Wolfpack Men Flash Early Speed with 1:24.9 200 MR; NC State Sweeps Tennessee

NC State vs Tennessee

Friday, 10/15/21-Saturday, 10/16/21

Dual Meet Format (Friday); Unscored (Saturday)

SCY

Friday Results

Saturday Results

Scores (Friday) Women: NC State 182, Tennessee 118 Men: NC State 205, Tennessee 95



The Tennessee Volunteer men and women traveled east to Raleigh, NC, over the weekend to take on the NC State Wolfpack over two days. NC State successfully defended their home pool on Friday, with the women winning 182-118 and the men 205-95. Additionally, the two teams competed in an unscored exhibition meet on Saturday, which featured a rearranged event lineup and a chance for swimmers to compete in different events than they did on Friday, for the mot part. It appears that neither team was wearing tech suits for the meet.

Women’s Recap

NC State sprint star Kylee Alons led the individual scoring on Friday with three event wins, spanning her standard lineup. After splitting 23.30 on the fly leg of the Wolfpack’s 1:36.90 medley relay, she won the 50 free in 22.62, beating Tennessee’s Jasmine Rumley by 0.18s. Next, she won the 100 free in 49.46 as the only woman to get under 50.0 in the event. Finally, she wrapped up her day with a 52.77 win in the 100 fly.

Backstroker Katharine Berkoff had a great Friday evening, too, winning the 100 back in 52.15 and the 200 back in 1:54.05. She also led off the Wolfpack’s ‘A’ medley relay in 24.30, and split 49.03 on the winning 400 free relay.

NCAA champion and Swedish Olympian Sophie Hansson also picked up two individual wins. She split a fast 26.88 on the breast leg of the medley relay, then won the 100 breast in 59.34 and the 200 breast in 2:09.89.

Tennessee’s best event on Friday was the 200 free, where Julia Mrozinski (1:47.81) and Brooklyn Douthwright (1:48.54) recorded the only 1-2 finish of the day for the Lady Volunteers.

Mrozinski and Douthwright teamed up again on the 400 free relay. Mrozinski led off in 50.57, followed by Douthwright (49.95), Jasmine Rumley (49.19), and Tjasa Pintar (49.85). Despite Tennessee’s strong three sub-50 splits, NC State’s first two swimmers — Abby Arens (49.99) and Berkoff (49.03) built enough of a lead that 50-low splits by Heather MacCausland (50.25) and Abbey Webb (50.15) were enough for the Wolfpack to win, 3:19.42 to 3:19.56.

Men’s Recap

The Wolfpack men threw down the gauntlet early on Friday, crushing a 1:24.92 in the 200 medley relay. Kacper Stokowski (21.54), Rafal Kusto (24.44), Nyls Korstanje (20.10), and David Curtiss (18.84) combined with splits that would be largely solid come championship season, much less October. That’s just 0.01s behind Michigan’s time from the SMU Classic a week, which currently stands as the fastest time in the NCAA so far this season.

Korstanje’s last full season with NC state was 2018-2019 as a freshman He’s been focusing on Olympic preparation the last two years, but he’s looking strong early on in his return to college competition. In addition to that 20.1 fly split, he won the 50 free in 19.66 and the 100 fly in 46.41. He wrapped up his day with a 43.39 split on NC State’s ‘B’ 400 free relay.

Freestyler Luke Miller also doubled, touching first in both the 100 and 200 freestyles with times of 43.68/1:34.98. Additionally, he had the fastest split in the field in the 400 free relay, going an impressive 42.73 on NC State’s ‘A’ 400 free relay. Noah Henderson added in a very strong 43.26 anchor leg on the ‘B’ relay; while it’s early, NC State is looking like they could very well be back in contention for the 400 free relay title this year. Miller also clocked a 46.90 in the 100 fly during Saturday’s exhibition meet.

Stokowski, the 2021 ACC champion in the 100 back, swept the backstroke event with times of 46.52/1:43.83.

That 400 free ‘A’ relay consisted of freshman Sam Hoover, who led off in 44.58, Miller, Hunter Tapp (42.87), and Louisville transfer Bartosz Piszczorowicz (43.18). That quartet stopped the clock in 2:53.36, which looks to be the fastest time in the country so far this season.

On Saturday, the Wolfpack put together a 1:18.74 200 relay which consisted of Henderson (19.97), Korstanje (19.24), Curtiss (19.80), and Miller (19.73).

While NC State was impressive, Tennessee had several fast swims as well. Jarel Dillard won the 100 breast in a quick 52.84, followed by teammate Michael Houlie at 53.50. He also came out on top in a 200 breaststroke dual with NC State’s Rafal Kusto, winning 1:56.71 to 1:56.80. Additionally, Dillard and Houlie each split sub-24 on Tennessee’s medley relays.

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Wolfpack added to its season-opening set of sweeps on Friday night after beating Tennessee. It was the team’s second dual sweep of the week following both the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams defeats over the Tar Heels earlier in the week.

The Wolfpack women defeated the Lady Vols 182-118, and the men of NC State sailed past Tennessee with a 205-95 victory.

NC State’s men absolutely dominated the meet as they dropped just three races on the way to their victory. In total, the Pack men swept the podium in four total races, and four members of the squad picked up multiple top finishes.

INDIVIDUAL HIGHLIGHTS:

NC State’s evening was highlighted by four 1-2-3 finishes. The streak began with the men’s 1000-yard freestyle, where Ross Dant (9:02.55), James Plage (9:08.45), and Will Gallant (9:10.41) took the top three spots of the event. The trio completed the same task in the 500-yard freestyle, where they went 4:24.91 (Dant), 4:26.44 (Plage), 4:29.96 (Gallant), respectively.

In the men’s 50-yard freestyle, Nyls Korstanje (19.66), David Curtiss (19.74), and Noah Henderson (19.78) swept the podium and broke the 20-second barrier. Additionally, Korstanje took home another individual event title, touching the wall first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 46.41

Kacper Stokowski , Hunter Tapp , and Michael Moore rounded out the evening of sweeps by taking the top three spots in the 200-yard backstroke. Stokowski finished the event with a time of 1:43.83, while Tapp went 1:44.38 and Moore right behind him with a time of 1:45.73.

Katharine Berkoff took both of the backstroke events as she cruised to a time of 52.15 in the 100 and 1:54.05 in the 200 while teammate and fellow NCAA Champion Kylee Alons finished first in the 50-yard freestyle (22.62), 100-yard freestyle (49.46), and 100-yard butterfly (52.77)

Wolfpack senior Sophie Hansson swam a time of 59.34 in the 100-yard breaststroke and 2:09.89 in the 200-yard breaststroke to pick up her double victory of the evening.

Luke Miller showed his freestyle dominance by picking up a pair of first place finishes in the 100 (43.68) and 200-yard (1:34.98) freestyles. The top spot in both the 100 and 200-yard backstroke belonged to five time All-American Stokowski.

RELAY HIGHLIGHTS:

The Pack kicked off the meet Friday evening with solid first-place 200-yard medley relay finishes on both sides. The women’s quartet of Berkoff, Hansson, Alons, and Heather Maccausland captured the top spot with a time of 1:36.92. Stokowski, Rafal Kusto , Korstanje, and Curtiss combined their efforts to finish at 1:24.92. The NC State men’s B relay finished just under two seconds behind the A squad (1:26.80), out touching both of the Volunteer relay lineups.

NC State rounded out its Friday night win with a sweep in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The Wolfpack women’s team of Abby Arens , Berkoff, MacCausland, and Abbey Webb just out touched Tennessee by a mere 0.14 seconds to win the team’s last event of the evening. On the men’s side, both of NC State’s foursomes finished ahead of the Vols, highlighted by the fastest time of Sam Hoover , Miller, Tapp, and Bartosz Piszczorowicz (2:53.36) (something is wrong with the final results)

DIVING HIGHLIGHTS:

Wolfpack junior Helene Synnott picked up her first win of the season on three-meter with a score of 307.13, followed by runner-up teammate Ashton Zuburg with 296.48 points.

UP NEXT:

The matchup between the Wolfpack and Volunteers resumes mid morning on Saturday, with a lineup of exhibition events to finish out the weekend, set to begin at 10 a.m. in the Casey Aquatic Center. The NC State Wolfpack then travels to face the Auburn Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats at a tri-meet held in Auburn, Ala. next weekend.

WOMEN’S TOP FINISHERS:

200 medley relay: Berkoff, Hansson, Alons, Maccausland (first place – 1:36.90)

1000 freestyle: Travis (first place – 9:57.22)

200 freestyle: Poole (1:48.83)

100 backstroke: Berkoff (first place – 52.15)

100 breaststroke: Hansson (first place – 59.34)

200 butterfly: Arens (first place – 1:56.37)

50 freestyle: Alons (first place – 22.62)

100 freestyle: Alons (first place – 49.46)

200 backstroke: Berkoff (first place – 1:54.05)

200 breaststroke: Hansson (first place – 2:09.89)

500 freestyle: Hierath (first place 4:52.71)

100 butterfly: Alons (first place – 52.77)

200 IM: Poole (first place – 2:00.13)

400 freestyle relay: Arens, Berkoff, Maccausland, Webb (first place – 3:19.42)

One-meter dive: Synnott (287.78)

Three-meter dive: Synnott (first place – 307.13)

MEN’S TOP FINISHERS:

200 medley relay: Stokowski, Kusto, Korstanje, Curtiss (first place – 1:24.92)

1000 freestyle: Dant (first place – 9:02.55)

200 freestyle: Miller (first place – 1:34.98)

100 backstroke: Stokowski (first place – 46.52)

100 breaststroke: Kusto (53.91)

200 butterfly: Bowers (1:47.72)

50 freestyle: Korstanje (first place – 19.66)

100 freestyle: Miller (first place – 43.68)

200 backstroke: Stokowski (first place – 1:43.83)

200 breaststroke: Kusto (1:56.80)

500 freestyle: Dant (first place – 4:24.91)

100 butterfly: Korstanje (first place – 46.41)

200 IM: Moore (first place – 1:48.75)

400 freestyle relay: Hoover, Miller, Tapp, Piszczorowicz (first place – 2:53.36)

One-meter dive: Bennett (311.18)

Three-meter dive: Edin (340.13)

RALEIGH, N.C. – Tennessee swimming and diving came up short Friday night at NC State, as the Vols and Lady Vols fell to a pair of top-five foes at the Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center.

The women dropped the meet 176-124 to the No. 3 Wolfpack, who finished as the national runner up last season. While the men had some impressive moments throughout the meet, fourth-ranked NC State came out with the 205-95 victory.