Olympic Gold Medalist Andrew Wilson Officially Retires From Swimming

Olympic gold medalist Andrew Wilson, a staple on the U.S. men’s breaststroke scene for the better part of the last five years, officially announced his retirement from competitive swimming on Friday.

The writing has been on the wall for some time that Wilson had moved on from the sport, telling SwimSwam as much back in November 2020 that he was hanging up his goggles after the Tokyo Olympic Games (plans that were delayed by one year) and moving to England to attend grad school at Oxford University.

Wilson, 28, attached a lengthy retirement letter along with his announcement Friday, noting that while he knew his career had been over for some time, “this moment still feels different.”

Wilson said that the past year has given him time to reflect on his career, and he shared his thoughts on the things he’s most proud of, and people he wants to thank, among other things in the letter.

You can read Wilson’s full retirement letter here.

Perhaps best known as the first NCAA Division III swimmer to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team, Wilson rapidly rose up the ranks after joining Emory University in the fall of 2012, winning numerous D3 titles before making the final of both male breaststroke events at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Wilson then won triple gold at the 2017 World University Games, including a sweep of the men’s 100 and 200 breaststroke, and he also won gold in the men’s 400 medley relay at both the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships and Short Course World Championships.

The Damascus, Maryland native then made his LC World Championship debut in 2019, placing sixth in both the 100 and 200 breaststroke while adding a silver medal as a member of the U.S. men’s 400 medley relay.

After delaying his retirement for one year due to the Olympic postponement, Wilson qualified for his first Olympic team in both breaststroke events, ultimately making the final of the 100 in Tokyo and placing sixth. He also finished 17th in the 200 breast and swam the preliminary breast leg on the U.S. men’s medley relay that went on to win the gold medal.

He retires currently ranking fourth all-time among U.S. men in the 100 breast (58.74) and sixth in the 200 breast (2:07.77).

Wilson closes his retirement letter with the following:

“I love the sport of swimming. I loved it even when I hated it, but there’s a point when everyone has to

say goodbye to it, and for me that is now.

“To those who are still in it, cherish it, work for it, embrace the highs, embrace the lows, value the people around you, and savor it; because I’m so jealous that you are still experiencing your story instead of looking back and nostalgically longing for just one more of those moments with your teammates.”