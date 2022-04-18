Hugo Gonzalez Swims 100 Back and 200 IM at Pacific Swimming Senior Open

PACIFIC SWIMMING SENIOR OPEN

April 16-17, 2022

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Mobile: 2022 Pacific Swimming LC Senior Open

After swimming the 100 butterfly (Huske) and 200 backstroke (Smith) yesterday, US Tokyo Olympians Regan Smith and Torri Huske did not compete on day two of the Pacific Swimming Senior Open. The two are expected to be competing at next week’s US World Championship Trials.

Highlighting the boys side of day 2 was Cal redshirt senior Hugo Gonzalez. Gonzalez won the 200 backstroke on day 1 and followed that up with two wins on day 2. Gonzalez won the 100 backstroke in a 54.11 and the 200 IM in a 1:59.12. He competed in both events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for Spain. There he swam a 52.78 to finish 6th in the 100 backstroke and a 1:57.96 to finish 11th in the 200 IM.

Gonzalez was not the only Cal swimmer to earn a win on the day as freshman Jack (John) Alexy picked up the win in the 100 freestyle after touching in a 51.32. Alexy’s best time stands at a 48.69 which he swam in prelims of Wave II Olympic Trials.

After winning the 100 breaststroke on day 1, 17 year old Tianyou Zhang (Unattached) completed the breaststroke sweep by winning the 200 breaststroke in a 2:30.66. That time was just a little over two seconds off of his best which stands at a 2:28.58.

Other Event Winners:

400 freestyle: Devyn Caples 4:11.07

4:11.07 200 butterfly: William Picht 2:10.67

Highlighting the girls side of the day was 15-year-old Eunice Lee (Unattached) as she picked up two wins on the day. Lee won the 100 backstroke in a 1:07.87 and the 200 IM in a 2:23.41. Although neither were best times, Lee handily won the 200 IM by over six seconds.

17-year-old Yelin Tahk continued her dominance in the mid-distance/distance freestyle events after winning the 200 and 800 freestyles on day 1. On day 2, Tahk won the 400 freestyle in a final time of 4:33.62. Tahk was followed closely behind by Rylee Hutchinson of Quick Silver (13 years old) who was second in a 4:33.81. That was a best time for Hutchinson by over 11 seconds.

In one of the closest races of the day, Mia Su (Santa Clara Swim Club) won the 200 breaststroke in a time of 2:46.40. Su (13 years old) was just ahead of 17 year old Zeynup Tokuz who touched second in a 2:46.52.

Other Event Winners: