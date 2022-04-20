YNats A-Finalist Alek Elder Commits to Cincinnati Bearcats for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alek Elder, who hails from New Castle, Delaware, has committed to the University of Cincinnati for the 2022-23 school year and beyond.

“I am pleased to announce my commitment to The University of Cincinnati as a member of the Class of 2026. I can’t wait to work with the coaches and my new teammates as we look forward to joining the Big-12! Cincinnati is a great place to be right now, and I look forward to all the University and City have to offer.”

Elder is a senior at Salesianum School in Wilmington. He does his club swimming with the YMCA Western Wahoos and is a breast/free specialist with a Summer Juniors cut in the 100 breast. In high school swimming, he won the 100 breast (55.57) and 200 IM (1:51.00) at the 2022 Delaware High School State Championships, giving him his sixth and seventh individual state titles. He won the 100 back as a freshman in 2019, and the 100 breast/200 IM as a sophomore, a junior, and a senior. He has also been a member of eight relay state-champion teams during his prep career, and he is part of the Delaware state record-holding teams in the 200 medley and 400 free relays. He was named Delaware High School State Swimmer of the Year in 2020 and has been given first-team all-state honors five times.

In club swimming, Elder competed at the 2021 Winter Juniors East in the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM. He clocked PBs in all three events and placed 14th in the 100 breast. He lowered his 200 breast and 200 IM PBs in March at YMCA Short Course Nationals, where he also picked up a new time in the 100 back. There, he finished 5th in the 100 breast and 200 IM, 7th in the 200 breast, and 12th in the 100 back. Last summer, at the 2021 YMCA Long Course Nationals, he contributed to a pair of national titles in the men’s 200 and 400 medley relays.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 55.01

200 breast – 2:01.40

50 free – 20.99

100 free – 46.34

200 IM – 1:50.63

100 back – 49.66

100 fly – 51.07

Elder will join the Bearcats with class of 2026 teammates Ben Grottle, Brian Bull, and Kevin Truscio.

