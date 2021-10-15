Freestyler and Backstroker William Raches Verbals to Indiana

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Winter Juniors qualifier William Raches has verbally committed to stay in-state and join Indiana University’s class of 2027.

“I chose Indiana University because of its amazing academic and athletic reputation. I am so grateful for the opportunity to advance my athletic and academic career, and it just felt like home as soon as I got on campus for my visit. I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for making this opportunity possible. Go Hoosiers!”

Raches, a swimmer for Zionsville Swim Club and junior at Zionsville Community High School, placed fourth in the 50 backstroke at the NSCA Summer Swimming Championships in August. He also took fourth in the 100 and 200 freestyle at the Zionsville IHSAA Boys Sectional Championship.

Raches used to have a National Age Group record as part of the Zionsville 400 freestyle relay, but that record has since been broken by Rose Bowl Aquatics.

In 2019, Raches won first place in the 200 backstroke at the Central Zone Age Group Championship. He has a Winter Juniors cut in the 100 freestyle, and has earned Futures cuts in the 100 backstroke, and 200 freestyle and backstroke.

His best short course times are:

100 freestyle: 45.29

200 freestyle: 1:39.70

100 backstroke: 50.67

200 backstroke: 1:51.52

Indiana University is a member of the Big Ten Conference. At the 2021 conference championships, the Hoosier men placed second behind the University of Michigan. Raches would have placed in the top 50 in the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle at that meet. He’ll likely join a rebuilding sprint group for the Hoosiers, as the Hoosiers who would have placed ahead of him at the Big Ten championships have graduated or will graduate before he arrives. The Hoosiers will also bring in Sean Sullivan the same year, and next fall will bring in rapidly improving Jasper Davis and Iowa high school state champion Alex Stone.

Raches will join an Indiana roster that often recruits from the Zionsville Swim Club; senior Jack Franzman on the men’s team and freshman Elyse Heiser on the women’s team are both alumni.

Raches joins Sullivan and Toby Barnett as 2023 Indiana commits just a few weeks into the new recruiting cycle.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.