Walsh Sisters Shine, Trojans Terrific In Fast Weekend of NCAA Racing

The majority of the NCAA’s top swimming & diving teams were in action this past weekend, and some blistering swims were posted across the board.

In case you missed some of the highlights, here’s a brief run-through of the best swims from the major meets that went down.

UVA vs Cal

The defending NCAA champion University of Virginia women travelled to Berkeley to take on the Cal Bears in what was the first-ever dual meet between the two schools.

The Cavaliers edged out the Bears by 20 points, winning 10 of 14 events.

On the men’s side, Cal cruised to a 168-94 victory.

Some of the top swims included:

Women

Gretchen Walsh led the 50 free (21.88), 100 free (48.02) and 100 back (51.15), with the 100 free ranking first in the NCAA this season and the other two second.

led the 50 free (21.88), 100 free (48.02) and 100 back (51.15), with the 100 free ranking first in the NCAA this season and the other two second. Kate Douglass also scorched the 50 free in 21.96, and picked up a win in the 100 fly (51.51).

also scorched the 50 free in 21.96, and picked up a win in the 100 fly (51.51). Cal’s Izzy Ivey paced the 200 free in 1:45.27, and also clocked 49.13 in the 100.

paced the 200 free in 1:45.27, and also clocked 49.13 in the 100. The Virginia quartet of Gretchen Walsh (23.69), Alexis Wenger (26.52), Alex Walsh (23.11) and Douglass (21.33) blasted a 1:34.65 200 medley relay. Only champions NC State (1:33.18) and the Cavs (1:34.13) were faster at NCAAs last season.

(23.69), Alexis Wenger (26.52), (23.11) and Douglass (21.33) blasted a 1:34.65 200 medley relay. Only champions NC State (1:33.18) and the Cavs (1:34.13) were faster at NCAAs last season. Alex Walsh posted the fastest time in the country in the 200 back (1:53.47) and 200 fly (1:55.07).

posted the fastest time in the country in the 200 back (1:53.47) and 200 fly (1:55.07). UVA’s Emma Weyant posted very strong swims in the 500 free (4:47.06) and 1000 free (9:52.33).

posted very strong swims in the 500 free (4:47.06) and 1000 free (9:52.33). Wenger hit 58.54 in the 100 breast, the second-fastest in the country this season.

Men

Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger (19.70) and the UVA duo of Matt King (19.79) and Matt Brownstead (19.82) were all very fast for this early in the season in the men’s 50 free.

(19.70) and the UVA duo of (19.79) and (19.82) were all very fast for this early in the season in the men’s 50 free. Golden Bear Hugo Gonzalez had a quick 46.59 effort in the 100 back, while teammate Destin Lasco paced the 200 back in 1:43.25. Lasco also put up the #2 time in the NCAA in the 200 IM (1:46.60).

had a quick 46.59 effort in the 100 back, while teammate paced the 200 back in 1:43.25. Lasco also put up the #2 time in the NCAA in the 200 IM (1:46.60). Cal’s Liam Bell (52.49) and Reece Whitley (52.90) were fastest in the 100 breast, while Whitley assumed the nation’s top time in the 200 breast (1:54.49).

(52.49) and (52.90) were fastest in the 100 breast, while Whitley assumed the nation’s top time in the 200 breast (1:54.49). The Cavaliers had a huge effort to win the 200 medley relay in 1:25.88, and also picked up a big win in the 200 free relay in 1:18.24. The latter included a sub-19 split from King (18.95).

NC STATE VS TENNESSEE

NC State swept Tennessee, with the Wolfpack women (182-118) and men (205-95) earning decisive decisions over the Volunteers.

Some of the top swims included:

Women

Kylee Alons won three events for the NC State women, highlighted by a 22.62 in the 50 free. Alons went 22.47 just days prior against UNC.

won three events for the NC State women, highlighted by a 22.62 in the 50 free. Alons went 22.47 just days prior against UNC. Katharine Berkoff put up a 52.15 to win the women’s 100 back and a 1:54.05 to win the 200 back.

put up a 52.15 to win the women’s 100 back and a 1:54.05 to win the 200 back. Sophie Hansson dropped 59.34/2:09.89 breaststroke times for the Wolfpack women.

Men

The NC State men put up a scintillating 1:24.92 in the 200 medley relay, with Kacper Stokowski (21.54), Rafal Kusto (24.44), Nyls Korstanje (20.10) and David Curtiss (18.84) firing on all cylinders.

(21.54), (24.44), (20.10) and (18.84) firing on all cylinders. Korstanje (19.66), Curtiss (19.74) and Noah Henderson (19.78) put up some top-ranked times in the men’s 50 free.

(19.78) put up some top-ranked times in the men’s 50 free. Wolfpack swimmer Luke Miller was a standout in the men’s 100 free (43.68) and 200 free (1:34.98).

was a standout in the men’s 100 free (43.68) and 200 free (1:34.98). Stokowski hit 46.52 in the men’s 100 back and 1:43.83 in the 200 back to rank third and fourth in the nation, respectively.

Tennessee’s Jarel Dillard unloaded a 52.84 in the men’s 100 breast, which ranks third in the NCAA this season.

USC INVITATIONAL

With their coach put on administrative leave, USC responded with a ton of fast swims at their home invitational in Los Angeles.

The Trojans paced the team standings for both men and women while facing UNLV, TCU and UC San Diego.

Some of the top swims included:

Women

USC’s Laticia-Leigh Transom swept the women’s sprint free events, clocking 22.43 in the 50 free, 48.41 in the 100 free and 1:43.98 in the 200 free. Those times rank seventh, second and first in the NCAA this season, respectively.

swept the women’s sprint free events, clocking 22.43 in the 50 free, 48.41 in the 100 free and 1:43.98 in the 200 free. Those times rank seventh, second and first in the NCAA this season, respectively. Trojan transfer Calypso Sheridan shined with three wins of her own, including a 51.79 in the 100 back, 1:55.76 in the 200 IM and 4:07.52 in the 400 IM, ranking third, first and second in the NCAA.

shined with three wins of her own, including a 51.79 in the 100 back, 1:55.76 in the 200 IM and 4:07.52 in the 400 IM, ranking third, first and second in the NCAA. USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler posted a nation-leading 57.95 in the 100 breast.

posted a nation-leading 57.95 in the 100 breast. Isabelle Odgers was a stud for USC, earning a win in the 200 breast (2:09.27) and adding runner-up finishes in the 100 breast (1:01.39), 200 IM (1:57.04) and 400 IM (4:13.78). Both the 200 breast and 200 IM times rank her second in the NCAA.

was a stud for USC, earning a win in the 200 breast (2:09.27) and adding runner-up finishes in the 100 breast (1:01.39), 200 IM (1:57.04) and 400 IM (4:13.78). Both the 200 breast and 200 IM times rank her second in the NCAA. Austrian freshman Marlene Kahler posted the NCAA’s top time in the 500 free (4:43.94) for USC.

Men

TCU’s Geremia Freri was a star, winning the 500 free (4:17.71), 1650 free (15:04.35) and 400 IM (3:49.52). Freri now ranks first in the NCAA in both the 500 and 1650, with USC’s Victor Johansson (4:19.38, 15:06.90) right behind him in both.

was a star, winning the 500 free (4:17.71), 1650 free (15:04.35) and 400 IM (3:49.52). Freri now ranks first in the NCAA in both the 500 and 1650, with USC’s (4:19.38, 15:06.90) right behind him in both. USC’s Ben Dillard dropped a 1:54.98 in the 200 breast to rank second to Reece Whitley in the NCAA.

dropped a 1:54.98 in the 200 breast to rank second to in the NCAA. Trojan Alexei Sancov hit 1:34.97 in the 200 free to rank fourth nationally.

hit 1:34.97 in the 200 free to rank fourth nationally. USC’s Harry Homans moved into the top-five in the country with his 1:46.90 effort in the 200 IM.

TEXAS VS TEXAS A&M

The University of Texas swept in-state rival Texas A&M on Friday, with the Longhorn men winning 185-107 and the women coming out on top 180-112.

Some of the top swims included:

Women

Kelly Pash won the 100 free (49.22) and 200 fly (1:55.14) for Texas, ranking second in the NCAA in the latter.

won the 100 free (49.22) and 200 fly (1:55.14) for Texas, ranking second in the NCAA in the latter. Julia Cook (53.44), Anna Elendt (1:00.26) and Emma Sticklen (53.25) had some of the top swims of the dual in the 100 back, 100 breast and 100 fly, respectively.

(53.44), (1:00.26) and (53.25) had some of the top swims of the dual in the 100 back, 100 breast and 100 fly, respectively. Evie Pfeifer (4:45.12) and Erica Sullivan (4:46.25) went 1-2 in the 500 free, ranking third and fourth in the NCAA, and Sullivan topped the 1000 free (9:44.75) for the nation’s #1 time.

Men

Daniel Krueger blasted a 43.07 100 free for the Texas men, ranking #2 in the nation.

blasted a 43.07 100 free for the Texas men, ranking #2 in the nation. Longhorn David Johnston led the way with wins in the 500 free (4:22.50) and 1000 free (8:57.37), with the latter ranking #1 in the country this season.

OTHER NOTEWORTHY PERFORMANCES