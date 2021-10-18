Two Sport Star Ally Yeary Commits to Swim at George Mason University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Two-sport Abingdon, High School star athlete Ally Yeary has verbally committed to swim at George Mason University. Yeary will graduate from high school in the spring of 2022 and begin in the fall of 2022.

Yeary was a Virginia 3A State Championship finalist in the 50 yard freestyle in 2019 as a freshman, placing 8th. While she’s gotten faster since then, that remains her top placing at that meet.

She was also a 2nd baseman for the Abingdon High School softball team where she was named First Team All-Mountain 7 District.

Yeary says that while she has loved both sports since she was little, swimming is ultimately the sport that is in her heart.

“I’ve loved both sports since I was very young and I have met so many amazing teammates and learned lots of life skills; however, the opportunity at George Mason was something I couldn’t pass up. My heart is ultimately in the pool and I couldn’t be more excited to work with amazing coaches in a great facility with the best family of swimmers!”

Yeary’s last official swim meet was in March 2021, before the softball season began in May. That makes her a ‘potential’ pickup for George Mason, once she’s able to start focusing on swimming year round.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 25.34

100 free – 57.10

100 breast – 1:09.05

200 breast – 2:13.66

While Yeary lives in Virginia, she trains just across the state line with the Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee.

The George Mason women finished 6th out of 10 teams at the 2021 Atlantic 10 Championships in April. At that meet, it took 23.90 to qualify for top 16 and the scoring B final in the 50 free.

