79 Athletes Named by USA Swimming to 2021-22 National Junior Team

USA Swimming announced on Monday the names of 79 athletes who have been selected to the 2021-22 U.S. National Junior Team.
The 72 pool swimmers and 7 open water swimmers named to the 2021-22 National Junior Team come from 26 states and 61 clubs. With four athletes apiece, Nation’s Capital Swim Club and TAC Titans put the most swimmers on the team. Sandpipers of Nevada and SwimMAC Carolina each had three selections. North Carolina is the highest-represented state with 10 athletes, followed by California with eight.
Pool Swimming
To be eligible for selection, athletes had to be 18 years or younger and eligible to represent the U.S. in international competition on September 1, 2021. In addition, they had to meet performance criteria. For pool swimming events, selections were made in a similar fashion to the last several years. Times had to be in long course meters and could be from any USA Swimming or FINA approved competition from January 1, 2021-August 31, 2021.
- The two athletes with the highest World Ranking in each individual Olympic event (up to 28 women and 28 men); and
- The eligible athletes with the third (3rd) and fourth (4th) highest World Ranking in the 100- and 200-meter long course freestyle (up to 4 women and 4 men); and
- Additional athletes who have achieved a long course meter time faster or equal to the time standards listed below. The girls had to achieve a top-75 World Ranking; the boys, a top-100 World Ranking.
|Men
|Event
|Women
|22.53
|50 Free
|25.35
|49.40
|100 Free
|54.99
|1:48.56
|200 Free
|1:59.16
|3:52.51
|400 Free
|4:12.10
|8:06.47
|800 Free
|8:42.19
|15:32.93
|1500 Free
|16:48.86
|55.21
|100 Back
|1:01.08
|2:00.59
|200 Back
|2:12.03
|1:01.37
|100 Breast
|1:08.79
|2:13.42
|200 Breast
|2:28.09
|53.08
|100 Fly
|59.38
|1:58.88
|200 Fly
|2:11.67
|2:01.96
|200 IM
|2:14.42
|4:22.33
|400 IM
|4:45.78
Justina Kozan led the team with four events (200 free; 200 fly; 200/400 IM). Five more athletes qualified in three events: Baylor Nelson (200 free; 200/400 IM) and Summer Smith (1500 free; 200 back; 400 IM), Erin Gemmell (100/200/400 free), Cavan Gormsen (400/800/1500 free), and Teagan O’Dell (100/200 back; 200 IM).
25 of the athletes selected competed at the Berlin and Budapest legs of the FINA Swimming World Cup earlier this month, including gold medal-winners Zhier Fan, Gormsen, Quintin McCarty, and Carly Novelline. Nearly all of the pool swimmers made Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Omaha last summer, including Josh Matheny, who placed fifth in the 100 breast. All in all, 34 athletes named to this year’s National Junior Team posted top-20 finishes at Wave II.
As has been standard in recent years, athletes will not be eligible for the National Junior Team if they have competed individually at the Olympics, Pan Pacs, or World Championships. Athletes will also be considered regardless of year in high school or college, provided they are 18 years old or younger on September 1st.
Open Water Swimming
Note: the full 2021-2022 Open Water National Junior Team will be announced by November 1, 2021. The selection criteria are as follows:
- The top two (2) finishing men and the top two (2) finishing women from the 2021 USA Swimming 10K Open Water Nationals (held in Fort Myers, Florida on April 16, 2021).
- The best available male and the best available female finishers from the 2021 10K Open Water Invitational (held in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 8, 2021
- The first-place male and the first-place female finishers from the 2021 USA Swimming 7.5K Junior National Championships (held in Fort Myers, Florida on April 18, 2021).
- Any male and female individual-event medalist from the 2021 FINA Open Water World Junior Championships.
The minimum team size will be four (4) men and four (4) women, and the maximum team size can be seven (7) men and seven (7) women.
2021-2022 National Junior Team Roster: Women
|Name
|Event(s)
|Hometown
|Club*
|Juli Arzave
|10K
|San Diego, Calif
|Tritons Aquatics Club
|Hannah Bellard
|800 FR; 200 FL
|Grosse Ile, Mich
|Club Wolverine
|Berit Berglund
|100 BK
|Carmel, Ind
|Carmel Swim Club
|Lilla Bognar
|200 BK
|Greensville, S.C
|Team Greenville
|Madelyn Christman
|200 BK
|Carmel, Ind
|Carmel Swim Club
|Jillian Cox
|800 FR
|Cedar Park, Texas
|Austin Swim Club
|Katie Crom
|400 FR; 200 FL
|Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|Mariah Denigan
|1500 FR; 400 IM
|Walton, Ky
|Lakeside Swim Team
|Zoe Dixon
|200/400 IM
|Richmond, Va
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|Lindsay Flynn
|50 FR
|Matthews, N.C
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|Cadence Fort
|10K
|Estero, Fla
|Gulf Coast Swim Team
|Erin Gemmell
|100/200/400 FR
|Potomac, Md
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|Cavan Gormsen
|400/800/1500 FR
|Wantagh, N.Y
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|Leah Hayes
|200/400 IM
|Sugar Grove, Ill
|Fox Valley Park District Riptides
|Tess Howley
|200 FL
|Rockaway Park, N.Y
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|Justina Kozan
|200 FR; 200 FL; 200/400 IM
|Brea, Calif
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|Mia Kragh
|100/200 FL
|San Diego, Calif
|Rancho San Dieguito
|Paige Kuwata
|1500 FR; 7.5K
|Las Vegas, Nev
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|Abigail McCulloh
|800 FR
|Lilburn, Ga
|SwimAtlanta
|Paige McKenna
|800/1500 FR
|Easton, Pa
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|Hayden Miller
|800 FR
|Houston, Texas
|Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club
|Anna Moesch
|50 FR
|Green Brook, N.J
|StreamLine Aquatics Club
|Kennedy Noble
|100/200 BK
|Avondale, Ariz
|YMCA Westside Silver Fins
|Carly Novelline
|100 FR
|Wilmette, Ill
|NASA Wildcat Aquatics
|Teagan O’Dell
|100/200 BK; 200 IM
|West Covina, Calif
|Irvine Novaquatics
|Erika Pelaez
|100 FR
|Miami, Fla
|Eagle Aquatics
|Caroline Pennington
|800/1500 FR
|Greenwich, Conn
|TAC Titans
|Julia Podkoscielny
|400 IM
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla
|Pine Crest Swimming
|Amanda Ray
|200 FL
|Raleigh, N.C
|New Wave Swim Team
|Carlie Rose
|10K
|Oviedo, Fla
|Blue Dolphins
|Grace Sheble
|200 FL
|North Chesterfield, Va.
|NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
|Levenia Sim
|100 BK
|Montrose, Ala
|TNT Swimming
|Letitia Sim
|100/200 BR
|Montrose, Ala
|TNT Swimming
|Summer Smith
|1500 FR; 200 BK; 400 IM
|Agawam, Mass
|Bluefish Swim Club
|Camille Spink
|100 FR
|Haymarket, Va
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|Campbell Stoll
|.100 FL
|Hartland, Wisc
|Elmbrook Swim Club
|Blair Stoneburg
|1500 FR
|Jensen Beach, Fla
|Treasure Coast Aquatics
|Claire Tuggle
|200/400 FR
|Mariposa, Calif
|Santa Maria Swim Club
|Maddie Waggoner
|1500 FR
|Moorestown, N.J
|Jersey Wahoos
|Maggie Wanezek
|100/200 BK
|Brookfield, Wisc.
|Elmbrook Swim Club
|Emma Weber
|100/200 BR
|Boulder, Colo
|Univ of Denver Hilltoppers
|Claire Weinstein
|200/400/800 FR
|Port Jefferson, N.Y.
|Westchester Aquatic Club
|Kiley Wilhelm
|100/200 BK
|Charlotte, N.C
|Lifetime Swim Team North Carolina
2021-2022 National Junior Team Roster: Men
|Name
|Event(s)
|Hometown
|Club*
|Jack Aikins
|100/200 BK
|Cumming, Ga
|SwimAtlanta
|Jack Alexy
|50/100 FR
|Mendham, N.J
|Greater Somerset County YMCA Storm
|Alex Ayers
|10K
|Charlotte, N.C
|SwimMAC Carolina
|Brice Barrieault
|1500 FR
|Las Vegas, Nev
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|Carl Bloebaum
|100/200 FL
|Mason, Ohio
|Mason Manta Rays
|Joshua Brown
|10K
|Winter Park, Fla
|Highlander Aquatic Club
|Arsenio Bustos
|100 FR; 200 IM
|Orange, Conn
|Woodbridge Aquatic Club
|Tim Connery
|100 FR
|Davidson, N.C
|SwimMAC Carolina
|Michael Cotter
|400 FR
|Cary, N.C
|TAC Titans
|Daniel Diehl
|100 BK
|Cumberland, Md
|YMCA of Cumberland
|Alec Enyeart
|800/1500 FR
|Kansas City, Mo
|Tsunami Swim Team of K.C.
|Zhier Fan
|100/200 BR
|Plano, Texas
|Metroplex Aquatics
|Matthew Fenlon
|200 FL
|Chappaqua, N.Y
|Badger Swim Club, Inc.
|Landon Gentry
|200 FL
|Bristow, Va
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|Jeremy Graunke
|50 FR
|.Gilbert, Ariz
|Rio Salado Swim Club
|Aiden Hayes
|100/200 FL
|Norman, Okla
|Sooner Swim Club
|Luke Hobson
|200/400 FR
|Reno, Nev
|Lakeridge Swim Team
|Sam Hoover
|100 FR
|Chapel Hill, N.C
|North Carolina Aquatic Club
|Gabriel Jett
|200 FR; 200 FL
|Clovis, Calif
|Clovis Swim Club
|Keaton Jones
|200 BK
|Gilbert, Ariz
|Swim Neptune
|Cooper Lucas
|400 IM
|Keller, Texas
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|Josh Matheny
|100/200 BR
|Pittsburgh, Pa
|Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics
|Daniel Matheson
|800/1500 FR
|Peoria, Ariz
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|Quintin McCarty
|50 FR
|Colorado Springs, Colo
|Pikes Peak Athletics
|Will Modglin
|100 BK
|Zionsville, Ind
|Zionsville Swim Club
|Chris Nagy
|1500 FR
|San Diego, Calif
|University of Minnesota
|Baylor Nelson
|200 FR; 200/400 IM
|Huntersville, N.C
|SwimMAC Carolina
|Lance Norris
|200 BK; 400 IM
|Rocky Mount, N.C
|TAC Titans
|Josh Parent
|1500 FR; 400 IM
|Wilbraham, Mass
|Bluefish Swim Club
|Jacob Pishko
|7.5K
|Raleigh, N.C
|TAC Titans/Lakeside Aquatic Club
|Kyle Ponsler
|400 IM
|Fishers, Ind
|Fishers Area Swimming Tigers
|Dare Rose
|200 FR
|Jersey City, N.J
|Scarlet Aquatics
|Nick Simons
|100 BK
|Lake Oswego, Ore
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|Nathaniel Stoffle
|100 BK
|Lilburn, Ga
|Spartan Aquatic Club
|Joey Tepper
|10K
|Egg Harbor Township, N.J
|University of Tennessee/EHT Seahawks
|Josh Zuchowski
|200 BK
|Jupiter, Fla
|Flood Aquatics Swim Team