Regan Smith Focusing on Rebuilding Herself as a New Swimmer

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

(Sorry about the audio, mic was acting funky tonight)

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN’S 100 METER BACKSTROKE – FINALS

Podium:

Regan Smith looked like a woman on a mission. The World Record-holder went out like a shot and led the field from wire to wire. She flipped at 28.06, .26 ahead of Rhyan White and Claire Curzan and half a second ahead of Katharine Berkoff and Isabelle Stadden, at the 50 wall.

Smith continued her pace over the second half of the race, outsplitting everyone with the only sub-30 on the back half. She came to the wall in a blazing 57.76, winning by half a body length and taking down the U.S. Open Record, which she had set in 2021 with 57.92.

Behind her, Curzan had a stellar second 50, going 30.07 to separate herself from White. Curzan took second place with 58.39, while White successfully held off a strong charge from Berkoff. Berkoff came home two-tenths faster than White, but fell just short of third place, 58.59 to 58.61.