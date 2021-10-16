Summer Juniors Qualifier Libby Grether Verbally Commits to Kentucky for 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Libby Grether from Dublin, Ohio has announced her intention to swim and study at the University of Kentucky beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

“I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Kentucky! I’d like to thank my family, friends, and coaches who helped me get to this point in my swim career! I can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing program! GO BIG BLUE!🤍💙🐱”

Grether is a junior in the class of 2023 at Jerome High School. She swims club with Dublin Community Swim Team and is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. As a freshman at the 2020 Ohio High School Division 1 State Championships, she placed 11th in the 200 free. In her sophomore season, she was seventh in the 100 back (56.60) and 10th in the 200 free (1:53.42).

Grether earned a slew of best times in March at the Ohio Swimming LSC Virtual Championships. She won the 100/200 free, 50/100/200 back, and 100 fly with PBs in the 100 free, 50 back, 100 back, and 100 fly. This summer, competing at Central Zone Sectionals in Geneva, she placed third in the 200 back, fourth in the 400 free, ninth in the 100 back, and 12th in the 200 free. She picked up PBs in the 100m free, 100/200 back (1:05.68/2:17.27) and 100 fly. At Richmond Futures, she added new times in the 200 free (2:06.77) and 400 free (4:26.35); she came in 15th in the 400 free and 14th in the 200 back. Grether wrapped up the summer with a finals appearance in the 200 back at Speedo Summer Championships-East.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:59.20

100 back – 56.60

50 back – 26.50

200 free – 1:51.64

100 free – 53.02

100 fly – 57.43

Grether will join Elizabeth Tilt, Cassie Howell, Madi McGlothen, and Paige Housman in the Kentucky class of 2027. The Wildcats beat Florida by 53 points to claim the conference title at the 2021 SEC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

