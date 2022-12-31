2022 Swammy Awards: U.S. Club Coach of the Year – Ron Aitken

To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here.

Ron Aitken solidified the Sandpipers of Nevada’s status as a powerhouse program on par with the best college teams in the country this year.

In fact, if the Sandpiper girls competed at the 2022 NCAA Championships last season, they would have likely beaten all but six women’s squads at the meet. The best times of 17-year-old Bella Sims (60 points), 16-year-old Katie Grimes (54 points), and 15-year-old Claire Weinstein (35 points) would have been good for 189 points along with some help from their theoretical 4×200 freestyle relay team that would have placed 2nd at NCAAs in 6:52.66.

Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Erica Sullivan moved on from Sandpipers to Texas for her collegiate career, but Aitken’s teenage training group didn’t miss a beat in 2022. He still managed to land three Sandpipers on the U.S. International Team for the World Championships in Budapest, where Grimes, Sims, and Weinstein each earned medals this summer. Grimes took silver in the women’s 1500 free and 400 IM, while Sims and Weinstein both won gold in the women’s 4×200 free relay en route to a new Championship record.

Aitken’s Las Vegas-based crew stayed red-hot throughout a busy race schedule featuring the World Cup series, Winter Juniors, and Short Course Worlds. In November, Grimes lowered the world junior record in the SCM 1500 free at the Indianapolis leg of the World Cup. Later that day at the same meet, Sims demolished two world junior records in the span of just 12 minutes in the 200 free and 100 back. Ilya Kharun, a 17-year-old Sandpiper who represents Canada internationally, won a pair of Short Course Worlds medals earlier this month while breaking two world junior records in the 50 fly and 100 fly along the way.

“There is a belief system here, and it’s contagious,” Aitken told the Las Vegas Review-Journal after the Sandpipers’ dominant performance at Winter Juniors. “I love watching our beginners to veterans thrive in this environment. It’s always been our goal to give our athletes the best opportunities. Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028 look promising for Sandpiper athletes.”

