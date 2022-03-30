FINA Suspends Three Retired Russian Swimmers, Including World Champion Lobuzov

The FINA Doping Panel has issued suspensions to three retired Russian swimmers for violations of anti-doping rules.

Artem Lobuzov received a four year suspension, Alexandra Sokolova received a four year suspension, and Artem Podyakov received a four year suspension, each for use of a prohibited substance.

That makes at least 10 Russian aquatics athletes who are currently serving suspensions for violation of anti-doping rules violations.

All three athletes have retired, and none have competed since at least 2019. However, all three athletes were suspended based on the contents of Russian Anti-Doping databases that were recovered by WADA as part of its investigation into coverups by Russian anti-doping authorities.

All three suspensions were backdated to August 2021, the date of the charges brought by FINA as a result of that data. All three were given provisional suspensions at that time.

In all three cases, FINA doubled the “standard period of ineligibility” from two years to four years because of aggravating circumstances, specifically the coverup by the “sophisticated doping scheme.” In all three cases, the doping panel said that the aggravating circumstances rider could have been avoided by admitting the ADRV after being confronted with it by FINA.

The 31-year old Lobuzov was a regular part of Russia’s international 800 free relay from 2013-2016. That included winning a gold medal in the 800 free relay at the 2016 World Short Course Swimming Championships and a silver medal at the 2013 World Aquatics Championships in long course.

At the 2014 National Cup competition in Russia, Lobuzov provided a urine sample to RUSADA that the newly-uncovered databases show tested positive for metabolites of three anabolic steroids: Trenbolone, Metenolone, and Oxandrolone. The Anti-Doping Panel says that this trilogy of steroids was developed by Doctor Grigory Rodchenkov, the disgraced former director of the Moscow Laboratory, referred to as the “Duchess Cocktail.”

Rodchenkov asserted that the combination of the three steroids and its method of administration (“swishing” around the mouth”) were designed to minimize the risk of detection.

When initially informed of the finding, Lobuzov did not reply to the FINA letter. He later challenged the assertion of the ADRV but did not provide any further explanations other than a short note:

“I, Lobuzov Artem Yurievich, stopped my Sports activity in 2018.

At the moment, I do not work as a coach in any State institutions. I deny the charge of violating the rules”.

Lobuzov competed at least as recently as the April 2019 Russian Championships, where he swam the 100 free.

Lobuzov continued to not reply to FINA correspondence, and so FINA found him in violation of rules. As part of the punishment, in addition to a four year suspension, all competitive results obtained by Lobusov since July 27, 2014 are being disqualified. That includes forfeiture of any medals, points, and prizes.

That presumes to include his medals at the 2014 World Short Course Championships, 2016 World Short Course Championships, and 2014 European Aquatics Championships. SwimSwam has reached out to FINA to ask about stripping of those relay medals and redistribution thereof.

Alexandra Sokolova

Sokolova is an open water swimmer whose results included a bronze medal in a FINA Open Water Swimming Grand Prix event in Serbia in 2012. She last competed in FINA competitions in October 2015 and the doping panel says that she now appears to be a swimming coach.

The database shows that she tested positive for Furosemide in 2013. While not a performance-enhancing substance in and of itself, it is a diuretic and a possible masking agent for other substances. This is the same substance that resulted in anti-doping proceedings against Brenton Rickard and Cesar Cielo, among others, though neither case ultimately resulted in suspensions for either athlete.

Sokolova didn’t respond to FINA’s initial letter, and then after the formal charges in August 2021 did respond in a similar fashion to Lobuzov.

“Hello,

I am Sokolova Alexandra Alexandrovna, I graduated from professional sports activities in 2015. I do not recognize the charges presented to me by FINA DC, I do not confirm the drug found on November 25, 2013.”

Like others, she had her sentence doubled for not admitting the ADRV when confronted with it by the anti-doping panel, and for her part in the Russian doping scheme.

Her results from November 23, 2014 have been disqualified, and she is barred from participation in any capacity in a competition or activity, including in her role as a coach, authorized by any Signatory or any elite international or national level event funded by a governmental agency.

Artem Podyakov

Artem Podyakov is a 32-year old open water swimmer. Among his results are a 4th-place finish in the FINA 10km Marathon Swimming World Cup in Brazil on January 31, 2010.

Podyakov tested positive for Acetazolamide at a concentration of .345 mcg/mL from a sample collected on November 23, 2013 by RUSADA.

The drug is a diuretic used to treat common illnesses like blood pressure, glaucoma, kidney failure, congestive heart failure, or altitude sickness. It causes the body to excrete more water than usual, and is banned in and out-of-competition not for their performance-enhancing effects, but for their ability to mask other prohibited substances.

Podyakov challenged the charge initially, but then stopped responding to the Doping Panel’s communications. On November 30, 2021, the All-Russia Swimming Federation said that they didn’t receive a reply from Podyakov either and said that FINA and WADA “can make the decision according to their rules.”

All of his results from November 23, 2013 forward were disqualified, and he swam his last FINA competition on February 26, 2016.