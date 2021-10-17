Wolfpack Men Flash Early Speed with 1:24.9 200 MR; NC State Sweeps Tennessee

NC State vs Tennessee
- Friday, 10/15/21-Saturday, 10/16/21
- Dual Meet Format (Friday); Unscored (Saturday)
- SCY
- Friday Results
- Saturday Results
- Scores (Friday)
- Women: NC State 182, Tennessee 118
- Men: NC State 205, Tennessee 95
The Tennessee Volunteer men and women traveled east to Raleigh, NC, over the weekend to take on the NC State Wolfpack over two days. NC State successfully defended their home pool on Friday, with the women winning 182-118 and the men 205-95. Additionally, the two teams competed in an unscored exhibition meet on Saturday, which featured a rearranged event lineup and a chance for swimmers to compete in different events than they did on Friday, for the mot part. It appears that neither team was wearing tech suits for the meet.
Women’s Recap
NC State sprint star Kylee Alons led the individual scoring on Friday with three event wins, spanning her standard lineup. After splitting 23.30 on the fly leg of the Wolfpack’s 1:36.90 medley relay, she won the 50 free in 22.62, beating Tennessee’s Jasmine Rumley by 0.18s. Next, she won the 100 free in 49.46 as the only woman to get under 50.0 in the event. Finally, she wrapped up her day with a 52.77 win in the 100 fly.
Backstroker Katharine Berkoff had a great Friday evening, too, winning the 100 back in 52.15 and the 200 back in 1:54.05. She also led off the Wolfpack’s ‘A’ medley relay in 24.30, and split 49.03 on the winning 400 free relay.
NCAA champion and Swedish Olympian Sophie Hansson also picked up two individual wins. She split a fast 26.88 on the breast leg of the medley relay, then won the 100 breast in 59.34 and the 200 breast in 2:09.89.
Tennessee’s best event on Friday was the 200 free, where Julia Mrozinski (1:47.81) and Brooklyn Douthwright (1:48.54) recorded the only 1-2 finish of the day for the Lady Volunteers.
Mrozinski and Douthwright teamed up again on the 400 free relay. Mrozinski led off in 50.57, followed by Douthwright (49.95), Jasmine Rumley (49.19), and Tjasa Pintar (49.85). Despite Tennessee’s strong three sub-50 splits, NC State’s first two swimmers — Abby Arens (49.99) and Berkoff (49.03) built enough of a lead that 50-low splits by Heather MacCausland (50.25) and Abbey Webb (50.15) were enough for the Wolfpack to win, 3:19.42 to 3:19.56.
Men’s Recap
The Wolfpack men threw down the gauntlet early on Friday, crushing a 1:24.92 in the 200 medley relay. Kacper Stokowski (21.54), Rafal Kusto (24.44), Nyls Korstanje (20.10), and David Curtiss (18.84) combined with splits that would be largely solid come championship season, much less October. That’s just 0.01s behind Michigan’s time from the SMU Classic a week, which currently stands as the fastest time in the NCAA so far this season.
Korstanje’s last full season with NC state was 2018-2019 as a freshman He’s been focusing on Olympic preparation the last two years, but he’s looking strong early on in his return to college competition. In addition to that 20.1 fly split, he won the 50 free in 19.66 and the 100 fly in 46.41. He wrapped up his day with a 43.39 split on NC State’s ‘B’ 400 free relay.
Freestyler Luke Miller also doubled, touching first in both the 100 and 200 freestyles with times of 43.68/1:34.98. Additionally, he had the fastest split in the field in the 400 free relay, going an impressive 42.73 on NC State’s ‘A’ 400 free relay. Noah Henderson added in a very strong 43.26 anchor leg on the ‘B’ relay; while it’s early, NC State is looking like they could very well be back in contention for the 400 free relay title this year. Miller also clocked a 46.90 in the 100 fly during Saturday’s exhibition meet.
Stokowski, the 2021 ACC champion in the 100 back, swept the backstroke event with times of 46.52/1:43.83.
That 400 free ‘A’ relay consisted of freshman Sam Hoover, who led off in 44.58, Miller, Hunter Tapp (42.87), and Louisville transfer Bartosz Piszczorowicz (43.18). That quartet stopped the clock in 2:53.36, which looks to be the fastest time in the country so far this season.
On Saturday, the Wolfpack put together a 1:18.74 200 relay which consisted of Henderson (19.97), Korstanje (19.24), Curtiss (19.80), and Miller (19.73).
While NC State was impressive, Tennessee had several fast swims as well. Jarel Dillard won the 100 breast in a quick 52.84, followed by teammate Michael Houlie at 53.50. He also came out on top in a 200 breaststroke dual with NC State’s Rafal Kusto, winning 1:56.71 to 1:56.80. Additionally, Dillard and Houlie each split sub-24 on Tennessee’s medley relays.
NC State Release
Courtesy of NC State Athletics
RALEIGH, N.C. – The Wolfpack added to its season-opening set of sweeps on Friday night after beating Tennessee. It was the team’s second dual sweep of the week following both the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams defeats over the Tar Heels earlier in the week.
The Wolfpack women defeated the Lady Vols 182-118, and the men of NC State sailed past Tennessee with a 205-95 victory.
NC State’s men absolutely dominated the meet as they dropped just three races on the way to their victory. In total, the Pack men swept the podium in four total races, and four members of the squad picked up multiple top finishes.
INDIVIDUAL HIGHLIGHTS:
NC State’s evening was highlighted by four 1-2-3 finishes. The streak began with the men’s 1000-yard freestyle, where Ross Dant (9:02.55), James Plage (9:08.45), and Will Gallant (9:10.41) took the top three spots of the event. The trio completed the same task in the 500-yard freestyle, where they went 4:24.91 (Dant), 4:26.44 (Plage), 4:29.96 (Gallant), respectively.
In the men’s 50-yard freestyle, Nyls Korstanje (19.66), David Curtiss (19.74), and Noah Henderson (19.78) swept the podium and broke the 20-second barrier. Additionally, Korstanje took home another individual event title, touching the wall first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 46.41
Kacper Stokowski, Hunter Tapp, and Michael Moore rounded out the evening of sweeps by taking the top three spots in the 200-yard backstroke. Stokowski finished the event with a time of 1:43.83, while Tapp went 1:44.38 and Moore right behind him with a time of 1:45.73.
Katharine Berkoff took both of the backstroke events as she cruised to a time of 52.15 in the 100 and 1:54.05 in the 200 while teammate and fellow NCAA Champion Kylee Alons finished first in the 50-yard freestyle (22.62), 100-yard freestyle (49.46), and 100-yard butterfly (52.77)
Wolfpack senior Sophie Hansson swam a time of 59.34 in the 100-yard breaststroke and 2:09.89 in the 200-yard breaststroke to pick up her double victory of the evening.
Luke Miller showed his freestyle dominance by picking up a pair of first place finishes in the 100 (43.68) and 200-yard (1:34.98) freestyles. The top spot in both the 100 and 200-yard backstroke belonged to five time All-American Stokowski.
RELAY HIGHLIGHTS:
The Pack kicked off the meet Friday evening with solid first-place 200-yard medley relay finishes on both sides. The women’s quartet of Berkoff, Hansson, Alons, and Heather Maccausland captured the top spot with a time of 1:36.92. Stokowski, Rafal Kusto, Korstanje, and Curtiss combined their efforts to finish at 1:24.92. The NC State men’s B relay finished just under two seconds behind the A squad (1:26.80), out touching both of the Volunteer relay lineups.
NC State rounded out its Friday night win with a sweep in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The Wolfpack women’s team of Abby Arens, Berkoff, MacCausland, and Abbey Webb just out touched Tennessee by a mere 0.14 seconds to win the team’s last event of the evening. On the men’s side, both of NC State’s foursomes finished ahead of the Vols, highlighted by the fastest time of Sam Hoover, Miller, Tapp, and Bartosz Piszczorowicz (2:53.36) (something is wrong with the final results)
DIVING HIGHLIGHTS:
Wolfpack junior Helene Synnott picked up her first win of the season on three-meter with a score of 307.13, followed by runner-up teammate Ashton Zuburgwith 296.48 points.
UP NEXT:
The matchup between the Wolfpack and Volunteers resumes mid morning on Saturday, with a lineup of exhibition events to finish out the weekend, set to begin at 10 a.m. in the Casey Aquatic Center. The NC State Wolfpack then travels to face the Auburn Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats at a tri-meet held in Auburn, Ala. next weekend.
WOMEN’S TOP FINISHERS:
- 200 medley relay: Berkoff, Hansson, Alons, Maccausland (first place – 1:36.90)
- 1000 freestyle: Travis (first place – 9:57.22)
- 200 freestyle: Poole (1:48.83)
- 100 backstroke: Berkoff (first place – 52.15)
- 100 breaststroke: Hansson (first place – 59.34)
- 200 butterfly: Arens (first place – 1:56.37)
- 50 freestyle: Alons (first place – 22.62)
- 100 freestyle: Alons (first place – 49.46)
- 200 backstroke: Berkoff (first place – 1:54.05)
- 200 breaststroke: Hansson (first place – 2:09.89)
- 500 freestyle: Hierath (first place 4:52.71)
- 100 butterfly: Alons (first place – 52.77)
- 200 IM: Poole (first place – 2:00.13)
- 400 freestyle relay: Arens, Berkoff, Maccausland, Webb (first place – 3:19.42)
- One-meter dive: Synnott (287.78)
- Three-meter dive: Synnott (first place – 307.13)
MEN’S TOP FINISHERS:
- 200 medley relay: Stokowski, Kusto, Korstanje, Curtiss (first place – 1:24.92)
- 1000 freestyle: Dant (first place – 9:02.55)
- 200 freestyle: Miller (first place – 1:34.98)
- 100 backstroke: Stokowski (first place – 46.52)
- 100 breaststroke: Kusto (53.91)
- 200 butterfly: Bowers (1:47.72)
- 50 freestyle: Korstanje (first place – 19.66)
- 100 freestyle: Miller (first place – 43.68)
- 200 backstroke: Stokowski (first place – 1:43.83)
- 200 breaststroke: Kusto (1:56.80)
- 500 freestyle: Dant (first place – 4:24.91)
- 100 butterfly: Korstanje (first place – 46.41)
- 200 IM: Moore (first place – 1:48.75)
- 400 freestyle relay: Hoover, Miller, Tapp, Piszczorowicz (first place – 2:53.36)
- One-meter dive: Bennett (311.18)
- Three-meter dive: Edin (340.13)
Tennessee Release
Courtesy of Tennessee Athletics
RALEIGH, N.C. – Tennessee swimming and diving came up short Friday night at NC State, as the Vols and Lady Vols fell to a pair of top-five foes at the Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center.
The women dropped the meet 176-124 to the No. 3 Wolfpack, who finished as the national runner up last season. While the men had some impressive moments throughout the meet, fourth-ranked NC State came out with the 205-95 victory.
“There were a number of impressive, committed efforts for the men today,” associate head coach Rich Murphy said. “Jarel Dillard continued his inspirational career with two breaststroke wins. Kayky Mota scored a lot of points for his team, including a win in the 200 fly, which was timely and gave our men an added boost. Jordan Crooks made a big contribution, once again, and helped his teammates. Fellow freshman Gus Rothrock and sophomore Harrison Lierz continue to make strides. We look forward to their ongoing contributions. We will learn the lessons from today and be better for it moving forward. We appreciate the competitiveness of NC State in their home pool.”
Dillard had a strong performance, sweeping the breaststroke for the Vols and posting a pair of NCAA B Cut times in the 100 breast (52.84) and 200 breast (1:56.71). Michael Houlie, who finished second in the 100 breast with a time of 53.50, and Lyubomir Epitropov, who took third in the 200 breast behind a mark of 1:57.38, also notched NCAA B Cut times in their respective events.
Mota had a dominant showing in the 200 butterfly, notching an NCAA B Cut time of 1:45.76 to finish first by nearly two seconds. Crooks recorded the second-best time in the 100 freestyle with a mark of 44.22. He would throw down a personal-best 43.94 split in the 400 freestyle relay, helping the squad to a third-place finish to end the meet.
In diving, both Grace Cable and Bryden Hattie won both the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards for the second-straight meet. Bryden posted scores of 319.28 and 353.25, respectively. Cable recorded the best women’s score on the 1-meter at 299.48 and followed it up with a 301.83 3-meter mark.
“We competed here years ago, but I never remember coming to a meet where the conditions were as tough and adverse for the divers as they were today,” diving coach Dave Parrington said. “The environment and facility lend itself to being a tough place to dive in. It is extremely loud. I was really proud of our divers for the way we handled an enormous amount of adversity. Sweeping all the events is a real credit to our team. We didn’t have our best day, but I’m proud of the way our divers competed and handled themselves.”
One of the bright spots on the day for the women was when freshmen Julia Mrozinski (1:47.81) and Brooklyn Douthwright (1:48.54) finished first and second in the 200 freestyle. Douthwright also took second in the 100 free with a time of 50.02, while Mrozinski nabbed third.
Two of the best races came in the women’s 100 and 200 breaststroke between Olympian Mona McSharry and NC State’s Sophie Hansson, who is the reigning NCAA champion in both events. The two were neck and neck in both races, but McSharry narrowly missed getting the wins, finishing second with a pair of NCAA B Cut times.
Josephine Fuller posted the second-fastest time in the 100 backstroke with a mark of 54.16. Sara Stotler (2nd/1:57.30), Summer Smith (3rd/1:59.92) and Mallory Beil(4th/2:00.70) scored points in the 200 fly.
Jasmine Rumley (2nd/22.80) and McSharry (3rd/22.98) were part of a 50 freestyle race where first to third was determined by 0.32 seconds. Kristen Stege notched a second-place finish in the 500 free with a time of 4:53.02, while Aly Breslin and Summer Eaker also scored points in the event.
The Lady Vols narrowly missed getting the win in the 400 freestyle relay by 0.18 seconds. Mrozinski, Douthwright, Rumley and Tjasa Pintar teamed up to post a time of 3:19.56. UT also finished second in the 200 medley relay (1:39.42) with a lineup of Olivia Harper, McSharry, Trude Rothrock and Rumley.
“Lady Vol swimming and diving competed relentlessly today,” associate head coach Ashley Jahn said. “I’m proud of the effort from all of our athletes. We were exposed in areas that we need to be better, and yet, I see a lot of improvement already this season. There was great leadership from our veteran athletes, and everyone was tested in the competitive environment that NC State created. We grew today as a team, and we are looking forward to tomorrow morning.”
The two squads will face off again Saturday morning at 10 a.m. for a B meet, but that competition will not be scored.
Up next, Tennessee will host Louisville (Oct. 21) at Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center for its home opener. The meet starts at 2 p.m. and will be honoring UT’s Olympic Tradition, with past and present Olympians being recognized and LVFLs Erika Brown and Molly Hannis signing autographs for fans during the meet.
Got called out by sussy so you had to post
Calm down, your Ledecky won’t go under 8 minutes.
Katie Grimes and Erica Sullivan will dominate distance events.
I’m not seeing how this has anything to do with my comment but I guess my username was just so provoking to you
you just did the biggest r/WHOOSH if your life huh?
Facts
Yeah totes ss definitely wasn’t going to post anything about this meet because their business model is to not report on fast meets.
[/s]
I nominate this for dumbest comment of the year. I’m not saying college swimmers are stupid, but they sure do let their gigantic egos convince them to say really stupid things sometimes.
yeah i’d be pissed if the biggest swim news outlet doesn’t report my team’s best meet for two days straight while they report a certain swimmer’s allergies the second that swimmer sneeze
I mean that’s what is going to happen when NC state swimmers run the account
Remember that Swim Swam is based in Austin, so their reporting is based on convenience. At least that’s what I was told earlier this week.
That medley is a little too fast
Texas SCARED?
Makes you wonder if we’ll see a 1:21 low MR this year or if NCS just did one of those longer than average dual meet rests.
As a swim fan, I’m hoping it’s the former and we see some mind blowing things this year, but the skeptic in me makes me believe that they’re rested more than normal for a typical dual meet (same with some UVA/Cal swimmers)
0% chance they rested.
Dude… relay? Check the NCAA record in the 400 Free relay…. Peaking at the right timing isn’t a problem for them
Crazy swims!