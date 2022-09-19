Indiana Swimming and Diving Announces 2022-23 Schedule

Courtesy: Indiana Athletics

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana swimming and diving program announced its 2022-23 schedule on Monday (Sept. 19). IU’s dual meet slate includes eight teams that finished within the top 20 at the 2022 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

The 2023 NCAA Championships are slated for March 15-18 in Knoxville, Tennessee, for the women and March 22-25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for the men. Indiana’s men’s and women’s teams finished fifth and 11th, respectively, at last season’s national meet as Brendan Burns (men’s 200-yard butterfly) and Tarrin Gilliland (women’s platform diving) each won individual titles.

Indiana will use its annual Cream and Crimson intrasquad scrimmage as a primer for the new season. The exhibition meet is scheduled for October 1 at 9 a.m. inside Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center (CBAC).

IU’s season will officially kick off in a road meet at Kentucky on October 15. Last season, Indiana’s women’s team finished half-a-point better than the Wildcats at the national meet, placing 11th and 12, respectively.

Then, the Hoosiers will trek to Austin, Texas for an exciting tri-meet as Indiana will meet Texas A&M and Texas in a highly anticipated showdown on October 21. IU and Texas were both top-five finishers at the men’s championships last season, and A&M placed 19th. Texas’ women’s team placed second nationally, while IU took 11th.

Indiana’s first home meet is set for October 29 against Missouri who placed 25th in both the men’s and women’s championships in 2022. The Hoosiers will return to the Ohio State Fall Invitational November 17-19, where their men’s and women’s teams placed first and third, respectively, a year ago. The fall portion of the schedule will wrap up with a home meet against Cincinnati on December 2.

IU’s preparations for championship season accelerate when the calendar turns over with three challenging dual meets in January. On January 14, the Hoosiers host Big Ten opponent Michigan at CBAC before road matchups at Purdue (Jan. 21) and at Louisville (Jan. 27).

Michigan will host the 2023 Big Ten Championships in Ann Arbor. The women will compete February 15-18 before IU’s defending champion men’s team goes for its fifth title in seven seasons February 22-25.

The Hoosiers will host the NCAA Zone C Diving Championships, a three-day event, at CBAC. Divers will compete in the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard and platform diving events to qualify for the NCAA Championships. IU had three men and three women earn a total of 17 qualifying bids last season.

