UPDATE: Ukrainian National Swimming Team Coach Safe Post-Missile Attack

On Wednesday, Aiyna Morozova, the Director of SC Spartak Kharkiv, and the Director of Kharkiv regional department of the Ukrainian Swimming Federation was trapped underneath the basement rubble for two-hours until she was rescued by a volunteer who heard her crying for help.

Morozova is now as safe as possible and has corresponded with SwimSwam via email post-missile attack. Her responses were written in English, which is not her native language.

“I feel satisfactory, there is a strong noise in [my] ears. On March 1, I worked as a volunteer at the headquarters of the territorial defense, namely, I poured hot tea for the soldiers and then a rocket hit. I screamed loudly and huddled up. Then I remember that I’m lying underground, it’s very crowded around, I can’t move and breathe heavily. I prayed and cried for it to end,” Morozova writes.

“After some time, my screams were heard by the rescuer, but then there was a second rocket strike and I was bombarded with debris even more. My husband continued to search for me and forced the rescuers to once again check the place of impact. One rescue volunteer heard my cry for help and then they began to dig me out. I’m alive,” she continues.

Morozava also commented on the overarching situation that Ukraine faces in the wake of the Russian invasion.“I am angry and will continue to defend my city and my country. The Russian Federation is killing civilians. The world should learn about such terrible actions of the aggressor country. NO WAR,” she writes.

Even amidst the invasion, Morozova attempts to protect Ukrainian swimmers. “I try to keep in touch with all swimmers and coaches in our area, every day we do a roll call about the state of health and location,” she writes.

“We are also thinking about how to safely transport swimmers to other friendly countries. But the problem is that we are constantly shelling. And it’s scary. Part of the athletes and coaches managed to travel to Western Ukraine (Lviv, Uzhhorod). I know that one coach was injured as a result of shelling when he was buying medicine,” she continues.

Also on Wednesday, the Ukrainian Swimming Federation released a statement calling on FINA to ban athletes, teams, and officials from Russia and Belarus from FINA competitions. The statement also supports FINA’s decision to not hold international competitions in Russia and Belarus.

As of this article’s publication, Great Britain, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, 9 Nordic Nations, and Ukraine have all made public statements about not attending meets in Russia as a result of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.