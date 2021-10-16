Longhorn Men and Women Sweep Texas A&M in College Station

Texas A&M v Texas

Friday, October 15, 2021

College Station, TX

Dual Meet

25 SCY

Scores Women: Texas 180, Texas A&M 112 Men: Texas 185, Texas A&M 107



The Texas Longhorn men and women hit the road today to take on the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station in a battle of intrastate rivals. The Aggies competed at the SMU Classic last week, but this was their first dual meet of the season, while the Longhorns swept Incarnate Word at home last weekend.

Women’s Recap

Texas women went 1-2 in the 200 medley relay, with the quartet of Julia Cook, Anna Elendt, Kelly Pash, and Bridget Semenuk combining for a 1:38.70.

Olympic medalist Erica Sullivan, who made her college debut last weekend, cruised to another title, winning the 1000 free in 9:44.75 as she touched over ten seconds ahead of teammate Evie Pfeifer (9:55.01).

The Aggies snapped the Longhorn winning streak at two, thanks to a 1:47.67 victory by Chloe Stepanek in the 200 free.

Texas immediately bounced back with Julia Cook winning by over two second in the 100 back (53.44), then Elendt (1:00.26) and freshmen Ellie Andrews (1:02.14) went 1-2 for the Longhorns in the 100 breast.

The Longhorn fly group topped with a top-three sweep in the 200 fly, led by Kelly Pash‘s 1:55.14. Grace Cooper kept the Longhorn winning streak going with a 22.89 win in the 50 free prior to the first break.

After the break, Pash came back with a 49.22 win in the 100 free, as the only woman to go under 50 in the race. Cook then completed her backstroke sweep with a 1:56.53 win in the 200.

Elendt (2:12.21) and Andrews (2:15.01) went 1-2 once again, this time in the 200 breast.

The 500 saw the same top two as the 1000 free, but this time the order was reversed. Pfeifer went out strong, and while Sullivan kept it close the whole way, Pfeifer won 4:45.12 to 4:46.25.

At this point, Texas began exhibitioning events. Emma Sticklen touched first in the 100 fly with a 53.25, but the win officially went to Aggie Olivia Theall with her time of 54.61.

Pash then earned her second win of the night (unofficially) with a 1:59.60 in the 200 IM, touching four seconds ahead of the next-closest women, Ellie Andrews. Texas A&M freshman Alice Marini topped the official results with a 2:05.24.

The Longhorns put together a pair of 3:21s in the 400 free relay to wrap up the night. Cook split 49.58 on the Texas ‘A’ relay, which touched first in 3:21.38, while Kyla Leibel split 49.66 on the ‘B’ relay, which was right behind at 3:21.53.

Men’s Recap

Texas touched first in every single event, although Texas A&M was credited with several wins toward the end of the session as Texas opted to exhibition their swims. Of note, star Carson Foster was absent in order to attend a wedding back home.

The Longhorns got two of the top recruits the nation in Anthony Grimm and Tim Connery, and the pair helped power the Texas ‘A’ medley relay in the first event of the night. Grimm (22.10), Caspar Corbeau (24.33), Connery (21.39) and Daniel Krueger (19.62) combined for a solid 1:27.44.

David Johnston stormed to a 8:57.37 win in the 1000 free to open up the individual competition. He won by over 14 seconds, with Texas freshman Luke Hobson‘s 9:11.56 leading a trio of men between 9:11 and 9:13.

The next event, the 200 free, was much closer, as Longhorn Drew Kibler held off teammate Coby Carrozza to just win, 1:36.09 to 1:36.11.

Next, Alvin Jiang kept Texas’ streak going with a 48.33 win in the 100 back, followed by Caspar Corbeau‘s 54.28 win in the 100 breast.

Unlike last week’s meet against Incarnate Word, the Texas men stuck to their traditional events for the most part, but one exception was IMer/breaststroker Jake Foster, who won the 200 fly in 1:46.60. That appears to be his second-faster time ever in the event, just behind his 1:46.36 from 2018.

Daniel Krueger (20.02) led a 1-3 Texas sweep of the 50 free before the break, then returned right after to win the 100 free in 43.07. Grad transfer Cameron Auchinachie took 2nd in both events, with times of 20.11/44.05.

Jason Park only appeared in a handful of meets last season for Texas, but he seems to be fully back in action this season, and tonight he won the 200 back in 1:47.26, just 0.06s ahead of teammate Ethan Harder.

Corbeau completed the breaststroke sweep with a 1:57.16 in the 200 breast. He and Jake Foster (1:57.45) were the the only two men in the field to break 2:00.

Next, Johnston completed the distance free sweep, going 4:22.50 in the 500.

Just as on the women’s side, the Texas men opted to forgo points for the rest of the meet. But, Jiang touched first in the 100 fly at 48.43. Texas A&M’s Jace Brown touched second in 49.14, and was officially credited with the victory.

Foster picked up his second win of the night with a 1:47.10 in the 200 IM. Once again, an Aggie touched second, with freshman Munzy Kabbara officially winning at 1:50.23.

The Texas 400 free relay team of Corbeau (44.84), Auchinachie (43.50), Carrozza (43.97), and Krueger (43.33) closed out the night with an exhibitioned 2:55.65 win in the 400 free relay, with Texas A&M’s A relay going 3:01.73. The Longhorns’ time is the fastest in the nation in this (admittedly still young) college season.

Texas Women’s Release

In its first road dual meet of the season, the women's swimming and diving team came away with the convincing win 180-112 against Texas A&M.

The Longhorns posted numerous NCAA "B" cut times in College Station, highlighted by Hailey Hernandez on the boards and Kelly Pash who claimed five total individual events in the second meet of the season.

Texas will travel to Charlottesville, Va., on Nov. 5 for the third meet of the season.

Texas Men’s Release

The No. 1 Texas men's swim and dive program traveled to College Station and won its first road dual meet of the season, 185-107.

Sparked by NCAA "B" cut times, countless event wins and two relay wins, Texas showed complete confidence in just the second meet of the 2021-22 season.

Jordan Windle claimed his third event of the season in the 3m with 423.60 points and finished second in the 1m at 380.70 points. Noah Duperre finished just behind him in second with 416.18.

Texas took the top two times of the 200-yard medley relay, with the winning time produced by Anthony Grimm , Caspar Corbeau , Tim Connery and Danny Kreuger at 1:27.44.

, , and Danny Kreuger at 1:27.44. David Johnston won two events against A&M: 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 8:57.37, the only competitor with a sub nine-minute time and the 500-yard free at 4:22.50 (NCAA “B” cut time).

won two events against A&M: 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 8:57.37, the only competitor with a sub nine-minute time and the 500-yard free at 4:22.50 (NCAA “B” cut time). Longhorns claimed the top three times in the 200-yard freestyle with both Drew Kibler (1:36.09) and Coby Carrozza (1:36.11) posting NCAA “B” cut times. Peter Larson finished with a time of 1:38.61.

(1:36.09) and (1:36.11) posting NCAA “B” cut times. finished with a time of 1:38.61. Alvin Jiang led the way in the 100-yard back with a winning time of 48.33, followed by Jason Park (48.77) and Anthony Grimm (49.28).

led the way in the 100-yard back with a winning time of 48.33, followed by (48.77) and (49.28). Caspar Corbeau took the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 54.28.

took the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 54.28. Jake Foster registered his first NCAA “B” cut time in the 200-yard butterfly (1:46.60) to win the event.

registered his first NCAA “B” cut time in the 200-yard butterfly (1:46.60) to win the event. Texas again took the top three finishes in the 50-yard freestyle with Danny Krueger posting the fastest time at 20.02, Cameron Auchina at 20.12 and Zachary Van Zandt at 20.84.

Danny Krueger also posted a NCAA “B” cut effort in the 100-yard free with a time of 43.07.

The 200-yard breaststroke saw two Longhorns record NCAA “B” cut times with Corbeau winning the event at 1:57.16 and Foster just behind at 1:57.45.

The Longhorns will make it two straight dual meets on Nov. 5 when its travels to Charlottesville, Va., to take on No. 9 Virginia.