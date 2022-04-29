Regan Smith Breaks U.S. Open Record With 57.76 100 Back

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

After failing to make the Worlds team in the 200 back, Regan Smith roared back Friday night to win the 100 back. She led the race from start to finish, splitting 28.06/29.70 to go a time of 57.76- making her the first woman under 58 seconds this year.

That time breaks her old U.S. Open record of 57.91 from 2021 Olympic trials. In addition, it is also the eighth-fastest performance of all time in the event. Considering that the world record in the womens’ 100 back was a 58.00 less than four years ago, the fact that 57.76 is only eighth all time shows how much faster this event has gotten recently.

Top 8 Performances Of All-Time, Womens’ 100 Back:

Although Smith has been 57-point twice already, both swims were relay leadoffs. Tonight marks the first time that she managed to get under that 58 minute barrier in an individual 100 back race.

Smith broke the world record in the 100 back when she swam a time of 57.57 at the 2019 FINA World Championships leading off the 4×100 medley relay, but it was broken by Kaylee McKeown when she went 57.45 at the 2021 Australian Olympic trials. Later, Smith got bronze in the event at the Olympics when McKeown won gold.

This morning in prelims, Smith swam a 58.29 to overtake McKeown’s 58.31 as the top time in the world this year. Her 57.76 is now the new world-leading time by a considerable margin. Furthermore, Smith’s qualification in the 100 back sets up the three woman duel between her, McKeown, and Tokyo silver medalist Kylie Masse in Budapest this summer.

With Smith’s win in the 100 back, she is now qualified to swim the 50 back at worlds as well. She finished second behind Katherine Berkoff in the latter event, going a lifetime best of 27.25. In addition, she is also qualified to swim the 200 fly.