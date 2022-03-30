Missouri Commit (2023) Piper McNeil Breaks 2 Oklahoma 5A State Records

Oklahoma 2022 5A High School Championships

Feb 17-18, 2022

PDF Results

SCY (25 yards)

The Oklahoma (OSSAA) High School 5A Championships took place from February 17-18, 2022. Shawnee High School moved from the 6A meet to the 5A meet this year and won the girls side of the meet. This means that they went from competing against larger schools to the smaller schools. Last year’s third place team Altus won the boys side.

Girls Team Scores

Shawnee High School 255 Altus 214 Bishop McGuinness 197.5 Oologah-Talala / Carl Albert High School 173

Boys Team Scores

Altus 317 Bishop Kelley High School Swim 311 Fort Gibson High School 197 Shawnee High School 179 Carl Albert High School 155

Leading the way for the Shawnee girls was junior Piper McNeil. McNeil won both the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:51.13 and the 100 backstroke in a time of 55.41. Both times were also 5A State Records and best times. McNeil now holds both the 5A and 6A records as she set the 6A record in the 100 backstroke last year with a 55.67. She also won the 200 IM at the 6A meet last year with a 2:04.15. McNeil is committed to the University of Missouri for fall 2023.

McNeil also was key to Shawnee’s 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. The 200 medley won the state title in a time of 1:53.18 and placed second in the 400 freestyle relay in a time of 3:46.07. McNeil led off in a 25.99 on the backstroke leg and a 51.47 on the first leg of the 400 freestyle relay.

Macy Lewis of Bishop McGuinness won both the 100 butterfly and 200 IM. She won the 100 butterfly in a time of 56.30 and the 200 IM in a time of 2:09.11. Last year as a freshman, Lewis won the 100 butterfly in a 58.21.

Other Girls Event Winners

50 Freestyle: Mia Pendleton (Oologah-Talala), 24.43

100 Freestyle: Dylan Beeson (Heritage Hall), 53.20

500 Freestyle: Victoria Whitbeck (Bishop McGuinness), 5:19.40

200 Freestyle Relay: Bishop McGuinness (1:42.60)

100 Breaststroke: Ashley Leader (Newcastle), 1:05.25

The boys meet was a tight battle between Bishop Kelly and Altus. The two teams combined to win all three relays. Altus won the 200 medley in a time of 1:42.86 ahead of Bishop Kelly who was second in 1:43.84. Bishop Kelly won both the 200 (1:34.29) and 400 (3:20.58) freestyle relays.

Leading the way for Altus was Canyon Bain as he won the 100 butterfly (52.36) and 100 breaststroke (58.79). He improved upon his third place finish with a time of 1:02.56 from last year.

Bishop Kelly was led by Ian Wilson as he won both the 50 (21.96) and 100 (48.15) freestyles. He improved upon his second and fourth place finishes in both events from last year respectively.

Jacob Perryman of Adair also picked up two individual wins as he won the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:45.31 and the 100 backstroke in a time of 52.52. Last year, Perryman was second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.18.

Other Boys Event Winners