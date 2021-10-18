Caitlin Aarseth Announces Verbal Commitment to DII Northern Michigan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Caitlin Aarseth has announced her verbal commitment to swim at the Division II level at Northern Michigan University for 2022.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Northern Michigan University. I would like to give a huge thank you to my parents, my coaches, and of course my teammates and friends. Without you guys I wouldn’t be able to have this opportunity. GO WILDCATS”

Aarseth is a senior at Maple Grove Senior High School in Minnesota and competes for the Aquajets Swim Team. There, she is a freestyle and backstroke specialist and holds several USA Swimming Sectionals qualifying standards. At the Sectionals Championships in Minneapolis last July, Aarseth was a finalist in the 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 1500 freestyle, and 200 backstroke, with her highest finish coming via a 9th place finish in the mile.

Best Times SCY:

200 Freestyle – 1:56.18

500 freestyle – 5:09.21

1000 freestyle – 10:40.80

1650 freestyle – 17:50.76

100 backstroke – 59.90

200 backstroke – 2:07.56

When she arrives at Northern Michigan, Aarseth will provide a major boost to the program, especially in the distance freestyle events. Last season, Aarseth’s best times in the 500, 1000, and 1650 freestyle would have been the fastest on Northern Michigan’s roster. In addition, her best time in the 200 backstroke would have ranked her 2nd on the roster, only behind conference championship finalist Jenna Joerger.

At the 2021 GLIAC Championships, Aarseth’s best time in the 500 freestyle would have made the A-final, placing 6th. In addition, she would have placed in the top 10 in both the 1000 freestyle and 1650 freestyle. At those Championships, Northern Michigan finished 2nd overall in the team standings, with a total of 587 points.

With her commitment, Aarseth is set to join Joanne Arbic, Jillian McKinley, and Nadia Helm in Northern Michigan’s class of 2026.

