USA Swimming Unveils Roster for 2022-23 U.S. National Junior Team

2022-23 U.S. National Junior Team

The roster of 72 pool swimmers selected to the 2022-23 National Junior Team was announced Monday by USA Swimming.

The squad is headlined by a handful of gold medalists from last month’s Junior Pan Pacs, including Thomas Heilman (Crozet, Virginia/Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA), Anna Moesch (Green Brook, New Jersey/Greater Somerset County YMCA), Zhier Fan (Plano, Texas/Metroplex Aquatics), Maggie Wanezek (Brookfield, Wisconsin/Elmbrook Swim Club), and Maximus Williamson (Southlake, Texas/North Texas Nadadores). Justina Kozan (Brea, California/Mission Viejo Nadadores) and Williamson are the lone athletes to qualify for this year’s roster in four events.

Most of the team has experience representing the U.S. on the international level, but it will be the first National Junior Team appearance for 43 of the 72 athletes. For five swimmers — Lucy Bell, Keaton Jones, Claire Tuggle, Natalie Mannion, and Kozan — it will be their third time on the National Junior Team.

The City of Richardson Swim Team is the most-represented club with three athletes (Giovanni Linscheer, Levi Sandidge and Campbell Chase) while California is the most-represented state with nine swimmers.

“We are very excited to welcome the infusion of up-and-coming talent into the National Junior Team Program,” said Erik Posegay, the new program director for the USA Swimming National Junior Team. “The ’22-’23 team features numerous medalists from our 2022 Mel Zajac and Junior Pan Pacific Championships teams, as well as some fresh faces ready to make an impact this coming year. It will be exciting to build off our first full year returning to international competition and using that experience to propel us forward to next summer. It was great to see 12 National Junior Team members from the ’21-’22 squad move on to the National Team this year, and we hope to see that number continue to grow year after year.”

A total of 61 clubs and 26 states are represented on this year’s roster. It does not include any swimmers who competed at the World Championships in June or who qualified for the 2022-23 Senior National Team.

The 2022 National Select Camp will be held Oct. 6-9 for the girls and Oct. 13-16 for the boys at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

U.S. National Junior Team Roster: Girls

Katherine Adams 200 BR Portland, Ore. Tualatin Hills Swim Club Lucy Bell 100/200 FL; 200 IM Fort Collins, Colo. Fort Collins Area Swim Team Hannah Bellard 400 FR; 200 FL Grosse Ile, Mich. Club Wolverine Berit Berglund 100 BK Carmel, Ind. Carmel Swim Club Lilla Bognar 200 BK Travelers Rest, S.C. Team Greenville Campbell Chase 200 IM Dallas, Texas COR Swimming Lily Christianson 50 FR Osceola, Ind. Irish Aquatics Katie Christopherson 100/200 BR Atlanta, Ga. SwimAtlanta Piper Enge 100/200 BR Mercer Island, Wash. Bellevue Club Swim Team Alexa Fulton 50 FR Exton, Pa. Upper Main Line YMCA Cavan Gormsen 200/400/800 FR Wantagh, N.Y. Long Island Aquatic Club Kaelyn Gridley 100/200 BR Winnetka, Ill. NASA Wildcat Aquatics Kayla Han 800 FR; 400 IM La Mirada, Calif. La Mirada Armada Bailey Hartman 100/200 FL Danville, Calif. Crow Canyon Sharks Charlotte Hook 200 FL Raleigh, N.C. TAC Titans Chloe Kim 1500 FR; 400 IM Glen Rock, N.J. Scarlet Aquatics Justina Kozan 200 FR; 200 FL; 200/400 IM Brea, Calif. Mission Viejo Natalie Mannion 200 BK Boston, Mass. Commonwealth Swimming Michaela Mattes 400/800/1500 FR Sarasota, Fla. Sarasota Sharks Hayden Miller 1500 FR Houston, Texas Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club Anna Moesch 50/100 FR Green Brook, N.J. Greater Somerset County YMCA Kennedy Noble 200 BK Avondale, Ariz. Phoenix Swim Club Teagan O’Dell 200 IM West Covina, Calif. Irvine Nova/Mission Viejo Annika Parkhe 100 FL Deerfield, Ill. Patriot Aquatic Club Erika Pelaez 50/100 FR; 100 BK Hialeah, Fla. Eagle Aquatics JoJo Ramey 200 BK Fishers, Ind. Fishers Area Swimming Alex Shackell 100/200 FL Carmel, Ind. Carmel Swim Club Levenia Sim 100 BK Spanish Fort, Ala. TNT Swimming Camille Spink 100 FR Haymarket, Va. Nations Capital Swim Club Claire Tuggle 400 FR Mariposa, Calif. Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Maddie Waggoner 800/1500 FR Moorestown, N.J. Jersey Wahoos Maggie Wanezek 100 BK Brookfield, Wisc. Elmbrook Swim Club Emma Weber 100 BR Boulder, Colo. University of Denver Hilltoppers Gracie Weyant 200 IM Sarasota, Fla. Sarasota Sharks Kayla Wilson 100/200 FR Virginia Beach, Fla. Tide Swimming

U.S. National Junior Team Roster: Boys

Brice Barrieault 1500 FR Las Vegas, Nev. Sandpipers of Nevada Scotty Buff 100 FL Bowling Green, Ohio Greater Toledo Aquatic Club Josh Chen 100/200 BR Ames, Iowa Ames Cyclone Aquatics Club Norvin Clontz 400/800 FR Charlotte, N.C. SwimMAC Carolina Charlie Crosby 50 FR Mound, Minn. Hurricanes Swim Team Landon D’Ariano 800 FR West Chester, Pa. Germantown Academy Aquatic Club Ben Delmar 200 BR Charlotte, N.C. SwimMAC Carolina Diggory Dillingham 50 FR Bend, Ore. Bend Swim Club Bobby Dinunzio 1500 FR Virginia Beach, Va. Tide Swimming Jake Eccleston 200 BR Severance, Colo. Loveland Swim Club Charlie Egeland 100 BR Minneapolis, Minn. Aquajets Swim Team Zhier Fan 100/200 BR Plano, Texas Metroplex Aquatics Nate Germonprez 200 IM Omaha, Neb. INspire Swim Team Sean Green 400/800 FR Garden City, N.Y. Long Island Aquatic Club Bryce Halterman 100 FL Ridgecrest, Calif. Paseo Aquatics Swim Team Thomas Heilman 100 FR; 100/200 FL Crozet, Va. Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA Tommy Janton 100 BK Kennett Square, Pa. Western YMCA Yahoos Keaton Jones 200 BK Gilbert, Ariz. Swim Neptune Mitchell Ledford 100 FL Sebastian, Fla. Treasure Coast Swimming Daniel Li 100 BR San Marino, Calif. Rose Bowl Aquatics Giovanni Linscheer 400/800/1500 FR Richardson, Texas COR Swimming Cooper Lucas 400 IM Keller, Texas Lakeside Aquatic Club Rex Maurer 200/400 FR Pasadena, Calif. UN-Trojan/Rose Bowl Quintin McCarty 50/100 FR Colorado Springs, Colo. Pikes Peak Athletics Henry McFadden 100/200 FR; 100 FL Haddonfield, N.J. Jersey Wahoos Will Modglin 100 BK; 200 IM Zionsville, Ind. Zionsville Swim Club Chase Mueller 200 FR Littleton, Colo. Foothills Swim Team Diogo Nosack 400 IM Beaverton, Ore. Tualatin Hills Swim Club Josh Parent 1500 FR Wilbraham, Mass. Bluefish Swim Club Kyle Ponsler 400 IM Fishers, Ind. Fishers Area Swimming Levi Sandidge 400 IM Richardson, texas COR Swimming David Schmitt 200 FL San Juan Capistrano, Calif. Evolution Racing Club Nick Simons 100/200 BK Lake Oswego, Ore. Lake Oswego Swim Club Evan Van Brocklin 200 FL Salt Lake City, Utah Olympus Aquatics Maximus Williamson 200 FR; 200 BK; 200/400 IM Southlake, Texas North Texas Nadadores (switching soon to Lakeside Aquatic Club) Kaii Winkler 50/100 FR Miami, Fla. Eagle Aquatics Josh Zuchowski 100/200 BK; 200 IM Jupiter, Fla. Flood Aquatics Swim Team

Selection Criteria

The National Junior Team roster was picked based on long course meter times achieved between January 1, 2022 through and including August 31, 2022. Only times loaded into the USA Swimming SWIMS Database from (i) a USA Swimming sanctioned competition, (ii) a FINA approved competition, or (iii) an international competition between January 1, 2022 through August 31, 2022, to which USA Swimming sent a team as of September 1, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (MT) were considered. Relay lead-offs, time trials and intermediate splits were not considered. Below is the in-depth performance criteria that USA Swimming used:

Priority 1: The two athletes with the fastest times in each Olympic Event

Priority 2: The athletes with the third and fourth fastest times in the 100 and 200 (LCM) freestyle Priority 3: The men and women in each Olympic Event who achieve a time equal to or better than the following times. The times are 4% over the combined average of the medal winning times from the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, and the 2019 and 2022 World Championships. If the cap of 40 swimmers will be exceeded after applying Priority 3, then the following tie breaking procedure will be applied: Each athlete’s time will be applied as a percentage of the time in the below chart. The times will be ranked and athletes will be added to the team according to the ranking. Once the cap of 40 swimmers is reached, no more athletes will be added to the team. Last year’s time standards can be viewed here

Men Event Women 22.25 50 Free 25.06 49.36 100 Free 54.64 1:48.91 200 Free 1:59.16 3:51.73 400 Free 4:09.11 7:59.32 800 Free 8:34.12 15:13.08 1500 Free 16:20.65 54.28 100 Back 1:00.74 1:58.91 200 Back 2:10.83 1:00.51 100 Breast 1:08.17 2:12.30 200 Breast 2:27.20 52.54 100 Fly 58.72 1:57.51 200 Fly 2:10.70 2:00.59 200 IM 2:13.28 4:18.37 400 IM 4:42.98