John Hargis Out As Pitt Head Coach After Six Seasons

John Hargis is out as the head swimming & diving coach at the University of Pittsburgh after six seasons. The team was informed of the decision during a meeting on Monday afternoon.
Hargis, 46, has been the head coach at Pitt since 2016-17, coming over from Auburn, his alma mater, where he served as an associate head coach for three seasons under Brett Hawke.
During Hargis’ tenure, the Panthers finished as high as ninth on the women’s side (2017, 2018) and eighth on the men’s side (2020) at the ACC Championships. That 2020 showing on the men’s side was the team’s highest finish since 2013.
This past season, the women’s team finished 11th out of 12 teams, while the men were ninth of 12.
Pitt ACC Finishes Under Hargis
Women
- 2017 – 9th
- 2018 – 9th
- 2019 – 10th
- 2020 – 10th
- 2021 – 11th
- 2022 – 11th
Men
- 2017 – 10th
- 2018 – 10th
- 2019 – 9th
- 2020 – 8th
- 2021 – 9th
- 2022 – 9th
Men’s team senior Cooper van der Laan was the lone Pitt swimmer to qualify for NCAAs this season, placing 20th in the 200 breaststroke and 23rd in the 100 breast last week. The Panthers also qualified three divers for NCAAs (one women, two men), but none of them scored.
The men’s team scored in two of Hargis’ five NCAA championship appearances, including putting 28 points on the board last season as van der Laan and Blaise Vera both earned First-Team All-American status.
On the women’s side, 2017 was the only year under Hargis that the team scored at NCAAs, placing 41st with four points.
Hargis led 15 athletes to NCAA Championship berths during his six seasons at Pitt, earning six All-America honors while helping the team break every swimming school record on the books.
Prior to coming over from Auburn in 2016, Hargis was previously the head coach at Penn State for five seasons. He also had prior coaching roles as the head women’s coach at Arkansas-Little Rock for one year, along with stints as an assistant UALR, Penn State and UNLV.
A 1996 Olympic gold medalist on the U.S. men’s 400 medley relay and 12-time NCAA All-American, Hargis was a member of Auburn’s first NCAA championship-winning team in 1997 and helped lead the Tigers to an SEC title in 1994.
This past season, Justin Andrade served as the associate head coach for the men’s team under Hargis, while Athena Miller occupied the same role on the women’s team.
That’s the sad aspect of college athletics for swimming – as some schools, particularly in the same conference enjoy big success (NCSU, UVA, VPI and UVA) its puts more pressure on others to fire coaches or drop swimming, and in a tight budget environment, as schools recover from the impact of COVID and NIL, we likely will see more schools drop swimming. ACC went to scoring A, B and C finals in part to allow other school to have more swimmers score and thus lend support to the program – wonder if NCAA would go to scoring A, B and C finals so more schools could have NCAA scorers with recognition (which AD’s love) for a greater number of programs… Read more »
Classic example of just because you were a high-level athlete, doesn’t mean you know how to coach
Not surprised. Hargis’ ego created major problems for the team. Pinning kids against eachother and poisoning the team culture by making people report on other teammates
Pinning or pitting?
It matters.
The one thing holding the team back from doing bigger and better things. This was a long time coming
Pros: good pool, good school
Cons: dorms/dining, historical recruiting, funding(?)
I think it’s possible to be successful at Pitt, but the inability to capitalize on Vera’s success (and Van Der Laan’s, for that matter) means that the next coach will need at least as much leash as Hargis was given. You’re basically starting from 0.
What’s the issue with the dorms and dining?
I always thought the pool being a hike away from the campus was a tough sell
It’s not as much the distance as it is the height of the hill. It is called cardiac hill for a reason lol
I was wondering about the dining, and I googled, it, and it turns out this is a thing lol.
Just mapped it: Pool is half-a-mile walk from the new athlete dorm, .8 miles from the Tower, and near most of the other athletics facilities. For a school with 20,000 students, that doesn’t seem bad at all. I walked from the softball stadium to the pool at GT on Saturday and it was 1.3 miles.
It’s actually a super-compact campus: the main campus is 130 acres. Comparing to other D1 schools in the state: Penn State is 8000 acres, UPenn is 300 acres, Villanova is 260 acres…
I’d be curious as to how many high school juniors actually think about… Read more »
Fair – I last walked it in winter. Must’ve just felt like 5miles. Definitely uphill at least that way…
Pro: Pitt is in a very cool neighborhood. I think there’s going to be growing interest in urban college experiences going forward, which could benefit places like Pitt if they can identify the right kids who are looking for that.
Con: That hill.
They have the best dorms in the country for their swimmers
can confirm that cardiac hill is a con. but worth it for the pool.
The pool is nice in that it’s 50 meter, but it feels old. It doesn’t have the wow factor of say Louisville. It’s also freaking cold there. The walk up that hill to the pool is brutal in the snow and ice. That being said, I agree that Pitt is a neat city and for those that like the cold, it could be a good fit.
The Pitt pool is old…1962! They have done a reasonable job keeping it but still 60 years! They are practically starting from scratch.
Fun fact: the pool as originally built was 55 YARDS long, which is about 11” longer than 50m. Until the renovation, Pitt installed 11” fiberglass mini bulkheads in each lane to make it 50m.
Renovation updated the pool to the proper dimensions.
Pitt should have great recruiting, considering it is in PA, it competes in a great league, and has good academics. Maryland doesn’t have a D1 team, and DC and Baltimore are only about 3 hours away. For with an eye toward facilities as a priority, it certainly beats out Penn State and pretty much anything in western NY and northern Ohio. It compares well with much of the ACC in terms of facilities: pretty much only… Read more »