Ukrainian National Swimming Team Coach Rescued From Rubble Post-Missile Attack

The Ukrainian National Team swimming coach was dug out from a bomb shelter after a missile hit the building where she was volunteering.

Aiyna Morozova, the Director of SC Spartak Kharkiv, and the Director of Kharkiv regional department of the Ukrainian Swimming Federation was trapped underneath the basement rubble for two-hours until she was rescued by a volunteer who heard her crying for help.

“I am alive, partly safe and very upset,” Morozva wrote in an email to the Ukrainian Swimming Federation with the photo of her post-evacuation attached.

“I was in the HODA building, on the first floor in the second office from Ivanova Street, I worked as a volunteer in the buffet for soldiers and I will do so – I can be on the sidelines, this is my country, where I planned to become Minister of Youth and Sports … lay under the rubble for two hours and prayed to all the Gods, in all the languages ​​I know. I could not move and cried, thinking that I would die buried alive, and I almost never cry. I was found in the basement,” Morozova wrote on Facebook in Ukrainian, which has been translated to English.

“God bless the savior Zhenya (37 years old), who heard my cries and spoke to me! You demanded to continue the search for me and helped dig up others and you found me !!!! I love you !!!!!!!!!!!!!,” she continued.

Per the post from Wednesday, Morozova has no serious injuries. “Only, it seems, the psyche is slightly affected (but many think that I was not in myself before these events) and a complete change of worldview,” she writes.

Dmytro Kachurovskyy, the former President of the Ukrainian Swimming Federation commented on the situation via an email to SwimSwam. “Putin’s propaganda tells the Russian people that it is not war, that it is a military campaign. But they are bombing odinary people like Aiyna. She is not a soldier as hundreds of people were killed and wounded by Russians. As I know, this propaganda works – 93% of Russian people support this.”

“Honestly, I don’t know what to write with this image but we need to stop it,” he writes.

