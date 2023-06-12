Cayman Islands National Record Holder Kyra Rabess Commits To Northern Colorado (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kyra Rabess has announced her decision to continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Northern Colorado this upcoming fall. Rabess is a native of George Town in the Cayman Islands, but recently graduated from St. Henry District High School in Erlanger, Kentucky.

Rabess shared her commitment on Instagram:

Rabess, who swims with the Northern Kentucky Clippers, represents the Cayman Islands internationally. She recently opened her long course season at Speedo Sectionals in Indianapolis, where she earned her highest finish in the 1500 at 5th (17:31.98). Her swim marked a new Cayman Islands National record, making it her fourth individual record.

She also recorded top-10 finishes in the 400 free (4:25.50) and 800 free (9:03.69), with the 800 marking a personal best by nearly six seconds.

In addition to the 1500 in long course, she owns the national record in the 400 freestyle (LCM, 4:25.06), as well as the short course (SCM) records in the 400 (4:19.75) and 800 (8:51.56).

Top Times (SCY):

200 free – 1:51.77

500 free – 4:58.66

1000 free – 10:07.85

1650 free – 17:04.40

Northern Colorado is a Division I mid-major program located in Greeley, Colorado. The team belongs to the Western Athletic Conference (WAC), where they finished 3rd out of 8 teams at this year’s conference championships. The team is led by head coach Lisa Ebeling, who took over in 2016.

Rabess is on track to be a big contributor at the conference level, as her best times in the 200 and 1650 would have scored at this year’s WAC Championships. The distance group was led by Anna Austin, who placed 3rd in the 1650 with a best time of 16:46.97. Also scoring for Northern Colorado was Cheyana Cordova (9th, 17:10.94) and Jana Hellenschmidt (10th, 17:15.54). Cordova is the only one of the group that will overlap with Rabess, making her arrival key as they rebuild distance depth.

Joining Rabess in the incoming class of 2027 is Sloane Antonetz, Megan Hurley, and Ellyson Lombardi. Hurley also swims distance freestyle events, and owns best times of 1:55.95/5:03.54/17:34.36 in the 200/500/1650.

