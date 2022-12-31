The Most Read SwimSwam Articles of 2022

2022 was a roller coaster of a year.

That’s safe to say both in swimming – and outside of it.

While a utopian outcome would be the world of sport isolated from the chaos of the world around it, that is, unfortunately, not the reality. And often, for better or worse, the outside world bleeds, heavily, into the pool.

There were four overarching stories that dominated swimming in 2022, and they were all controversial. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing war crimes, resulting in protests and bans from the pool, were among the topics that SwimSwam readers were most interested in for 2022.

From an interview with a Ukrainian coach buried under the rubble of a building for two hours after a Russia missile strike, to bans on Russian athletes, to protests by two high-profile Europeans, Ruta Meilutyte and Ukrainian-Turk Viktoria Gunes) were among the most-read SwimSwam articles this year.

One of the top 50 most-read SwimSwam articles of 2022 was Belarusian Olympic medalist Aliaksandra Herasimenia being sentenced to 12 years in prison this week, in absentia, over her protests against the Belarusian government. While those protests began before Belarus aided Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, they are part of that same ecosystem. If it weren’t for the timing near the end of the year, that article almost surely would have wound up in the top 20.

American Caeleb Dressel left the World Championships this summer early and has not returned to competition since. His initial withdrawal, and ongoing curiosity about what the future holds for the world’s dominant swimmer, have been another major storyline for swimfans this year.

Allegations of abuse against highly-successful American athletes and coaches also caught a lot of attention. Cal women’s swimming & diving head coach and 2012 US Olympic Women’s Team head coach Teri McKeever is on a leave of absence after her athletes alleged abuse; Paralympic gold medalist Robert Griswold is currently under sanction by the US Center for Safesport over allegations that he physically, emotionally, and sexually abused his teammates, and US National Teamer Trenton Julian is also currently under investigation for unknown Safesport violations.

While the furor has mostly subsided inside of swimming circles (though it continues to range on in the political world more broadly), 2022 also saw the coming-to-a-head of transgender woman Lia Thomas racing for Penn at the NCAA Championship meet. Thomas won the 500 free at that meet amid organized protests from non-swimming people.

Stories about Thomas’ results, as well as the reactions of her peers to those results, dominated the early news cycle in 2022.

The attention that Thomas drew resulted in a noticeable shift: for the first time in more than a decade of SwimSwam, the recaps of the Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships drew more views than the Men’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. The men’s meet, overall, still drew more total views, but the peaks from the top articles of the women’s meet were overall higher than the men’s meet (including recaps).

But we can’t really point to Thomas’ presence as the sole evidence for that shift, either. For example, this year, for the first time, the girls’ high school class of 2023 rankings drew more eyeballs than the boys’ class did.

Swimming continues to be, arguably, the most gender-equitable sport in the world.

COVID stories subsided a bit, though not entirely – as lots of international medal contenders (Drew Kibler, Lilly King, Ariarne Titmus, and Duncan Scott) all had their competitive results directly impacted by cases of the virus that has caused almost 7 million deaths globally in almost three years since the pandemic began. Those stories still drew a lot of interest, even as most of the world normalized into a more endemic mindset.

There was plenty of positive and excitement in the top stories too. People were excited about the time standards for the 2024 US Olympic Trials being announced. People were really excited about Alex and Gretchen Walsh releasing their own swimsuit line – one of three advertisements that made the top 100 most-read SwimSwam articles this year.

And lest you think that the United States has the market cornered on highly-zealous age group parents: two Italian-language articles about Italy’s national youth championships also made the top 75 non-recaps.

Interestingly, of the 25 World Records that were broken in 2022, the only swim to crack the top 75 non-recap articles was David Popovici, the Romanian teenager, in the men’s 100-meter free. That was a legendary record in one of history’s favorite swimming events, and Popovici did it at only 17-years old.

This once again shows that it’s the narrative that drives the interest in sports. There were a lot of great World Records broken in 2022 by wide margins, but none of them captured the imaginations of swimfans quite the way that Popovici’s did.

Which Meets Mattered Most?

In the most-unusual of years, with an international championship coming up seemingly every week as the world’s sporting organizations tried to catch up on what was missed during COVID, you might wonder which meets SwimSwam readers cared about most.

The list isn’t really that surprising if you were to think about it hard enough. The Commonwealth Games being as high as they are is mostly a function of the fact that the best swimmers from those meets come mostly from English-speaking countries – the language we use most here at SwimSwam.

The ranking of Duel in the Pool, though, probably is worth some analysis, as organizers might have hit on a formula that is working. At a minimum, it shows that people are still hungry for the Duel in the Pool, and if that meet could be tightened up and perfected a bit, it could once again become a jewel of the scene.

Pecking Order:

World Aquatics Championships (long course)

Women’s NCAA Division I Championships

Commonwealth Games

US World Championship Trials

Men’s NCAA Division I Championships

Duel in the Pool

World Short Course Swimming Championships (25m)

European Championships

World Junior Championships

European Junior Championships

75 Most-Read SwimSwam Articles of 2022 (Non-Recaps)

Rank Article Link 1 Russian Swimmers Lash Out After Viktoria Gunes Posts Provacative Photo on Instagram https://www.swimswam.com/russian-swimmers-lash-out-after-viktoria-gunes-posts-provocative-photo-on-ig/ 2 Cal Swimmers Walk Out of Practice on Wednesday After McKeever Reads a Statement https://www.swimswam.com/cal-swimmers-walk-out-of-practice-on-wednesday-after-mckeever-reads-a-statement/ 3 Kyle Chalmers Threatens to Quit Swimming Over Relationship Questions https://www.swimswam.com/kyle-chalmers-threatens-to-quit-swimming-over-relationship-questions/ 4 SOURCE: Virginia, North Carolina, Florida State, Clemson In Talks to Join SEC https://www.swimswam.com/source-virginia-north-carolina-florida-state-clemson-in-talks-to-join-sec/ 5 Is Selling Sunset’s New Realtor Emma Hernan an Olympic Swimmer? https://www.swimswam.com/is-selling-sunsets-new-realtor-emma-hernan-an-olympic-swimmer/ 6 GoFundMe Created for Former US National Teamer Diagnosed with State IV Cancer https://www.swimswam.com/gofundme-created-for-former-u-s-national-teamer-diagnosed-with-stage-iv-cancer/ 7 Can Monkeypox Virus Be Spread in Swimming Pools and Gyms https://www.swimswam.com/can-monkeypox-virus-be-spread-in-swimming-pools-and-gyms/ 8 Erica Sullivan Says There Was No Podium Protest After 500 Freestyle at NCAAs https://www.swimswam.com/erica-sullivan-says-there-was-no-podium-protest-after-500-freestyle-at-ncaas/ 9 Penn’s LIa Thomas Opens Up on Journey, Transition to Women’s Swimming (2021) https://www.swimswam.com/penns-lia-thomas-opens-up-on-journey-transition-to-womens-swimming/ 10 Alex and Gretchen Walsh Make History With Sporti Swim Collaboration https://www.swimswam.com/alex-and-gretchen-walsh-make-history-with-sporti-swim-collaboration/ 11 Canadian Swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey Says She Was Drugged at World Championships https://www.swimswam.com/canadian-swimmer-mary-sophie-harvey-says-she-was-drugged-at-world-championships/ 12 Leon Marchand Swims World-Leading 4:10.38 400 IM, But Gets DQ’ed For Lochte Rule https://www.swimswam.com/leon-marchand-swims-world-leading-410-38-400-im-but-gets-dqd-for-lochte-rule/ 13 How and When to Watch Streaming for the 2022 World Aquatics Championships https://www.swimswam.com/how-and-when-to-watch-stream-the-2022-world-aquatics-championships/ 14 Goodnight Swimming – A Retirement Letter to the Sport https://www.swimswam.com/goodnight-swimming-a-retirement-letter-to-the-sport/ 15 Ryan Lochte Auctioning Off 3 Bronze and 3 Silver Olympic Medals https://www.swimswam.com/ryan-lochte-auctioning-off-3-bronze-and-3-silver-olympic-medals/ 16 Northern Iowa Swimmer Lily Ernst Dies Suddenly at Age 20 https://www.swimswam.com/northern-iowa-swimmer-lily-ernst-dies-suddenly-at-age-20/ 17 NCAA Publishes Division I 2021-2022 National Championship Standards https://www.swimswam.com/ncaa-publishes-division-i-2021-2022-national-championship-standards/ 18 USA Swimming Announces 2022 Winter Juniors Cuts https://www.swimswam.com/usa-swimming-announces-2022-winter-junior-cuts/ 19 Caeleb Dressel Withdraws from the World Championships Due to Medical Reasons https://www.swimswam.com/caeleb-dressel-withdraws-from-world-championships-due-to-medical-reasons/ 20 Numerous Cal Swimmers Accuse Coach Teri McKeever of Verbal Abuse for Decades https://www.swimswam.com/numerous-cal-swimmers-accuse-coach-teri-mckeever-of-verbal-abuse-for-decades/ 21 Tempi Limite Per Lammissione ai Campionati Assolouti e Criteria Giovanili https://www.swimswam.com/tempi-limite-per-lammissione-ai-campionati-assoluti-e-criteria-giovanili/ 22 Campionato Italiano di Categoria Estivo Tempi Limite e Termini https://www.swimswam.com/campionato-italiano-di-categoria-estivo-tempi-limite-e-termini/ 23 Olympic Silver Medalist Emma Weyant Enters Transfer POrtal https://www.swimswam.com/olympic-silver-medalist-emma-weyant-enters-transfer-portal/ 24 Contrasting Day for Olympic Medalists at FINA Women’s Water Polo European Qualifiers https://www.swimswam.com/contrasting-day-for-olympic-medalists-at-fina-womens-wp-euro-qualifiers/ 25 Former Brown Swimmer Jameson McMullen, 22, Dies https://www.swimswam.com/former-brown-swimmer-jameson-mcmullen-22-dies/ 26 Lawsuit Filed Against Robert Griswold, Accused of Raping Paralympic Teammate https://www.swimswam.com/lawsuit-filed-against-robert-griswold-accused-of-raping-paralympic-teammate/ 27 Summer McIntosh and Lara Van Niekerk are Flying in Funkita Swimwear https://www.swimswam.com/summer-mcintosh-and-lara-van-niekerk-are-flying-in-funkita-swimwear/ 28 Mixed Reactions from Spectators as Lia Thomas Wins the 500 Freestyle https://www.swimswam.com/mixed-reactions-from-spectators-as-lia-thomas-wins-the-500-freestyle/ 29 Luca Urlando Has to be Helped Out of the Pool After Stopping During the 100 IM https://www.swimswam.com/luca-urlando-has-to-be-helped-out-of-the-pool-after-stopping-during-100-im/ 30 Criteria Nazionali Giovanili – Start List Diretta Streaming e Link Utili https://www.swimswam.com/criteria-nazionali-giovanili-start-list-diretta-streaming-e-link-utili/ 31 Saint Louis University Swimmer Sean North Dies at 20 Years Old https://www.swimswam.com/saint-louis-university-swimmer-sean-north-dies-at-20-years-old/ 32 How to Watch Swimming at the 2022 US International Team Trials https://www.swimswam.com/how-to-watch-swimming-at-the-2022-u-s-international-team-trials/ 33 F**king Terrible, My Body is Done Inside: Caeleb Dressel’s Olympic JOurnal https://www.swimswam.com/fking-terrible-my-body-is-done-inside-caeleb-dressels-olympic-journal/ 34 High School Coach Fired Over Inappropriate Text Messages https://www.swimswam.com/high-school-coach-fired-over-inappropriate-text-messages/ 35 Former Cal Swimmer Anna Kalandadze Details McKeever Abuse That Led to Transfer https://www.swimswam.com/former-cal-swimmer-anna-kalandadze-details-mckeever-abuse-that-led-to-transfer/ 36 Group of Penn Swimmers Ask UPenn, Ivy League to Abide by New Trangender Policy https://www.swimswam.com/group-of-penn-swimmers-ask-upenn-ivy-league-to-abide-by-new-transgender-policy/ 37 David Popovici Goes 46.86, Breaks Cielo’s 13 Year Old 100 Free World Record https://www.swimswam.com/david-popovici-goes-46-86-breaks-cielos-13-year-old-100-free-world-record/ 38 Caeleb Dressel Scratches Men’s 100 Free Semis at 2022 World Championships https://www.swimswam.com/caeleb-dressel-scratches-mens-100-free-semis-at-2022-world-championships/ 39 2022 Commonwealth Games Full Results Report, Final Medals Table https://www.swimswam.com/2022-commonwealth-games-full-results-report-final-medals-table/ 40 USA Swimming Announces 2024 Olympic Qualifying Standards https://www.swimswam.com/usa-swimming-announces-2024-olympic-qualifying-standards/ 41 NCAA Won’t Follow USA Swimming Transgender Policy for 2022 Championships https://www.swimswam.com/ncaa-wont-follow-usa-swimming-transgender-policy-for-2022-championships/ 42 Steve Jungbluth Out as Associate Head Coach at Florida After 12 Years With Gators https://www.swimswam.com/steve-jungbluth-out-as-associate-head-coach-at-florida-after-12-years-with-gators/ 43 17th Place Finisher in 500 Free Reka Gyorgy Pens Letter to NCAA on Transgender Rules https://www.swimswam.com/17th-place-finisher-in-500-reka-gyorgy-pens-letter-to-ncaa-on-transgender-rules/ 44 Caeleb Dressel Hasn’t Swum Since Leaving Worlds Early https://www.swimswam.com/caeleb-dressel-hasnt-swum-since-leaving-worlds-early/ 45 World Record Holder Regan Smith to Leave Stanford, Turn Pro, Join Bob Bowman https://www.swimswam.com/world-record-holder-regan-smith-to-leave-stanford-turn-pro-join-bob-bowman/ 46 Katie Ledecky Beats Zane Grothe at Florida-Auburn Dual https://www.swimswam.com/katie-ledecky-beats-zane-grothe-at-florida-auburn-dual/ 47 Michael Phelps Discusses Djokovic, COVID, and LIa Thomas in a CNN Interview https://www.swimswam.com/michael-phelps-discusses-djokovic-covid-and-lia-thomas-in-a-cnn-interview/ 48 Belarusian Olympic Medalist Herasimenia Sentenced to 12 Year Prison Term in Absentia https://www.swimswam.com/belarusian-olympic-medalist-herasimenia-sentenced-to-12-year-prison-term-in-absentia/ 49 Paralympic Champion Robert Griswold Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teammate With Intellectual Disability https://www.swimswam.com/paralympic-champion-robert-griswold-accused-of-sexually-assaulting-teammate-with-intellectual-disability/ 50 Arrest Warrant Issued for 6 Time Turkish Olympic Swimmer Over Tweets https://www.swimswam.com/arrest-warrant-issued-for-6-time-turkish-olympic-swimmer-over-tweets/ 51 Jeremy Kipp Resigns as Head Coach of USC Swimming & Diving https://www.swimswam.com/jeremy-kipp-resigns-as-head-coach-of-usc-swimming-diving/ 52 One of Texas’ Top Swim Clubs Faces Struggles Amid Allegations of Mismanagement https://www.swimswam.com/one-of-texas-top-swim-clubs-faces-struggles-amid-allegations-of-mismanagement/ 53 Top 20 NCAA Swimming Recruits in the Girls High School Class of 2023 https://www.swimswam.com/top-20-ncaa-swimming-recruits-in-the-girls-high-school-class-of-2023/ 54 Stanford’s Brooke Forde Says She’s Okay With Racing Lia Thomas at NCAAs https://www.swimswam.com/stanfords-brooke-forde-says-shes-okay-with-racing-lia-thomas-at-ncaas/ 55 NCAA Publishes Division I 2022-2023 National Championship Standards https://www.swimswam.com/ncaa-publishes-division-i-2022-2023-national-championship-standards/ 56 All-American Sophie Housey Retires from Swimming, Will Return to Michigan https://www.swimswam.com/all-american-sophie-housey-retires-from-swimming-will-return-to-michigan/ 57 Alex and Gretchen Walsh Sport Swim Collaboration: Behind the Scenes https://www.swimswam.com/alex-and-gretchen-walsh-sporti-swim-collaboration-behind-the-scenes/ 58 NCAA Champ Matt Sates Ends NCAA Career After 3 Months, Returns to South Africa https://www.swimswam.com/ncaa-champ-matt-sates-ends-ncaa-career-after-3-months-returns-to-south-africa/ 59 Michael Phelps Announces Death of Father Fred https://www.swimswam.com/michael-phelps-announces-death-of-father-fred/ 60 Watch: Lia Thomas Swmis 4:33.82 in the 500 Free Prelims at NCAA Championships https://www.swimswam.com/watch-lia-thomas-swims-433-82-in-500-free-prelims-at-ncaa-championships/ 61 Top 20 NCAA Swimming Recruits in the Boys High School Class of 2023 https://www.swimswam.com/top-20-ncaa-swimming-recruits-in-the-boys-high-school-class-of-2023/ 62 Justin Ress DQ Overturned After Medals Ceremony for Rollercoaster 50 Back Gold https://www.swimswam.com/justin-ress-dq-overturned-after-medals-ceremony-for-rollercoaster-50-back-gold/ 63 US World Championship Team Member Added to US Safesport Database https://www.swimswam.com/u-s-world-championship-team-member-added-to-u-s-safesport-database/ 64 All Americans Grimm, Van Zandt Among Group Leaving Texas https://www.swimswam.com/all-americans-grimm-van-zandt-among-group-leaving-texas/ 65 Ruta Meilutyte POsts Video Swimming in Bloody Pond Near Russian Embassy https://www.swimswam.com/ruta-meilutyte-posts-video-swimming-in-bloody-pond-near-russian-embassy/ 66 Joseph Schooling to Skip World Championships, Commonwealth Games https://www.swimswam.com/joseph-schooling-to-skip-world-championships-commonwealth-games/ 67 British Swimming Pulls Out of World University Games https://www.swimswam.com/british-swimming-pulls-out-of-world-university-games/ 68 Kenyan Swimmer Speaks Out on FINA Ban: It’s Not Fair for Me to Be Silent Anymore https://www.swimswam.com/kenyan-swimmer-speaks-out-on-fina-ban-its-not-fair-for-me-to-be-silent-anymore/ 69 USA Swimming Publishes Athlete Transgender Policy https://www.swimswam.com/usa-swimming-publishes-athlete-transgender-policy/ 70 How to Watch the 2022 Short Course World Championships https://www.swimswam.com/how-to-watch-the-2022-short-course-world-championships/ 71 Time Standards Released for the 2023 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships https://www.swimswam.com/time-standards-released-for-the-2023-ncaa-div-iii-swimming-and-diving-champs/ 72 Rutgers Swimmer Liza Ryndych Suspended for 2 Years By RUSADA https://www.swimswam.com/rutgers-swimmer-liza-ryndych-suspended-for-2-years-by-rusada/ 73 USA Swimming Releases Age Group Motivational Times for 2021-2024 (2021) https://www.swimswam.com/usa-swimming-releases-age-group-motivational-times-for-2021-2024/ 74 REPORT: FINA to Postpone Fukuoka World Championships to July 2023 https://www.swimswam.com/report-fina-to-postpone-fukuoka-world-championships-to-july-2023/ 75 How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships https://www.swimswam.com/how-to-watch-the-2022-ncaa-division-i-womens-swimming-diving-championships/

55 Most-Read SwimSwam Articles of 2022 (Recaps)