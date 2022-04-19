All-American Diver Maggie Foley Verbally Commits to Pitt (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

All-0American Diver Maggie Foley has verbally committed to join the Pitt Panthers in fall of 2023. The three-event diver will stay close to home with her commitment: she attends North Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, about 30 minutes north of the Pitt campus.

Foley was the Pennsylvania High School runner-up on 1-meter a month ago. After posting the highest score in prelims, she finished with 420.55 points in the 11-dive final, which left her just 11 points shy of Delaware-bound senior Alex Pastris for the title.

Foley trains with the Pitt Aquatic Club under coaches Katie Kasprzak and Tom Monahan. Kasprzak is also the head diving coach of the varsity team at Pitt.

The Pitt women finished 11th out of 12 teams at last year’s ACC Championship meet, ahead of only scholarship-less Boston College. That wasn’t for lack of points from their divers, though: Pitt divers scored 73 individual points, which is almost half of the team’s 150 total individual points.

Their top scorer was senior Amy Read, who finished 33rd on 1-meter, 15th on 3-meter, and 4th on platform. Sophomore Claire McDaniels was their 3rd-best scorer with 18 points, and Emma Gravgaard was their 5th-best scorer with 15 points.

All four of their divers who scored at ACCs competed in all three disciplines. Foley will fit in well in that group as a three-event diver. At the 2021 USA Diving Zone C Championships, she placed 14th on 1-meter, 24th on 3-meter, and 10th on platform in the 16-18 girls age group.

Foley actually takes to the lanes for North Catholic High School from time-to-time as well. She has a best time of 29.83 in the 50 free and 1:05.36 in the 100 free.

Foley is also a three-time WPIAL league champion on 1-meter. She also finished 2nd at the state meet as a sophomore.

As a sophomore, Foley was one of 100 female divers nationally to be named NISCA All-Americans. She was one of just 21 sophomores to earn that honor.

While the Pitt swimming staff is expected to get a major overhaul this off-season after head coach John Hargis was ousted from the program, Kasprzak is expected to survive the turnover. The Panthers divers have been their most successful group over the last decade. That includes the program’s first-ever NCAA champion Dominic Giordano, though he won his title in 2016, and graduated in 2017, the year before Kasprzak took over. Kasprzak’s group has qualified multiple divers for the NCAA Championships, especially on the women’s side.

Foley is also on North Catholic’s cheerleading squad.

