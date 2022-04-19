World Champ Trials Preview:Will the Teens be on Top in the 100 Butterfly Again?

2022 PHILLIPS 66 INTERNATIONAL TEAM TRIALS

April 26 to 30, 2022

Greensboro Aquatic Center (Greensboro, North Carolina)

Long Course Meters (50m)

100 LC Meter Butterfly

Last year at Wave II Olympic Trials, teenagers Torri Huske and Claire Curzan went 1-2 to secure their spots on the Olympic team in the 100 butterfly. Since then though, third place finisher Kate Douglass has gone onto set an American Record in the 100 yards butterfly, and Kelsi Dahlia broke her own American Record and set a new World Record in the short course meters (SCM) version of the race.

Curzan has been consistently on fire lately. Curzan broke the yards 100 butterfly American Record in February swimming a 49.24 (Douglass has since broken that record swimming a 49.04 at NCAAs). Curzan has since gone 2 for 2 in wins at the Pro Swim Series meets in the 100 LCM butterfly. She won the event in a 56.89 at Westmont at the beginning of March. She also followed that swim up winning the event at San Antonio in a 57.02 at the end of March.

Douglass went three for three in SCY American Records at NCAAs, including breaking the American Record in the 100 fly with a 49.04. She was third at trials last year in the event swimming a 56.56. Since she has been busy with the NCAA season she hasn’t made as many LCM appearances as Curzan. She did however swim a 1:00.73 at a UVA time trial on April 8. She had no one to race in that heat though as she was the lonely swimmer in lane five.

Huske finished just off the podium at the Olympics last year swimming a 55.73. A key difference here between Huske and Curzan is that Curzan, a high school senior, is still at home training with her club team. Huske is now at Stanford in a new environment. This will be her first time with a long course taper at Stanford, and she will also have to deal with a double taper than Curzan will not (as will Douglass).

The good news though is that she had a solid showing with her taper at NCAAs, going personal bests in all three of her individual events. She swam a 58.29 on April 16th.

The big veteran in this event is Dahlia. She was fourth last year at trials in a 56.80. Although she missed out on the Olympic team, Dahlia was consistently winning the 100 SCM fly during the ISL season before breaking the World Record in the finals swimming a 54.59. She continued her momentum into the Pro Swim Series meets finishing second behind Curzan in both Westmont and San Antonio. She has already swam a 57.53 this season.

Emma Sticklen had a great year at Texas going from a 51.91 at last year’s NCAA Championships in the 100 SCY fly to a 50.29 this year as she swam to a fourth place finish. She was a 1:00.51 at Trials last year but was a 58.89 at San Antonio’s Pro Swim. She has really progressed in her shorter races at Texas as her best time in the 100 SCY freestyle before arriving was a 49.68 and she was a 48.97 at a dual meet this season.

Kelly Pash was sixth in the event at last year’s Trials in a 58.27 and hovered around that time at San Antonio Pro Swim as she went a 58.87 there. Although she did not compete in the event at 2022 NCAAs, her endurance from swimming the 200 free, IM, and fly should help in the transition to long course here.

Beata Nelson was 14th in semifinals at last year’s Trials but has already been faster this year than she was then. She was third at Pro Swim in Westmont swimming to a third place finish in a 58.24.

Lucy Bell, a high school senior, swam the event at Wave II Trials last year going a 1:00.42. She has already been much faster this year, going a best time of 58.69 at Pro Series in Westmont. That time earned her a fourth place finish. She followed that swim up by swimming a best time in the yards version of the event at the end of March.

Darkhorse: Alex Shackell– She has been consistently dropping in this event over the last year going from a 1:01.26 at last year’s spring Sectionals to a 58.88 at this year’s Sectionals. If she drops any more time like the trend she has been on, she has a good chance to make the A final here.

50 Fly

Both Curzan and Huske swam the 50 SCM butterfly at Short Course Worlds in December 2021. Curzan was third in an American Record setting time of 24.55 and Huske was fourth in 24.88. Dahlia holds the LCM 50 butterfly American Record as she has gone a 25.48 three separate times in her career. Gretchen Walsh could enter the mix here.