Turkish National Record-holder Sanberk Oktar (2024) Verbally Commits to USC

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sanberk Yigit Oktar from Istanbul, Turkey, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Southern California’s class of 2028. He wrote on social media:

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic studies at the University of Southern California. I am grateful to all of my coaches, my family, my school, and my friends for their tremendous encouragement and support over the past years. I like to especially thank Coach Brooks Fail, Coach Peter Richardson, and Coach Lea Maurer for this amazing opportunity. Go Trojans!✌️✌️✌️”

Oktar trains with Zafer Koleji Spor Kulubu Dernegi and swims internationally for Turkey. Last summer, he took home a gold medal in the 200 IM (2:00.68) at 2022 LEN European Championships. He also swam leadoff (1:49.39) on the 4×200 free relay that scored the silver medal behind Italy and broke Turkey’s national record with 7:20.99.

Oktar then won the 200 IM at the FINA 8th World Junior Championships in Lima, Peru, with the only sub-2:00 performance in the field. His winning time of 1:59.89 broke the Turkish national record of 2:00.04, set by Berke Saka at the 2021 European Junior Championships. Saka reclaimed the record at the Turkish National Championships in December 2022. At the same meet, Oktar won the 400 IM and broke the Turkish record with 4:20.98.

Best LCM times (converted)

200 free – 1:49.39 (1:35.66)

200 IM – 1:59.89 (1:45.12)

400 IM – 4:20.98 (3:49.35)

Oktar will join the Trojans’ class of 2028 with Nathan Wu and Thomas Olsen. His converted times would have scored in the C finals of the 200 free and 400 IM at the 2023 Pac-12 Men’s Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.