Katie Ledecky Becomes First Swimmer to Receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Katie Ledecky is the first swimmer to ever receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom since its inception 61 years ago.

She is one of 19 recipients who will be honored with the award today.

The Maryland native will make an appearance at the White House to accept the honor from President Biden, who announced the list of recipients this morning.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor in the United States and is presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to the country, world peace, or other societal, public or private endeavors.

Widely viewed as one of the greatest swimmers of all time, Ledecky boasts an impressive career haul of seven Olympic gold medals and 21 World Championships gold medals in addition to having broken 14 world records.

The honor comes amidst Ledecky’s continued preparation for the upcoming Olympic Games.

Ledecky is one of two professional athletes receiving the medal today; Jim Thorpe, a former multi-sport star who was the first Native American to win an Olympic gold medal in 1912, is being awarded the honor posthumously.

The full list of recipients can be seen below.

