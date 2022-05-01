Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Nic Fink on Making the World Champs Team Even With Swimming on the Back Burner

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

MEN’S 200 METER BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

  • World Record: 2:06.12 – Anton Chupkov (2019)
  • American Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)
  • US Open Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)
  • Jr World Record: 2:09.39 – Haiyang Qin (2017)
  • FINA “A” Cut: 2:10.32
  • SwimSwam Preview – M200 Breast

Podium:

  1. Nic Fink, MAAC / Charlie Swanson, Nova of Virginia – 2:08.84
  3. Jake Foster, Texas – 2:09.73
  4. Will Licon, Longhorn Aquatics – 2:11.03
  5. AJ Pouch, Virginia Tech – 2:11.14
  6. Josh Matheny, Indiana University – 2:11.14
  7. Tommy Cope, Indiana Swim Club – 2:12.84
  8. Maxwell Reich, Indiana University – 2:15.04

Jake Foster, swimming in lane 4 after posting the top time out of morning heats, went out first in the final, leading Charlie Swanson by a tenth at the 50 wall. Swanson took over the lead at the 100, outsplitting Foster by half a second on the second 50. Swanson was still up by almost half a body at the 150 turn and seemed to have the race sewn up.

But then along came Nic Fink.

Fink upped his tempo over the final 50 meters to shoot by Foster. He then began to challenge Swanson and the two traded stroke for stroke over the final 15 meters. They lunged for the wall and stopped the clock at exactly the same time, going 2:08.84 to tie for first place.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!