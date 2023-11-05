2024 “Best of the Rest” Butterflyer Diego Balbi Verbally Commits to USC

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Diego Balbi, from Lake Worth, Florida, has committed to swim and study at the University of Southern California beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

“I’m happy to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Southern California. I’d like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for helping me get to where I am now. Fight on ✌️”

Balbi is a senior at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton. He swims year-round with Saint Andrew’s Aquatics and represents Peru internationally. A fly/back specialist, we named him to the “Best of the Rest” section of our list of top boys recruits from the high school class of 2024.

Balbi wrapped up his final Florida high school season with a pair of silver medals and 3 lifetime-best times at the 2023 FHSAA Class 1A State Championships. He was runner-up in the fly (47.09) and the back (48.67) and he led off the 400 free relay (3rd place) with a PB of 45.31. He also split 21.21 on the fly leg of the Saint Andrew’s 2nd-place medley relay. A year ago, he placed 2nd in the fly (47.36) and 4th in the back (50.32) at the FHSAA Class 1A state meet. Both times were PBs at the time.

He had a big meet last March at the 2023 NCSA Spring Championships, where he came in 4th in the 100 fly (47.21) and 5th in the 200 fly (1:45.36), and earned lifetime bests in the 50 back (28th with 23.04), 100 back (24th, 49.56 in prelims), 200 back (1:48.97 in prelims), and 50 fly (17th with 21.95).

Balbi represented Peru at World Junior Championships in September, competing in the 50/100/200 fly. He finished 21st in the 50, 9th in the 100, and 13th in the 200 and picked up new PBs in the 50 (24.87) and 200 (2:00.92). His best 100 fly time, which is a 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials cut, is 53.49 from last spring’s PSS Ft. Lauderdale.

Best SCY times:

200 fly – 1:45.36

100 fly – 47.09

100 back – 48.67

Outside of swimming, Balbi enjoys working on cars, playing water polo, and spending time with his family. His older brother, Joshua Balbi, swam at Tufts, and his younger brother, Julian Balbi, is a student at Saint Andrew’s.

He will join Pierce O’Grady, Nathan Wu, Sanberk Oktar, and Thomas Olsen on the Trojans’ roster next fall.

