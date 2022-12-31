2022 Swammy Awards: SwimSwam’s Top 10 Liked Instagram Posts of the Year

2022 is coming to a close so let’s take a look back through the top 10 liked posts from our Instagram. There is a common trend with memes and big names such as David Popovici, Caeleb Dressel, and Queen Elizabeth II.

Who doesn’t love a good meme and who loves leading the lane?

2. Florida Gator alum Dressel made an appearance at NCAAs. The Gator men went on to finish third.

3. Betting this one hits hard right now considering holiday break training is almost done

4. Little Miss/Mr Continuing Swimming in 2023? What else will you be Little Mr/Miss-ing in 2023?

5. The US Olympic Trial Qualifying Period for 2024 began on November 30

6. Queen Elizabeth II was a swimmer herself

7. Who saw this record coming?

8. He did win the Swammy for Male Swimmer of the Year for a reason…

9. How could you dump someone for this? It’s ok though because it is Harry Styles.

10. Swimming is so cool even the geese wanted to join in.