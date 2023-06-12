James Madison Head Coach Dane Pedersen Inks Contract Extension Through 2026-27

Courtesy: JMU Sports

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison swimming & diving head coach Dane Pedersen has inked a contract extension that will keep him at the helm of the program through the 2026-27 season, as announced by Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne on Monday morning.

“The JMU swimming & diving program has been a model of consistent excellence and Dane Pedersen is a huge reason why,” Bourne said. “They have consistently competed for championships, even while navigating their third different title meet in three years. Dane has maintained a team focus in a sport of individual event competition and has built a cohesive culture within the program. We’re excited about the future of swimming & diving at JMU under Dane’s leadership.”

Pedersen wrapped up his ninth season leading the Dukes, and his 16th overall on the deck at Savage Natatorium, as JMU finished second at the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association Championships in its first season in the league. He has garnered four Colonial Athletic Association Coach of the Year honors and was named the 2022 Eastern College Athletic Conference Coach of the Meet.

“I am very honored and thrilled to continue to be the head coach for JMU swimming & diving,” Pedersen said. “I cannot thank Jeff Bourne and Jennifer Phillips enough for their trust, support and leadership for not only me and our program but for JMU Athletics as a whole. JMU is home, and I am so excited for the future of this program. There are some very exciting things on the near horizon, and I am honored just to be able to be a part of this shared journey.”

The Dukes have seen incredible team success under the tutelage of Pedersen, leading the Dukes to either a first or second place finish at a conference championship meet in each of his nine seasons as head coach. After three runner-up finishes to begin his tenure, JMU then won five straight conference championships before the second-place CCSA finish. The Dukes won the CAA title from 2018-21 and followed with an ECAC title in 2022. JMU also won a CAA title in 2012 with Pedersen on the coaching staff as an assistant.

JMU has also racked up individual success under Pedersen, as the Dukes have had multiple major award winners and All-Conference honors. Since the 2014-15 season, the Dukes have brought home 13 major conference awards between, Rookie Swimmer of the Year, Rookie Diver of the Year, Swimmer of the Year and Diver of the Year.

In addition, JMU has seen two College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America All-Americans, two College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-Americans, 21 All-State selections, 30 CSCAA Academic All-Americans and 99 All-Conference honors earned under Pedersen.