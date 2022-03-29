Why Is Katie Ledecky Racing 100 Free Instead the 800 and 1500 at the Pro Swim?

10x Olympic swimming medalist Katie Ledecky is mixing up her schedule this season. At the Westmont Pro Swim, she opted out of the 200 free to race the 400 IM. Why? She’s dropped a 1:54 200m free earlier this season, and sometimes she likes racing the 400 IM instead. (She pulled up third in the 400 IM behind Hali Flickinger and Leah Smith.)

Coming up at the San Antonio Pro Swim, Ledecky isn’t swimming the 800 and 1500 freestyle. She’s sprinting, sort of, racing the 100, 200, and 400 free. Why? While the 100 free is not her bread and butter, she does swims it in-season, and she did on Team USA’s 4×100 freestyle relay that won silver at the 2016 Olympics.

How fast will Ledecky swim in San Antonio?

400 free? 4:00 would be solid, but she could dip under.

200 free? I’d be happy with another 1:54.

100 free? 54.39 makes sense to me, but she’d turn heads with a 53.9, which isn’t too crazy to predict. Her PB is a 53.7 from the 2016 Austin Pro Swim, an in-season race! What do you think? It’s definitely a swim I want to see.

Speaking of swims I want to see, going off topic, Caeleb Dressel is entered in the 200 IM. San Antonio will mark the first time this season that he’s swimming it. How fast will he go? I have no clue where he’s at rest-wise, but his yards PB is 1:38.13. (Does anyone know is meters PB? Share it in the comments.) I think a 1:58 is in cards. What do you think?

