John Hargis Out As Pitt Head Coach After Six Seasons

John Hargis is out as the head swimming & diving coach at the University of Pittsburgh after six seasons. The team was informed of the decision during a meeting on Monday afternoon.

Hargis, 46, has been the head coach at Pitt since 2016-17, coming over from Auburn, his alma mater, where he served as an associate head coach for three seasons under Brett Hawke.

During Hargis’ tenure, the Panthers finished as high as ninth on the women’s side (2017, 2018) and eighth on the men’s side (2020) at the ACC Championships. That 2020 showing on the men’s side was the team’s highest finish since 2013.

This past season, the women’s team finished 11th out of 12 teams, while the men were ninth of 12.

Pitt ACC Finishes Under Hargis

Women

2017 – 9th

2018 – 9th

2019 – 10th

2020 – 10th

2021 – 11th

2022 – 11th

Men

2017 – 10th

2018 – 10th

2019 – 9th

2020 – 8th

2021 – 9th

2022 – 9th

Men’s team senior Cooper van der Laan was the lone Pitt swimmer to qualify for NCAAs this season, placing 20th in the 200 breaststroke and 23rd in the 100 breast last week. The Panthers also qualified three divers for NCAAs (one women, two men), but none of them scored.

The men’s team scored in two of Hargis’ five NCAA championship appearances, including putting 28 points on the board last season as van der Laan and Blaise Vera both earned First-Team All-American status.

On the women’s side, 2017 was the only year under Hargis that the team scored at NCAAs, placing 41st with four points.

Hargis led 15 athletes to NCAA Championship berths during his six seasons at Pitt, earning six All-America honors while helping the team break every swimming school record on the books.

Prior to coming over from Auburn in 2016, Hargis was previously the head coach at Penn State for five seasons. He also had prior coaching roles as the head women’s coach at Arkansas-Little Rock for one year, along with stints as an assistant UALR, Penn State and UNLV.

A 1996 Olympic gold medalist on the U.S. men’s 400 medley relay and 12-time NCAA All-American, Hargis was a member of Auburn’s first NCAA championship-winning team in 1997 and helped lead the Tigers to an SEC title in 1994.

This past season, Justin Andrade served as the associate head coach for the men’s team under Hargis, while Athena Miller occupied the same role on the women’s team.