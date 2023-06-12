Wayne State University Adds Distance Swimmer Nicholas Slater To Class of 2027

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nicholas Slater has announced his commitment to swim and study at Wayne State University, located in Detroit, Michigan. Slater’s decision keeps him in-state, as he’s a native of Novi, Michigan, where he attends Walled Lake United High School.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to Wayne State University to continue my academic and athletic career. The biggest reasons for choosing Wayne State University was the team atmosphere, the coaching staff being absolutely amazing and the academics. Wayne State has an amazing Swim team and out of all the teams I met with I found Wayne State to be the best. They are the best because of their grit, determination and pride in their swimming. That’s something I truly admire. I like to thank my teammates and friends from the swimming world, and like to thank Coach Jamie for helping me get to where I’m at today. I can’t wait to start the next chapter of my life. GO WARRIORS.”

Slater, who trains year-round with Spartan Aquatic Club, focuses on the longer events. He recently wrapped up his short course season at the Ultra Championship, where he walked away with the High Point award after scoring top-8 in five of his six events.

Highlighting his performances at the Ultra Championship was the distance freestyle races. He picked up his highest finish in the 1000 with a best time of 9:46.22 to finish 3rd. He also dropped 28 seconds in the 1650 (16:26.50), as well as over a second in the 500 (4:41.44) to take 4th in both.

Top SCY Times:

500 free – 4:41.44

1000 free – 9:46.22

1650 free – 16:26.50

200 fly – 1:56.98

400 IM – 4:15.14

Wayne State is a Division II program that competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC). The Warriors are led by head coach Sean Peters, who recently concluded his 26th season at the helm of the program.

Wayne State finished 4th out of 7 teams at this year’s GLIAC Championships. Their lone event winner was Michael Wolsek, who won the 100 fly in 47.56. Leading the distance squad this season was freshman Thomas Jackowski and sophomore Trevor Jones. Jackowski earned 3rd in the 1000 (9:16.16), while Jones was the team’s top finisher in the mile at 6th (15:46.04).

Joining Slater in the Warriors’ incoming class of 2027 is fellow Michigan native Harrison Arnold. Arnold is also a distance-oriented swimmer, and owns best times of 4:33.42/9:30.06/16:05.30 in the 500/1000/1650.

