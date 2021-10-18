79 Athletes Named by USA Swimming to 2021-22 National Junior Team

USA Swimming announced on Monday the names of 79 athletes who have been selected to the 2021-22 U.S. National Junior Team.

The 72 pool swimmers and 7 open water swimmers named to the 2021-22 National Junior Team come from 26 states and 61 clubs. With four athletes apiece, Nation’s Capital Swim Club and TAC Titans put the most swimmers on the team. Sandpipers of Nevada and SwimMAC Carolina each had three selections. North Carolina is the highest-represented state with 10 athletes, followed by California with eight.

Pool Swimming

To be eligible for selection, athletes had to be 18 years or younger and eligible to represent the U.S. in international competition on September 1, 2021. In addition, they had to meet performance criteria. For pool swimming events, selections were made in a similar fashion to the last several years. Times had to be in long course meters and could be from any USA Swimming or FINA approved competition from January 1, 2021-August 31, 2021.

The two athletes with the highest World Ranking in each individual Olympic event (up to 28 women and 28 men); and The eligible athletes with the third (3rd) and fourth (4th) highest World Ranking in the 100- and 200-meter long course freestyle (up to 4 women and 4 men); and Additional athletes who have achieved a long course meter time faster or equal to the time standards listed below. The girls had to achieve a top-75 World Ranking; the boys, a top-100 World Ranking.

Men Event Women 22.53 50 Free 25.35 49.40 100 Free 54.99 1:48.56 200 Free 1:59.16 3:52.51 400 Free 4:12.10 8:06.47 800 Free 8:42.19 15:32.93 1500 Free 16:48.86 55.21 100 Back 1:01.08 2:00.59 200 Back 2:12.03 1:01.37 100 Breast 1:08.79 2:13.42 200 Breast 2:28.09 53.08 100 Fly 59.38 1:58.88 200 Fly 2:11.67 2:01.96 200 IM 2:14.42 4:22.33 400 IM 4:45.78

Justina Kozan led the team with four events (200 free; 200 fly; 200/400 IM). Five more athletes qualified in three events: Baylor Nelson (200 free; 200/400 IM) and Summer Smith (1500 free; 200 back; 400 IM), Erin Gemmell (100/200/400 free), Cavan Gormsen (400/800/1500 free), and Teagan O’Dell (100/200 back; 200 IM).

25 of the athletes selected competed at the Berlin and Budapest legs of the FINA Swimming World Cup earlier this month, including gold medal-winners Zhier Fan, Gormsen, Quintin McCarty, and Carly Novelline. Nearly all of the pool swimmers made Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Omaha last summer, including Josh Matheny, who placed fifth in the 100 breast. All in all, 34 athletes named to this year’s National Junior Team posted top-20 finishes at Wave II.

As has been standard in recent years, athletes will not be eligible for the National Junior Team if they have competed individually at the Olympics, Pan Pacs, or World Championships. Athletes will also be considered regardless of year in high school or college, provided they are 18 years old or younger on September 1st.

Open Water Swimming

Note: the full 2021-2022 Open Water National Junior Team will be announced by November 1, 2021. The selection criteria are as follows:

The top two (2) finishing men and the top two (2) finishing women from the 2021 USA Swimming 10K Open Water Nationals (held in Fort Myers, Florida on April 16, 2021). The best available male and the best available female finishers from the 2021 10K Open Water Invitational (held in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 8, 2021 The first-place male and the first-place female finishers from the 2021 USA Swimming 7.5K Junior National Championships (held in Fort Myers, Florida on April 18, 2021). Any male and female individual-event medalist from the 2021 FINA Open Water World Junior Championships.

The minimum team size will be four (4) men and four (4) women, and the maximum team size can be seven (7) men and seven (7) women.

2021-2022 National Junior Team Roster: Women

Name Event(s) Hometown Club* Juli Arzave 10K San Diego, Calif Tritons Aquatics Club Hannah Bellard 800 FR; 200 FL Grosse Ile, Mich Club Wolverine Berit Berglund 100 BK Carmel, Ind Carmel Swim Club Lilla Bognar 200 BK Greensville, S.C Team Greenville Madelyn Christman 200 BK Carmel, Ind Carmel Swim Club Jillian Cox 800 FR Cedar Park, Texas Austin Swim Club Katie Crom 400 FR; 200 FL Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif Mission Viejo Nadadores Mariah Denigan 1500 FR; 400 IM Walton, Ky Lakeside Swim Team Zoe Dixon 200/400 IM Richmond, Va NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc Lindsay Flynn 50 FR Matthews, N.C Mecklenburg Swim Association Cadence Fort 10K Estero, Fla Gulf Coast Swim Team Erin Gemmell 100/200/400 FR Potomac, Md Nation’s Capital Swim Club Cavan Gormsen 400/800/1500 FR Wantagh, N.Y Long Island Aquatic Club Leah Hayes 200/400 IM Sugar Grove, Ill Fox Valley Park District Riptides Tess Howley 200 FL Rockaway Park, N.Y Long Island Aquatic Club Justina Kozan 200 FR; 200 FL; 200/400 IM Brea, Calif Mission Viejo Nadadores Mia Kragh 100/200 FL San Diego, Calif Rancho San Dieguito Paige Kuwata 1500 FR; 7.5K Las Vegas, Nev Sandpipers of Nevada Abigail McCulloh 800 FR Lilburn, Ga SwimAtlanta Paige McKenna 800/1500 FR Easton, Pa Nation’s Capital Swim Club Hayden Miller 800 FR Houston, Texas Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club Anna Moesch 50 FR Green Brook, N.J StreamLine Aquatics Club Kennedy Noble 100/200 BK Avondale, Ariz YMCA Westside Silver Fins Carly Novelline 100 FR Wilmette, Ill NASA Wildcat Aquatics Teagan O’Dell 100/200 BK; 200 IM West Covina, Calif Irvine Novaquatics Erika Pelaez 100 FR Miami, Fla Eagle Aquatics Caroline Pennington 800/1500 FR Greenwich, Conn TAC Titans Julia Podkoscielny 400 IM Fort Lauderdale, Fla Pine Crest Swimming Amanda Ray 200 FL Raleigh, N.C New Wave Swim Team Carlie Rose 10K Oviedo, Fla Blue Dolphins Grace Sheble 200 FL North Chesterfield, Va. NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc Levenia Sim 100 BK Montrose, Ala TNT Swimming Letitia Sim 100/200 BR Montrose, Ala TNT Swimming Summer Smith 1500 FR; 200 BK; 400 IM Agawam, Mass Bluefish Swim Club Camille Spink 100 FR Haymarket, Va Nation’s Capital Swim Club Campbell Stoll .100 FL Hartland, Wisc Elmbrook Swim Club Blair Stoneburg 1500 FR Jensen Beach, Fla Treasure Coast Aquatics Claire Tuggle 200/400 FR Mariposa, Calif Santa Maria Swim Club Maddie Waggoner 1500 FR Moorestown, N.J Jersey Wahoos Maggie Wanezek 100/200 BK Brookfield, Wisc. Elmbrook Swim Club Emma Weber 100/200 BR Boulder, Colo Univ of Denver Hilltoppers Claire Weinstein 200/400/800 FR Port Jefferson, N.Y. Westchester Aquatic Club Kiley Wilhelm 100/200 BK Charlotte, N.C Lifetime Swim Team North Carolina

2021-2022 National Junior Team Roster: Men