Jenks Boys Defend Title, Edmond North Girls Win Oklahoma 6A State Championship

Oklahoma 2022 6A High School Championships

Feb 18-19, 2022

PDF Results

SCY (25 yards)

The Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School 6A Championships took place from February 18-19, 2022. On the boys side, defending champions Jenks High School won the meet with a final score of 412 points. On the girls side, Edmond North (332 points) overtook defending champions Jenks High School (292 points).

Girls Scores

Edmond North 332 Jenks High School Swim Team 292 Bartlesville High School 291 Stillwater High School 150 Edmond Memorial 147

Boys Scores

Jenks High School Swim Team 412 Edmond North 278 Enid High School 173.5 Bartlesville High School 151.5 Bixby 137

On the girls side, Edmond North was led by freshmen Kelsey Healy and Nora Weber as the two picked up all of the school’s individual wins. Healy won the 100 backstroke in a time of 58.22 and Weber won the 500 freestyle in a time of 5:05.44.

One of the key elements to the team’s win was the relays. The Edmond North girls picked up the win in the 200 (1:40.30) and 400 (3:36.70) freestyle relays and finished second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:49.67.

Senior Aidan Howze of Bartlesville High School was one of two girls to pick up multiple individual event wins at the meet. Howze won the 200 IM in a time of 2:07.90 as well as the 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:04.74. Both were best times for Howze. She is committed to Kansas beginning this fall.

Also picking up two individual wins was Claremore High School junior Sylvia Admire. Admire won the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:53.72 and the 100 freestyle in a time of 51.77. Admire changed her event lineup from last year as last year she competed in the 50 and 500 freestyles where she finished third and second respectively. Both were best times for her as well.

Other Girls Event Winners:

200 Medley Relay: Jenks (1:48.33)

50 Freestyle: Avery Littlefield (Stillwater), 23.78

100 butterfly: Marissa Williams (Jenks), 58.73

Leading the way for the Jenks boys was senior Ryan Short. Short finished second in both the 500 freestyle (4:48.41) and the 200 freestyle (1:46.33). Short improved upon his fifth place finish from last year in the 500 freestyle when he touched in a 4:55.80. This year, he opted for the 200 freestyle over the 200 IM.

The Jenks boys won the 200 medley relay in a final time of 1:37.92. The school was the runner-up in the 400 freestyle as they finished in a time of 3:15.78 behind Edmond North who won in a time of 3:13.30. Jenks also finished third in the 200 freestyle relay in a time of 1:30.17.

Kade Couchman picked up two individual wins for Enid High School. Couchman won the 50 freestyle in a time of 21.04 as well as the 100 butterfly in a time of 50.63. Both were best times for the Oklahoma Christian University commit.

Ryan Healy, a junior at Edmond North, also picked up two individual wins as he won the 200 IM in a time of 1:49.90 and the 500 freestyle in a time of 4:30.68. His 200 IM was a best time. Both improved upon his finishes from last year as he was third in a 1:55.11 in the 200 IM and fourth in a 4:49.52 in the 500 freestyle then.

Trenton VonHartitzsch of Union won the 100 freestyle (47.78) and the 100 breaststroke (56.48). Last year, he won the 100 breaststroke in a time of 57.23. He has committed to NYU beginning this fall.

Other Boys Event Winners: