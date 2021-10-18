Burns and Fantoni Break Northwestern Fly Pool Records as Indiana Sweeps NU

Northwestern vs Indiana

Saturday, October 16th, 2021

Norris Aquatics Center, Evanston, IL

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Team Scores

WOMEN

Indiana – 173 Northwestern – 120

MEN

Indiana – 175 Northwestern – 125

The Northwestern Wildcats hosted Indiana for a Big Ten dual meet on Saturday. Indiana came away with decisive wins in both the men’s and women’s meets.

Women’s Recap

Northwestern got out to the faster start, besting IU in the 200 medley relay. The Wildcats team of Justine Murdock (26.07), Sophie Angus (27.89), Miriam Guevara (23.84), and Maddie Smith (22.43) combined for a 1:40.23. Indiana was only half a second behind, finishing in 1:40.78. Hoosier freshman Kacey McKenna was the only swimmer on her relay to out-split her Northwestern counterpart, swimming a 25.45 on the backstroke leg.

Of the 4 members of Northwestern’s winning medley relay, 3 went on to win individual events. Freshman Justine Murdock clocked a victory in the 100 back, swimming a 56.45 to narrowly beat out Indiana freshman Anna Freed (56.50). Northwestern junior Emma Lepisova was in the mix as well, touching 3rd in 56.56.

Miriam Guevara went on to win the 200 fly handily, swimming a 2:01.02. She led from the very beginning, touching at the 100 mark with a lead of 2.4 seconds. Guevara would go on to win the 100 fly in 54.86, leading the race from the first 50. Maddie Smith won the 50 free with a 22.79, touching ahead of Indiana’s Ashley Turak (22.99).

Hoosier freshman Mariah Denigan posted yet another pair of decisive victories in the distance events. Denigan clocked a 9:55.16 in the 1000, beating out Northwestern’s Lola Mull by 7 seconds. She would go on to swim a 4:50.82 in the 500, again beating out Mull, who swam a 4:54.73. Denigan swam an excellent race, with her slowest 50 split coming in at 29.67.

Another IU freshman, Anna Peplowski, also won a pair of events. Peplowski led 1-2 charges by Indiana in both the 200 free and 100 free. In the 200 free, she got out to an early lead, splitting 52.43 on the first 100, then came home in 55.75, for a 1:48.18. Teammate Ella Ristic took 2nd, swimming a 1:48.48. Peplowski went on to swim a 50.19 in the 100 free, with Ashley Turak taking 2nd in 50.31.

Peplowski, Turak, and Ristic teamed up with Elizabeth Broshears to win the 400 free relay in 3:21.02. Turak matched her individual swim, leading the squad off in 50.35, and was followed by Peplowski with a 49.65, which was the fastest split in the field. Ristic swam a 50.20 on the 3rd leg, and Broshears anchored in 50.83.

It was a huge day for the IU freshmen, as Brearna Crawford grabbed a victory in the 200 breast. Crawford clocked a 2:12.99, using a speedy final 50 (33.80) to come back on teammate Noelle Peplowski, who ultimately touched 2nd (2:13.53).

Mac Looze was another double event winner for Indiana, taking the 200 back and 200 IM. In the 200 back, Looze swam a 2:00.61 to hold off Justine Murdock (2:00.79). She went on to swim a 2:01.57 in the 200 IM, winning the event over Noelle Peplowski (2:01.73).

Indiana also won on the boards, with Tarrin Gilliland winning 3m diving with a score of 366.15. Gilliland came in 2nd in 1m with a score of 318.80, while Anne Fowler scored 327.20 to win.

Men’s Recap

Indiana dominated the distance events, kicking off the individual racing with a 1-2-3-4 finish in the 1000 free. US Olympian Michael Brinegar led that charge, swimming a 9:06.41, while senior Mikey Calvillo touched 2nd in 9:15.07. Freshman Aidan Reagan was 3rd with a 9:20.44, and sophomore Warren Briggs clocked a 9:24.13 for 4th. Because a team can’t score 4 swimmers in an individual event at a dual meet, Briggs swam his race exhibition (not for points), although he did touch 4th overall.

It was a similar result in the 500 free, where Brinegar won in 4:27.31, and Calvillo touched 2nd in 4:28.79. Northwestern grabbed 3rd in this event, with Connor Lamastra swimming a 4:30.03. Briggs was 4th in the 500, swimming a 4:33.89.

Brendan Burns swam a pool record en route to winning the 200 fly for Indiana. Burns swam a 1:43.18, shattering the Northwestern pool record of 1:44.14, which was held by Federico Burdisso, who came in 4th Saturday (1:47.61). Gabriel Fantoni (IU) swam the 200 fly officially for the first time, touching 2nd with a 1:45.43. Burns would go on to win the 200 back as well, posting a 1:45.33 to lead teammate Jacob Steele (1:45.59). Steele won the 100 back in 47.71.

Fantoni would go on to win the 100 fly, swimming a 46.09 to break the NU pool record, which was held by GCU’s Daniil Antipov at 46.39. The swim was just 0.34 seconds off Fantoni’s personal best. Burns came in 2nd in the race, swimming a 47.06.

IU 5th year Bruno Blaskovic continues to gradually ease back into racing, only competing individually in the 50 free at this meet. He won the race, swimming a 20.27, touching out teammate Jack Franzman by 0.01 seconds.

Indiana freshman Rafael Miroslaw won the 200 free, swimming a 1:36.32 to win the event by 2 seconds. He swam a very well-paced race, splitting 24.60/24.40/24.60 respectively on the final 3 50s.

Northwestern grabbed a win in the 100 breast, where Kevin Houseman posted a 54.16 to handily beat all of IU’s breaststrokers. The breast events were split, however, as IU’s Max Reich won the 200 breast in 2:00.01. Houseman was well back in the 200 breast, finishing 7th in 2:06.95.

Northwestern’s Andrew Zhang clocked a 44.06 to win the 100 free, while Tyler Lu won the 200 IM in 1:48.64.

PRESS RELEASE – NORTHWESTERN:

Evanston, IL – Northwestern Swimming and Diving dropped their first meet of the season to #5/#11 Indiana on Saturday at the Norris Aquatics Center. The #24 men’s team fell 175-125, while the #16 women’s team dropped a 173-120 decision to the Hoosiers.

First-year Justine Murdock delivered in her Wildcat debut, as the two-time USA Olympic Trials qualifer helped Northwestern win the Women’s 200 Medley Relay (1:40.23), swimming alongside Sophie Angus and Miriam Guevara , with Maddie Smith swimming anchor. Murdock followed up that victory with a win in the Women’s 100 Back (56.45)

She wasn’t the only member of Northwestern’s medley relay to impress on Saturday. Guevara delivered for the Wildcats in the 100 Fly (54.86) and 200 Fly (2:01.2) to take first place in both events. Guevara was a 2021 Honorable Mention All-American in the 100 fly, 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay.

Smith added to her medley win with a victory in the 50 free (22.79) to deliver the Wildcats a victory in the splash and dash.

Hannah Brunzell followed up her school record performance at the NCAA Championships with a first-place swim in the 100 Breast (1:01.81). The Wildcats swept the event thanks to a 54.16 swim from Kevin Houseman in the men’s event.

Another impressive upperclassmen swam in the Men’s 100 Free, as Andrew Zhang delivered a a 44.06 swim to win the event. Tyler Lu won the men’s 200 IM (1:48.64) in an impressive debut for the Northwestern first year.

On the diving board, Markie Hopkins was the highlight for the Wildcats, as the junior won the 1-meter dive with a 286.70 score.

Northwestern is back in the pool on Saturday, taking on UIC at the Norris Aquatics Center.

PRESS RELEASE – IU:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana swimming and diving earned two ranked wins as both the No. 5 men and No. 11 women went on the road and defeated No. 24/16 Northwestern in Norris Aquatics Center on Saturday (Oct. 16).



IU improved to 5-0 on the season thanks to a dominant day from its divers and a collection of explosive times from the swimmers. Altogether, the Hoosiers broke three pool records on Saturday.



“With it being so early in the season, I was really pleased with the quality of dives today,” IU head diving coach Drew Johansen said. “The competitive drive our group has shown made a difference for us to be able to put up some really big scores.”

“I was extremely proud of our men’s and women’s teams today,” associate head coach Cory Chitwood said. “To be able to beat Northwestern in their home facility puts us on a great path to accomplishing our championship season goals. During this early time in the season, our focus is on hard work and race endurance, so to get this result is a testament to what this team is doing daily in the pool & weight room.”

TEAM SCORES

Men

No. 5 Indiana 173, No. 24 Northwestern 120



Women

No. 11 Indiana 175, No. 16 Northwestern 125



HOOSIER WINNERS

Men

Bruno Blaskovic – 200 Medley Relay (1:26.74), 50 Freestyle (20.27), 400 Freestyle Relay (2:56.54)

Michael Brinegar – 1000 Freestyle (9:06.41), 500 Freestyle (4:27.31)

Brendan Burns – 200 Medley Relay (1:26.74), 200 Butterfly (1:43.18), 200 Backstroke (1:45.33)

Gabriel Fantoni – 200 Medley Relay (1:26.74), 100 Butterfly (46.09)

Van Mathias – 200 Medley Relay (1:26.74), 400 Freestyle Relay (2:56.54)

Rafael Miroslaw – 200 Freestyle (1:36.22), 400 Freestyle Relay (2:56.54)

Maxwell Reich – 200 Breaststroke (2:00.01)

Jacob Steele – 100 Backstroke (47.71)

Carson Tyler – 3-Meter Dive (408.00)

Cole VanDevender – 1-Meter Dive (369.00)

Gavin Wight – 400 Freestyle Relay (2:56.54)



Women

Elizabeth Broshears – 400 Freestyle Relay (3:21.02)

Brearna Crawford – 200 Breaststroke (2:12.99)

Mariah Denigan – 1000 Freestyle (9:55.16), 500 Freestyle (4:50.82)

Anne Fowler – 1-Meter Dive (327.20)

Tarrin Gilliland – 3-Meter Dive (366.15)

Mackenzie Looze – 200 Backstroke (2:00.61), 200 IM (2:01.57)

Anna Peplowski – 200 Freestyle (1:48.18), 100 Freestyle (50.19), 400 Freestyle Relay (3:21.02)

Ella Ristic – 400 Freestyle Relay (3:21.02)

Ashley Turak – 400 Freestyle Relay (3:21.02)



NOTABLES

• Indiana swimmers totaled eight NCAA B cut times. Brearna Crawford and Gabriel Fantoni each recorded two qualifying times. IU divers combined for 15 NCAA Zone Qualifying scores.

• Indiana divers finished top two in all four events. On the women’s side, Tarrin Gilliland and Anne Fowler finished No. 1 & No. 2, respectively, in the 3-meter, then switched positions in the 1-meter. An IU diver has won the top spot in seven of eight events so far this season.

• Two Indiana men’s swimmers set pool records; Brendan Burns in the 200 Fly (1:43.18) and Gabriel Fantoni in the 100 Fly (46.09).

• In his first-career dual meet, Freshman Carson Tyler set a pool record in the 3-Meter Dive with a 408.00, beating out the 396.85 standard that Purdue’s Joey Cifelli established on January 30, 2016. The performance extended Tyler’s streak of success after he won two gold and one silver medal at last weekend’s UANA Pan American Diving Championships.

• Fresh off strong performances at the Las Vegas Open Water Championships a week ago, senior Michael Brinegar and Mariah Denigan each won both the 1000 and 500-Yard Freestyle races.

• Brearna Crawford’s NCAA B-Cut time of 1:01.82 in the 100 Breaststroke came in a photo finish. Despite her outstanding time, Crawford settled for second place as Northwestern’s Justine Murdock touched the wall a split second earlier, clocking in at 1:01.81.

• Cole VanDevender set a personal-best in the 1-Meter Dive, scoring a 369.00 to win the event. His previous-best came on Nov. 11, 2019, when he recorded a 359.15 in a second-place finish.

• Burns, Bruno Blaskovic and Anna Peplowski tied for the team-high with three wins apiece.



NCAA CUTS

A: None.

B: Brendan Burns – 200 Fly (1:43.18); Brearna Crawford – 100 Breast (1:01.82), 200 Breast (2:12.99); Gabriel Fantoni – 200 Fly (1:45.43), 100 Fly (46.09); Rafael Miroslaw – 200 Free (1:36.32); Noelle Peplowski – 200 Breast (2:13.53); Jacob Steele – 100 Back (47.71)



NCAA ZONE QUALIFYING SCORES

1-Meter: Megan Carter (279.75), Taylor Carter (269.35), Anne Fowler (327.20), Tarrin Gilliland (318.80), Quinn Henninger (360.70), Carson Tyler (345.60), Cole VanDevender (369.00)

3-Meter: Megan Carter (321.60), Taylor Carter (286.00), Anne Fowler (341.90), Tarrin Gilliland (366.15), Quinn Henninger (350.00), Margaret Rogers (284.65), Zain Smith (306.25), Carson Tyler (408.00)



UP NEXT

Indiana swimming and diving will get set for a two-day quad meet featuring Virginia Tech, Penn State and Virginia Tech in Columbus, Ohio, October 29-30. The men will face all three teams, while the women will take on the Buckeyes and Hokies.