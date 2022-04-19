Winter Juniors Qualifier Thomas Hadji (’23) Verbally Commits to Army West Point

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Thomas Hadji from Valencia, California, has announced his intention to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point beginning in the fall of 2023. A junior at Valencia High School, he swims year-round with Paseo

“I am excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to the United States Military Academy, where I will continue my athletic and academic career! I appreciate the support from my family, coaches and friends along my journey!”

Hadji currently attends Valencia High School, but last year he was a sophomore at Crespi High School and contributed to their CIF Southern Section Division III team title. He swam on two first-place relays (22.75 fly on the medley and 20.81 anchor on the 4×50 free) and came in second in the 100 fly (50.54) and fourth in the 50 free (21.36), individually.

Swimming for the club team Paseo Aquatics Club, Hadji competed at 2021 Winter Juniors West and clocked new PBs in the 50/100 free, 50/100/200 back, and 100 fly. More recently, he improved his times in the 100 free and 100 back and added a new PB in the 200 free at California/Nevada Sectionals in Carlsbad, where he finaled in the 50 free (18th), 200 free (12th), and 100 back (11th).

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.85

200 free – 1:40.13

100 free – 44.60

50 back – 23.73

100 back – 49.65

200 back – 1:49.12

100 fly – 49.79

The Black Knights have also received a verbal commitment from Kalvin Hahn for the class of 2027. Hadji will be an immediate-impact player when he arrives in West Point. His 100 back and 200 back times would both have landed him in the A finals at 2022 Patriot League Championships. He will have a solid sprint group to train with, given that he will overlap two years with current freshman Owen Harlow, who won the 50 free (19.72) and 100 free (43.59) at the conference meet with Patriot League meet record times in both events.

