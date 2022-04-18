US Junior National Team Diver Lily Witte Commits to Indiana (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A multiple time member of the Junior National Diving Team, Lily Witte of Dexter, Michigan has announced that she will be joining the Indiana Hoosiers team in the fall of 2023. As a high school freshman, Witte set the Oakland University pool record en route to winning her first Michigan high school state title.

Witte has represented the United States at multiple international competitions, with her most recent being the 2019 Junior Pan American Championships. There, she finished in 4th on the 1-meter and 6th on the 3-meter. She has also won a total of five junior national titles.

Witte has also had success at the senior level, having already earned bronze at the 2021 USA Diving Winter Nationals meet last December. Pairing with Bailee Sturgill, Witte finished 3rd in the 3-meter synchro event.

Indiana has historically had one of the top diving programs in the NCAA. At the 2022 Big-10 Championships, the team was led in scoring by Tarrin Gilliland, a sophomore. Gilliland finished with the top score on the 10-meter board and took 3rd on the 3-meter board. She went on to pick up her second straight NCAA title on the platform a few weeks later and was named the CSCAA diver of the year. Indiana’s head diving coach, Drew Johansen, was also recognized as the women’s diving coach of the year.

Indiana’s underclassmen divers were particularly strong this season, with two sophomores scoring points at the NCAA Championships. The team will graduate Kristen Hayden, who was the NCAA Championships silver medalist on the 3-meter board this season. Sophomore Tarrin Gilliland (47 points) and Hayden (32 points) were the teams’ top scoring divers at NCAAs, and combined with sophomore Anne Fowler (5 points), divers accounted for 84 of the team’s 116 points at those championships.

