Junhao Chan, a Member of the Singapore National Team, Commits to USC for Fall 2024

Singapore National Teamer Junhao Chan has announced his commitment to the University of Southern California’s class of 2028.

“I am beyond excited to finally announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at the University of Southern California! I want to thank my family for their unwavering support and all my friends for making this possible. Can’t wait to spend the next 4 as a Trojan! Fight On!! ✌️”

Chan graduated from Shanghai American School in 2022 and has spent the last two years doing his military service in the Singapore Navy. He specializes in breaststroke and trains under coach Bradford Dingey.

In March, Chan racked up new best times in the LCM 50 free (24.00), 50 breast (28.29); 100 breast (1:01.81), and 200 breast (2:14.58) at the 54th Singapore Senior National Championships. He won the 50/100/200 breast, placed 3rd in the 200 IM, and was 9th in the 50 free. In August, he swam at the Australian Open, finaling in the 50 breast (14th), 100 breast (17th), 200 breast (10th), and 200 IM (19th).

His best SCM times come from the 10th Singapore Short Course National Championships in November 2023. There, he won the 50 breast (27.58), 100 breast (59.32), 200 breast (2:08.78). He also earned PBs in the 100 IM (55.38) and 200 IM (2:04.32).

Chan represented Singapore at the 2022 Pan Pacific Junior Championships, competing in the 100/200 breast and 200 IM.

Best times:

50 LCM breast – 28.29 (24.58)

100 LCM breast – 1:01.81 (53.88)

200 LCM breast – 2:14.58 (1:57.63)

50 SCM breast – 27.58 (24.84)

100 SCM breast – 59.21 (53.34)

200 SCM breast – 2:08.78 (1:56.01)

200 SCM IM – 2:04.32 (1:51.99)

Chan will join the Trojans next fall with Diego Balbi, Pierce O’Grady, Nathan Wu, and Thomas Olsen, just as USC joins the newly expanded Big Ten.

