle, but was not included on Wednesday’s heat sheet. Enyeart raced a few schedule at the Westmont Pro Swim Series in March, including the 800 free. There, he dropped 2 seconds from his personal best, just missing out on breaking the 8-minute barrier (8:00.82). He is still entered to race the 200m freestyle, 400m IM, 400m freestyle, and the 1500m freestyle throughout the weekend.

The only other scratch for tonight was Mert Kilavuz (Una MAAC-GA/GT) who was seeded 16th in the men’s 800 free. Kilavuz just finished his freshman season at Georgia Tech where he qualified for the NCAA Championships in the 500 and 1650 freestyle events. Kilavuz scored points for Georgia Tech in the 1500, placing 11th overall with a new program record (14:40.99).

Internationally, Kilavuz competes for his home nation of Turkey and is the 2021 European Junior Champion in the 1500m freestyle.

There were no scratches in the women’s 800 free, which will also include 2 heats. The top seed for the women is Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Bella Sims, who’s just come off an altitude training trip at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. Two-time Olympic medalist Leah Smith and US National Teamer Sierra Schmidt round out a loaded women’s field for tonight’s 800 free.