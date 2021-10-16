Rockford Sprinter Ashley Lund Commits to Purdue

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ashley Lund, a Rockford High School senior, has committed to Purdue University for the class of 2026.

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to Purdue University to further my academic and athletic careers! A BIG thank you to all my family, friends, teammates, club and high school coaches who have supported me and gotten me to this point in my life. Can’t wait for the next four years as a Boilermaker!! BOILER UP!! HAMMER DOWN!!”

At the 2021 Michigan High School Athletic Association Girls Division I State Championships, Lund placed third in the 50 freestyle and fifth in the 100 freestyle. She also swims club for Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics, and at the 2019 Michigan Swimming Open Championships, she placed second in the 50 freestyle, fifth in the 100 freestyle, and fifth in the 100 butterfly.

Lund has a Winter Juniors cut in the 50 freestyle, along with Futures cuts in the 100 freestyle, backstroke, and butterfly. Her best short course times are:

50 freestyle: 23.37

100 freestyle: 51.00

100 backstroke: 57.42

100 butterfly: 57.13

Purdue is a member of the Big Ten Conference. At the 2021 Women’s Big Ten Championships, Purdue placed ninth out of thirteen teams. At that meet, Purdue had a strong showing in the distance freestyle events, but none of their swimmers made finals in the sprint freestyle events. With her best times, Lund would have been within a stone’s throw of finals in the 50 and 100 freestyle, sitting at 25th place for both.

Last season, Lund would have had the second-fastest performance in the 50 freestyle and the fourth-fastest 100 freestyle performance for the Purdue women.

She’ll join commits Brinly Hardy, Kelsey Cooper, Abby Marcukaitis, Mya Bailey, Grace Lux, Reagan Mattice, and Kate Stanley at Purdue in the fall of 2022.

