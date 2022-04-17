Smith, Huske, and Cal Men Highlight Day 1 of Pacific Swimming Senior Open

Pacific Swimming Senior Open

April 16-17, 2022

LCM (50 meters)

Some big college names got in some last-minute swims before the US World Champ Trials begin next week. It is crunch time, but the short course to long course transition can explain why some swimmers want to get in some last-minute swims.

Highlighting the meet on the women’s side were 2020 Tokyo Olympians Torri Huske and Regan Smith. Smith won the 200 backstroke in a time of 2:07.43 which is just over four seconds off of her World Record best time of 2:03.35. Smith was out in a 1:02.52 and came home in a 1:04.91. Her time today was just off of her time of 2:07.09 which she swam at the US Open in December 2021. Her time from December places her at #2 in the World this season.

Fellow Stanford freshman Huske won the 100 butterfly in a time of 58.29. Huske’s best time is a 55.66 which she swam to win the event at last year’s Olympic Trials. Results do not show her splits. Her time today places her at #11 in the World this season as well as #4 in the USA so far this season.

Picking up two individual wins on the day was 17-year-old Yelin Tahk (Unattached). Tahk won both the 200 freestyle in a 2:09.91 and the 800 freestyle in a 9:24.53. Both were off of her best times of 2:07.10 and 9:19.91 respectively. Both of her best times are from the summer of 2019.

Other Event Winners:

400 IM: Eunice Lee , 5:09.33

, 5:09.33 50 freestyle: Eugenie Lanilis , 27.38

, 27.38 100 breaststroke: Zoey Zeller, 1:13.92

Highlighting the men’s side of the meet was Cal as members of Cal’s men’s team won all but two events. Cal junior Jason Louser won the 400 IM in a time of 4:29.37. His best time is a 4:16.66 from 2019 World Junior Champs.

Cal junior Liam Bell won the 50 freestyle in a time of 23.38. Teammate Dare Rose, a current sophomore, finished right behind him with a 23.61. Rose also won the 100 butterfly in a time of 52.84. That was a best time for Rose as his previous best stood at 52.99.

Cal went 1-2-3 in the 200 freestyle. Fifth year Trenton Julian won in a time of 1:48.45. He was followed by freshmen Robin Hanson who touched second in a 1:49.57 and Gabriel Jett who was third in a 1:49.73. Julian was 13th in the event at last year’s US Olympic Trials swimming a 1:47.50 in semifinals. Hanson competed in the event for Sweden at the Tokyo Olympic Games. There Hanson finished 23rd in the prelims heats swimming a time of 1:47.02.

Redshirt senior Hugo Gonzalez won the 200 backstroke in a time of 1:58.95. That is a little over two seconds off of his best time of 1:56.69. Gonzalez swam in the 100 backstroke and 200 IM for Spain at last year’s Olympic Games.

16-year-old Devyn Caples (Unattached) dropped over four seconds in the 800 freestyle to win the event by over 34 seconds. Caples swam to a final time of 8:33.83.

Other Event Winners: