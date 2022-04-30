Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith Focusing on Rebuilding Herself as a New Swimmer

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN’S 100 METER BACKSTROKE – FINALS

  • World Record: 57.45 – Kaylee McKeown (2021)
  • American Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)
  • US Open Record: 57.92 – Regan Smith (2021)
  • Jr World Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)
  • FINA “A” Cut: 1:00.59
Podium:

  1. Regan Smith, Unattached – 57.76
  2. Claire Curzan, TAC Ttitans – 58.39
  3. Rhyan White, Alabama – 58.59
  4. Katharine Berkoff, NC State – 58.61
  5. Isabelle Stadden, Unattached – 59.16
  6. Olivia Smoliga, Sun Devils – 59.29
  7. Phoebe Bacon, Unattached – 59.56
  8. Amy Fulmer, Ohio State – 1:00.48

Regan Smith looked like a woman on a mission. The World Record-holder went out like a shot and led the field from wire to wire. She flipped at 28.06, .26 ahead of Rhyan White and Claire Curzan and half a second ahead of Katharine Berkoff and Isabelle Stadden, at the 50 wall.

Smith continued her pace over the second half of the race, outsplitting everyone with the only sub-30 on the back half. She came to the wall in a blazing 57.76, winning by half a body length and taking down the U.S. Open Record, which she had set in 2021 with 57.92.

Behind her, Curzan had a stellar second 50, going 30.07 to separate herself from White. Curzan took second place with 58.39, while White successfully held off a strong charge from Berkoff. Berkoff came home two-tenths faster than White, but fell just short of third place, 58.59 to 58.61.

