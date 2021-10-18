Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

79 Athletes Named by USA Swimming to 2021-22 National Junior Team

USA Swimming announced on Monday the names of 79 athletes who have been selected to the 2021-22 U.S. National Junior Team.

The 72 pool swimmers and 7 open water swimmers named to the 2021-22 National Junior Team come from 26 states and 61 clubs. With four athletes apiece, Nation’s Capital Swim Club and TAC Titans put the most swimmers on the team. Sandpipers of Nevada and SwimMAC Carolina each had three selections. North Carolina is the highest-represented state with 10 athletes, followed by California with eight.

Pool Swimming

To be eligible for selection, athletes had to be 18 years or younger and eligible to represent the U.S. in international competition on September 1, 2021. In addition, they had to meet performance criteria. For pool swimming events, selections were made in a similar fashion to the last several years. Times had to be in long course meters and could be from any USA Swimming or FINA approved competition from January 1, 2021-August 31, 2021.

  1. The two athletes with the highest World Ranking in each individual Olympic event (up to 28 women and 28 men); and
  2. The eligible athletes with the third (3rd) and fourth (4th) highest World Ranking in the 100- and 200-meter long course freestyle (up to 4 women and 4 men); and
  3. Additional athletes who have achieved a long course meter time faster or equal to the time standards listed below. The girls had to achieve a top-75 World Ranking; the boys, a top-100 World Ranking.
Men Event Women
22.53 50 Free 25.35
49.40 100 Free 54.99
1:48.56 200 Free 1:59.16
3:52.51 400 Free 4:12.10
8:06.47 800 Free 8:42.19
15:32.93 1500 Free 16:48.86
55.21 100 Back 1:01.08
2:00.59 200 Back 2:12.03
1:01.37 100 Breast 1:08.79
2:13.42 200 Breast 2:28.09
53.08 100 Fly 59.38
1:58.88 200 Fly 2:11.67
2:01.96 200 IM 2:14.42
4:22.33 400 IM 4:45.78

Justina Kozan led the team with four events (200 free; 200 fly; 200/400 IM). Five more athletes qualified in three events: Baylor Nelson (200 free; 200/400 IM) and Summer Smith (1500 free; 200 back; 400 IM), Erin Gemmell (100/200/400 free), Cavan Gormsen (400/800/1500 free), and Teagan O’Dell (100/200 back; 200 IM).

25 of the athletes selected competed at the Berlin and Budapest legs of the FINA Swimming World Cup earlier this month, including gold medal-winners Zhier Fan, Gormsen, Quintin McCarty, and Carly Novelline. Nearly all of the pool swimmers made Wave II of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Omaha last summer, including Josh Matheny, who placed fifth in the 100 breast. All in all, 34 athletes named to this year’s National Junior Team posted top-20 finishes at Wave II.

As has been standard in recent years, athletes will not be eligible for the National Junior Team if they have competed individually at the Olympics, Pan Pacs, or World Championships. Athletes will also be considered regardless of year in high school or college, provided they are 18 years old or younger on September 1st.

Open Water Swimming

Note: the full 2021-2022 Open Water National Junior Team will be announced by November 1, 2021. The selection criteria are as follows:

  1. The top two (2) finishing men and the top two (2) finishing women from the 2021 USA Swimming 10K Open Water Nationals (held in Fort Myers, Florida on April 16, 2021).
  2. The best available male and the best available female finishers from the 2021 10K Open Water Invitational (held in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 8, 2021
  3. The first-place male and the first-place female finishers from the 2021 USA Swimming 7.5K Junior National Championships (held in Fort Myers, Florida on April 18, 2021).
  4. Any male and female individual-event medalist from the 2021 FINA Open Water World Junior Championships.

The minimum team size will be four (4) men and four (4) women, and the maximum team size can be seven (7) men and seven (7) women.

2021-2022 National Junior Team Roster: Women

Name Event(s) Hometown Club*
Juli Arzave 10K San Diego, Calif Tritons Aquatics Club
Hannah Bellard 800 FR; 200 FL Grosse Ile, Mich Club Wolverine
Berit Berglund 100 BK Carmel, Ind Carmel Swim Club
Lilla Bognar 200 BK Greensville, S.C Team Greenville
Madelyn Christman 200 BK Carmel, Ind Carmel Swim Club
Jillian Cox 800 FR Cedar Park, Texas Austin Swim Club
Katie Crom 400 FR; 200 FL Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif Mission Viejo Nadadores
Mariah Denigan 1500 FR; 400 IM Walton, Ky Lakeside Swim Team
Zoe Dixon 200/400 IM Richmond, Va NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
Lindsay Flynn 50 FR Matthews, N.C Mecklenburg Swim Association
Cadence Fort 10K Estero, Fla Gulf Coast Swim Team
Erin Gemmell 100/200/400 FR Potomac, Md Nation’s Capital Swim Club
Cavan Gormsen 400/800/1500 FR Wantagh, N.Y Long Island Aquatic Club
Leah Hayes 200/400 IM Sugar Grove, Ill Fox Valley Park District Riptides
Tess Howley 200 FL Rockaway Park, N.Y Long Island Aquatic Club
Justina Kozan 200 FR; 200 FL; 200/400 IM Brea, Calif Mission Viejo Nadadores
Mia Kragh 100/200 FL San Diego, Calif Rancho San Dieguito
Paige Kuwata 1500 FR; 7.5K Las Vegas, Nev Sandpipers of Nevada
Abigail McCulloh 800 FR Lilburn, Ga SwimAtlanta
Paige McKenna 800/1500 FR Easton, Pa Nation’s Capital Swim Club
Hayden Miller 800 FR Houston, Texas Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club
Anna Moesch 50 FR Green Brook, N.J StreamLine Aquatics Club
Kennedy Noble 100/200 BK Avondale, Ariz YMCA Westside Silver Fins
Carly Novelline 100 FR Wilmette, Ill NASA Wildcat Aquatics
Teagan O’Dell 100/200 BK; 200 IM West Covina, Calif Irvine Novaquatics
Erika Pelaez 100 FR Miami, Fla Eagle Aquatics
Caroline Pennington 800/1500 FR Greenwich, Conn TAC Titans
Julia Podkoscielny 400 IM Fort Lauderdale, Fla Pine Crest Swimming
Amanda Ray 200 FL Raleigh, N.C New Wave Swim Team
Carlie Rose 10K Oviedo, Fla Blue Dolphins
Grace Sheble 200 FL North Chesterfield, Va. NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc
Levenia Sim 100 BK Montrose, Ala TNT Swimming
Letitia Sim 100/200 BR Montrose, Ala TNT Swimming
Summer Smith 1500 FR; 200 BK; 400 IM Agawam, Mass Bluefish Swim Club
Camille Spink 100 FR Haymarket, Va Nation’s Capital Swim Club
Campbell Stoll .100 FL Hartland, Wisc Elmbrook Swim Club
Blair Stoneburg 1500 FR Jensen Beach, Fla Treasure Coast Aquatics
Claire Tuggle 200/400 FR Mariposa, Calif Santa Maria Swim Club
Maddie Waggoner 1500 FR Moorestown, N.J Jersey Wahoos
Maggie Wanezek 100/200 BK Brookfield, Wisc. Elmbrook Swim Club
Emma Weber 100/200 BR Boulder, Colo Univ of Denver Hilltoppers
Claire Weinstein 200/400/800 FR Port Jefferson, N.Y. Westchester Aquatic Club
Kiley Wilhelm 100/200 BK Charlotte, N.C Lifetime Swim Team North Carolina

2021-2022 National Junior Team Roster: Men

Name Event(s) Hometown Club*
Jack Aikins 100/200 BK Cumming, Ga SwimAtlanta
Jack Alexy 50/100 FR Mendham, N.J Greater Somerset County YMCA Storm
Alex Ayers 10K Charlotte, N.C SwimMAC Carolina
Brice Barrieault 1500 FR Las Vegas, Nev Sandpipers Of Nevada
Carl Bloebaum 100/200 FL Mason, Ohio Mason Manta Rays
Joshua Brown 10K Winter Park, Fla Highlander Aquatic Club
Arsenio Bustos 100 FR; 200 IM Orange, Conn Woodbridge Aquatic Club
Tim Connery 100 FR Davidson, N.C SwimMAC Carolina
Michael Cotter 400 FR Cary, N.C TAC Titans
Daniel Diehl 100 BK Cumberland, Md YMCA of Cumberland
Alec Enyeart 800/1500 FR Kansas City, Mo Tsunami Swim Team of K.C.
Zhier Fan 100/200 BR Plano, Texas Metroplex Aquatics
Matthew Fenlon 200 FL Chappaqua, N.Y Badger Swim Club, Inc.
Landon Gentry 200 FL Bristow, Va Nation’s Capital Swim Club
Jeremy Graunke 50 FR .Gilbert, Ariz Rio Salado Swim Club
Aiden Hayes 100/200 FL Norman, Okla Sooner Swim Club
Luke Hobson 200/400 FR Reno, Nev Lakeridge Swim Team
Sam Hoover 100 FR Chapel Hill, N.C North Carolina Aquatic Club
Gabriel Jett 200 FR; 200 FL Clovis, Calif Clovis Swim Club
Keaton Jones 200 BK Gilbert, Ariz Swim Neptune
Cooper Lucas 400 IM Keller, Texas Lakeside Aquatic Club
Josh Matheny 100/200 BR Pittsburgh, Pa Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics
Daniel Matheson 800/1500 FR Peoria, Ariz Scottsdale Aquatic Club
Quintin McCarty 50 FR Colorado Springs, Colo Pikes Peak Athletics
Will Modglin 100 BK Zionsville, Ind Zionsville Swim Club
Chris Nagy 1500 FR San Diego, Calif University of Minnesota
Baylor Nelson 200 FR; 200/400 IM Huntersville, N.C SwimMAC Carolina
Lance Norris 200 BK; 400 IM Rocky Mount, N.C TAC Titans
Josh Parent 1500 FR; 400 IM Wilbraham, Mass Bluefish Swim Club
Jacob Pishko 7.5K Raleigh, N.C TAC Titans/Lakeside Aquatic Club
Kyle Ponsler 400 IM Fishers, Ind Fishers Area Swimming Tigers
Dare Rose 200 FR Jersey City, N.J Scarlet Aquatics
Nick Simons 100 BK Lake Oswego, Ore Sandpipers Of Nevada
Nathaniel Stoffle 100 BK Lilburn, Ga Spartan Aquatic Club
Joey Tepper 10K Egg Harbor Township, N.J University of Tennessee/EHT Seahawks
Josh Zuchowski 200 BK Jupiter, Fla Flood Aquatics Swim Team

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!