PHOTO VAULT: Cal Men at the Pacific Swimming Senior Open Hugo Gonzalez swam in both of his Olympic events, the 100 backstroke and 200 IM this past weekend at the Pacific Senior Open.

Winter Juniors Qualifier Thomas Hadji (’23) Verbally Commits to Army West Point California backstroker Thomas Hadji has made a verbal commitment to Army West Point for 2023-24 and will head east with A final-ready 100/200 times.