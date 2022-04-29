2022 U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 U.S. World Championship Trials

FRIDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

Friday night’s finals session will give us six more World Championships qualifiers for Team USA. Katie Ledecky is looking to add the 400 free to the 200/800 freestyle events for which she is already qualified, but the battle is on for second place. Leah Smith was almost five seconds faster than Bella Sims in heats, but it should be a closer race in the final. Lilly King is in position to sweep the three breaststroke events; after winning the 200 breast and 50 breast titles this week, she is top seed in the 100 breast tonight with 1:06.20. Kaitlyn Dobler, the NCAA champion in the 100 yard breast, was the only other sub-1:07 this morning. The 100 back could be the most exciting race of the night, with six of the top-10 swimmers in the world so far this season all chasing the title. Regan Smith and Rhyan White both broke 59 seconds in heats, but the field is deep behind them and Katharine Berkoff, Isabelle Stadden, Claire Curzan, and Phoebe Bacon are all contenders.

In the men’s 400 free, the odds are on Kieran Smith who won the 200 free, but he will have to beat Luke Hobson, Trey Freeman, and Coby Carrozza, all of whom qualified ahead of him. Michael Andrew and Nic Fink are the favorites in the 100 breast; they are the only two qualifiers who broke 1 minute in heats. The men’s 100 back is as crowded and as deep as the women’s. Justin Ress had the morning’s fastest time, but World Record-holder Ryan Murphy, Shaine Casas, and newly-minted 50 back World Record-holder Hunter Armstrong are all within shooting distance.

Friday, April 29

Women’s 400 Meter Freestyle – Finals

Podium:

Katie Ledecky, Unattached – 3:59.52 Leah Smith, Longhorn Aquatics – 4:03.15 Bella Sims, Sandpipers of Nevada – 4:06.61 Katie Grimes, Sandpipers of Nevada – 4:06.67 Hali Flickinger, Sun Devils – 4:07.97 Claire Weinstein, Sandpipers of Nevada – 4:09.39 Cavan Gormsen, Long Island Aquatic Club – 4:12.92 Erin Gemmell, Nation’s Capital – 4:13.63

Men’s 400 Meter Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biedermann (2009)

American Record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen (2008)

US Open Record: 3:43.53 – Larsen Jensen (2008)

Jr World Record: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton (2014)

FINA “A” Cut: 3:48.15

Podium:

Kieran Smith, Florida – 3:46.61 Trey Freeman, Florida – 3:46.93 Ross Dant, NC State – 3:47.11 Charlie Clark, Ohio State – 3:49.36 Coby Carrozza, Texas – 3:50.41 Tyler Watson, Florida – 3:52.40 Luke Hobson, Texas – 3:52.94 Nicholas Caruso, Gator Swim Club – 3:53.50

Women’s 100 Meter Breaststroke – Finals

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

American Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

US Open Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy (2009)

Jr World Record: 1:04.35 – Ruta Meilutyte (2013)

FINA “A” Cut: 1:07.43

Podium:

Men’s 100 Meter Breaststroke – Finals

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty (2019)

American Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

S. Open Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

Jr World Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi (2017)

FINA “A” Cut: 59.75

Podium:

Women’s 100 Meter Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 57.45 – Kaylee McKeown (2021)

American Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)

S. Open Record: 57.92 – Regan Smith (2021)

Jr World Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)

FINA “A” Cut: 1:00.59

Podium:

Men’s 100 Meter Backstroke – Finals

World Record: 51.85 – Ryan Murphy (2016)

American Record: 51.85 – Ryan Murphy (2016)

S. Open Record: 51.94 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Jr World Record: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov (2018)

FINA “A” Cut: 54.03

Podium: