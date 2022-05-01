Torri Huske on Bouncing Back from COVID to Make World Champs Team

2022 U.S. WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS
- April 26-30, 2022
- Greensboro, NC
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times: Prelims – 9 am ET / Finals – 6 pm ET
Reported by Anne Lepesant.
WOMEN’S 100 METER BUTTERFLY – FINALS
- World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)
- American Record: 55.66 – Torri Huske (2021)
- US Open Record: 55.66 – Torri Huske (2021)
- Jr World Record: 56.46 – Penny Oleksiak (2016)
- FINA “A” Cut: 58.33
Podium:
- Torri Huske, Unattached – 56.28
- Claire Curzan, TAC Titans – 56.35
- Kelsi Dahlia, Cardinal Aquatics – 57.58
- Kate Douglass, Virginia – 58.14
- Gabi Albiero, University of Louisville – 58.25
- Beata Nelson, Wisconsin Aquatics – 58.34
- Natalie Hinds, Unattached – 58.45
- Emma Sticklen, Texas – 58.86
In a repeat of the 2020 Olympic Trials final, Torri Huske and Claire Curzan went 1-2 in the 100 fly to qualify for the U.S. squad in their signature event. This year’s finish was much closer than at Trials last summer, with Huske winning by a mere .07 with 56.28.
Curzan led at the halfway mark, turning in 26.24, sixteen-hundredths ahead of Huske. Huske finished in 29.88, though, outsplitting Curzan by .23 over the second half of the race.
Splits:
Huske – 26.40/29.88
Curzan – 26.24/30.11
Kelsi Dahlia led the next wave of finishers, running about a body length behind the leaders. Dahlia stopped the clock at 57.58, finishing half a second in front of Kate Douglass (58.14).
At this point in the 2021-22 season, Huske and Curzan rank second and third in the world, with only Zhang Yufei going faster – a 56.24 from September.