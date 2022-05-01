Torri Huske on Bouncing Back from COVID to Make World Champs Team

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Reported by Anne Lepesant.

WOMEN’S 100 METER BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

American Record: 55.66 – Torri Huske (2021)

(2021) US Open Record: 55.66 – Torri Huske (2021)

(2021) Jr World Record: 56.46 – Penny Oleksiak (2016)

FINA “A” Cut: 58.33

SwimSwam Preview – W100 Fly

Podium:

Torri Huske, Unattached – 56.28 Claire Curzan, TAC Titans – 56.35 Kelsi Dahlia, Cardinal Aquatics – 57.58 Kate Douglass, Virginia – 58.14 Gabi Albiero, University of Louisville – 58.25 Beata Nelson, Wisconsin Aquatics – 58.34 Natalie Hinds, Unattached – 58.45 Emma Sticklen, Texas – 58.86

In a repeat of the 2020 Olympic Trials final, Torri Huske and Claire Curzan went 1-2 in the 100 fly to qualify for the U.S. squad in their signature event. This year’s finish was much closer than at Trials last summer, with Huske winning by a mere .07 with 56.28.

Curzan led at the halfway mark, turning in 26.24, sixteen-hundredths ahead of Huske. Huske finished in 29.88, though, outsplitting Curzan by .23 over the second half of the race.

Splits:

Huske – 26.40/29.88

Curzan – 26.24/30.11

Kelsi Dahlia led the next wave of finishers, running about a body length behind the leaders. Dahlia stopped the clock at 57.58, finishing half a second in front of Kate Douglass (58.14).

At this point in the 2021-22 season, Huske and Curzan rank second and third in the world, with only Zhang Yufei going faster – a 56.24 from September.